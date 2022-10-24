Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Man dies in Wyoming workplace accident
WYOMING, MI -- A man died following a workplace accident at Weller Truck Parts on Gezon Parkway SW, police confirmed. The accident happened about 7:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28 at the business, 1500 Gezon Parkway SW. Details of the accident were not immediately clear. Wyoming police continue to investigate the...
2 compete for state House seat spanning portions of four West Michigan counties
ALLEGAN, MI – A retirement community facility manager and the clerk of Martin Township will square off Nov. 8 for Michigan’s 43rd District House seat. Democrat Mark Ludwig faces Republican and Martin Township Clerk Rachelle M. Smit in the race for the state house district includes the southeastern corner of Ottawa County as well as portions of Allegan, Barry and Eaton counties.
State Sen. Rick Outman faces 2 challengers in new district covering all or parts of 7 West Michigan counties
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI – Incumbent state Sen. Rick Outman, R-Six Lakes, faces two challengers in the Nov. 8 election for the state Senate’s 33rd District. The Republican legislator faces Democrat Mark Bignell and Libertarian Jay Gillotte in the race for the seat representing Montcalm and Newaygo counties and portions of Kent, Ionia, Lake, Muskegon and Ottawa counties.
2 candidates competing Nov. 8 for Ionia-area state House seat
IONIA, MI – Republican Gina Johnsen and Democrat Leah Groves are facing off Nov. 8 to represent the state House’s 78th District. The 78th State House District includes Alto and Lowell in Kent County as well as portions of neighboring Ionia and Barry counties, including the cities of Portland, Lake Odessa, Ionia, Saranac and more.
Bye-bye ArtPrize: Grand Rapids community, artists bid farewell to competition that leaves legacy
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — From giant fire-breathing dragon sculptures to a delicately curated social commentary installation on the death sentence, ArtPrize has certainly given its attendees a lot to talk about during the last 13 years. The talk about the artwork, the economic impact on the community and the...
What’s that off of Chicago Drive? West Michigan company has big plans
HUDSONVILLE, MI — If you’ve taken a trip on Chicago Drive to the Hudsonville area lately, you’ve probably seen a large-scale construction project in the works near Van Buren Street. That project, an expansion of West Michigan Beef Company, will be a 62,000-square-foot building when completed. West...
11 candidates competing for full and partial term seats on Thornapple Kellogg school board
BARRY COUNTY, MI — A total of 11 people are competing in the November general election for seats on the Thornapple Kellogg Board of Education for full and partial term seats. The Middleville school district is among 20 traditional public school districts in the Kent Intermediate School District. Thornapple...
SpartanNash CEO offers apparent criticism of abortion rights proposal in company email
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The CEO of SpartanNash in a company email was seemingly critical of a ballot proposal to enshrine abortion rights in the Michigan Constitution, saying it would “significantly infringe on parental rights but isn’t being marketed as such.”. Tony Sarsam, who was hired in...
Muskegon area casino could have second chance at approval
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – The prospects for a casino in Muskegon County aren’t dead yet as the tribe seeking it intends to resubmit an application to the federal government. When Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in June refused to sign off on the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians’ proposal, it seemed the casino east of Muskegon was dead.
Man hospitalized after collision with semi in West Michigan
GRAND HAVEN, MI – One man was hospitalized Friday, Oct. 28, after his vehicle was struck by another, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police responded to a 12:11 p.m. report of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 at Hayes Street in Grand Haven Township. Police said a 39-year-old...
A Triple Dip La Niña winter is coming, like 1976 and 2001
We have a winter situation coming that only compares to two other winters. Let’s look at what those two winters brought Michigan. A La Niña is ongoing now and is expected to continue through this winter. A La Niña is when the equatorial Pacific Ocean water turns colder than normal. The large area of colder water stretching across the Pacific Ocean usually creates a particular storm track and temperature pattern across the U.S.
Tootsie’s Diner, a longtime staple in the Muskegon community, changes ownership, name
MUSKEGON, MI - Over the last decade, Tootsie’s Diner became a beloved community staple of Muskegon, serving up a variety of flavorful dishes in welcoming atmosphere. The popular joint, at 1125 W Hackley Ave., now has new owners and a new name. The former owners, Julie Steffens and Amy Hargrove, handed over the keys earlier this year.
Kent County won’t increase trash, recycling drop-off fees next year
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Kent County won’t increase its trash and recycling drop-off fees next year. The notice that rates won’t change in the new year comes after the county at the start of this year set double-digit percentage increases to its dumping fees that drew opposition from a number of area mayors.
ArtPrize calls it quits after 13 years
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — After 13 years, the ArtPrize organization is calling it quits. The international art competition, which launched in 2009 and has annually drawn thousands of visitors to downtown Grand Rapids, announced Thursday that its board of directors is winding down operations. However, the ArtPrize concept doesn’t’...
Google helping fund tuition-free Grand Rapids training program
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Google has awarded the West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology (WMCAT) $150,000 to support a new Cybersecurity, Governance, Risk and Compliance pathway, officials announced Thursday, Oct. 27. The new pathway is part of its tuition-free Adult Career Training Program, an initiative that provides low-income Kent...
Calvin University starting football program
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Calvin University has announced plans to launch a men’s football program in 2023. Calvin leaders made the announcement Friday, Oct. 28 after the university’s Board of Trustees voted on a an athletics strategic plan. In addition to football, Calvin also is adding women’s acrobatics...
Potential new Muskegon Lake park to host ‘Tour and Learn’ event stressing public access
MUSKEGON, MI – A major business owner in downtown who has Muskegon Lake property eyed for a downtown park is so enthused about the prospect, he’s inviting the public to a tour of it. The city of Muskegon has $2.8 million in grants to pursue park development of...
Powerball jackpot hits $825 million as grand prize increases again
LANSING, MI -- The 2nd largest Powerball jackpot ever just got a little bigger as lottery officials announced Friday the jackpot has jumped to $825 million. The cash option for the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing is now worth $410.2 million. The jackpot was previously announced at $800 million, but ticket...
Authentic Mexican restaurant opens in Grand Rapids neighborhood
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The owners of Danzon, a Cuban restaurant in Grand Rapids’ Eastown neighborhood, have reopened the space as a Mexican restaurant. Cantina Los Amigos, located at 1 Carlton Ave. SE, and owned by Edgar Vazquez, Andres Lopez and Joel Vargas, launched the new concept in early September.
Out of fuel? Stranded car? MDOT to launch traffic safety service along Grand Rapids highways
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Picture this: you’re driving along the freeway through Kent County and your vehicle breaks down or you get a flat tire. What do you do?. Panic might be the first reaction for some, but a new traffic safety service is aimed at assisting motorists in a number of ways, including the mentioned scenarios above.
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
26K+
Followers
30K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0