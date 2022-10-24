ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, MI

The Grand Rapids Press

Man dies in Wyoming workplace accident

WYOMING, MI -- A man died following a workplace accident at Weller Truck Parts on Gezon Parkway SW, police confirmed. The accident happened about 7:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28 at the business, 1500 Gezon Parkway SW. Details of the accident were not immediately clear. Wyoming police continue to investigate the...
WYOMING, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

2 compete for state House seat spanning portions of four West Michigan counties

ALLEGAN, MI – A retirement community facility manager and the clerk of Martin Township will square off Nov. 8 for Michigan’s 43rd District House seat. Democrat Mark Ludwig faces Republican and Martin Township Clerk Rachelle M. Smit in the race for the state house district includes the southeastern corner of Ottawa County as well as portions of Allegan, Barry and Eaton counties.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

State Sen. Rick Outman faces 2 challengers in new district covering all or parts of 7 West Michigan counties

MONTCALM COUNTY, MI – Incumbent state Sen. Rick Outman, R-Six Lakes, faces two challengers in the Nov. 8 election for the state Senate’s 33rd District. The Republican legislator faces Democrat Mark Bignell and Libertarian Jay Gillotte in the race for the seat representing Montcalm and Newaygo counties and portions of Kent, Ionia, Lake, Muskegon and Ottawa counties.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

2 candidates competing Nov. 8 for Ionia-area state House seat

IONIA, MI – Republican Gina Johnsen and Democrat Leah Groves are facing off Nov. 8 to represent the state House’s 78th District. The 78th State House District includes Alto and Lowell in Kent County as well as portions of neighboring Ionia and Barry counties, including the cities of Portland, Lake Odessa, Ionia, Saranac and more.
KENT COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

A Triple Dip La Niña winter is coming, like 1976 and 2001

We have a winter situation coming that only compares to two other winters. Let’s look at what those two winters brought Michigan. A La Niña is ongoing now and is expected to continue through this winter. A La Niña is when the equatorial Pacific Ocean water turns colder than normal. The large area of colder water stretching across the Pacific Ocean usually creates a particular storm track and temperature pattern across the U.S.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

ArtPrize calls it quits after 13 years

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — After 13 years, the ArtPrize organization is calling it quits. The international art competition, which launched in 2009 and has annually drawn thousands of visitors to downtown Grand Rapids, announced Thursday that its board of directors is winding down operations. However, the ArtPrize concept doesn’t’...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Google helping fund tuition-free Grand Rapids training program

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Google has awarded the West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology (WMCAT) $150,000 to support a new Cybersecurity, Governance, Risk and Compliance pathway, officials announced Thursday, Oct. 27. The new pathway is part of its tuition-free Adult Career Training Program, an initiative that provides low-income Kent...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Calvin University starting football program

GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Calvin University has announced plans to launch a men’s football program in 2023. Calvin leaders made the announcement Friday, Oct. 28 after the university’s Board of Trustees voted on a an athletics strategic plan. In addition to football, Calvin also is adding women’s acrobatics...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

