Bettendorf, IA

No injuries reported in weekend fire

By Sharon Wren
Local 4 WHBF
 4 days ago

 The Bettendorf Fire Department was called to the 2500 block of Brambleberry Court at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 23 for a report of a house fire. When first responders arrived, they discovered heavy fire in the rear exterior of the home with fire and smoke in the basement. Two residents were at home at the time and were outside when fire crews arrived.

Photo courtesy Bryan Bobb

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly but fire and smoke damage noted in the basement, first and second floors, attic and exterior of the home. No injuries were reported and no damage estimate is available at this time. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

