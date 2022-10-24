ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

New 62-foot Christmas tree to be part of Illuminations at Botanica; how to get tickets

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Botanica says you can now purchase tickets for Illuminations. The event will run from Nov. 18 through Dec. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Illuminations will not run on Thanksgiving, Nov. 23 and Nov. 24, and Christmas, Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.

Tickets are $13 for non-member adults and $9 for members and children under 12. Children under 2 get in free. You can purchase the tickets here.

New this year is a 62-foot Christmas tree. Botanica says the tree will be programmed with festive images and set to holiday music to create a spectacular show. It is one of the largest branched trees in the Midwest. In addition, an interactive stepping stone light display and lit-up orbs that guests can program themselves will be new.

Santa will be making appearances, and the Khicha Family Carousel will be open for rides.

