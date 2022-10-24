New 62-foot Christmas tree to be part of Illuminations at Botanica; how to get tickets

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Botanica says you can now purchase tickets for Illuminations. The event will run from Nov. 18 through Dec. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Illuminations will not run on Thanksgiving, Nov. 23 and Nov. 24, and Christmas, Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.

Tickets are $13 for non-member adults and $9 for members and children under 12. Children under 2 get in free. You can purchase the tickets here.

New this year is a 62-foot Christmas tree. Botanica says the tree will be programmed with festive images and set to holiday music to create a spectacular show. It is one of the largest branched trees in the Midwest. In addition, an interactive stepping stone light display and lit-up orbs that guests can program themselves will be new.

Santa will be making appearances, and the Khicha Family Carousel will be open for rides.

Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand

Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app . For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App . Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.