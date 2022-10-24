ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 armed suspects target BMW drivers near Arundel Mills Mall, Annapolis Mall

By Bryna Zumer
 4 days ago
    Police are investigating if two violent incidents this weekend - one outside an Arundel Mills Walmart and one at an Annapolis Mall parking garage - are related.
    In both cases, two armed suspects targeted drivers of BMWs and tried to carjack them.

    In the Walmart incident, on Sunday afternoon, the two suspects fired shots at their victim.

    The 42-year-old victim, who is licensed to carry a handgun, took out his gun but did not fire it.

    Anne Arundel County police said the two armed suspects approached the victim as he was getting into his maroon BMW X5 at about 12:30 p.m. Oct. 23.

    The victim took out his gun to defend himself, but the suspects shot at him three times. The victim was not hit.

    The suspects then left in a silver sedan. Only vague descriptions of the suspects were provided. Police ask anyone with information to call 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

    At Annapolis Mall on Sunday afternoon, at about 4:20 p.m., two suspects approached a 40-year-old man who was putting shopping bags in the trunk of his blue 2023 BMW X6 in the Orange Parking Garage.

    The suspects demanded the victim's keys and property; one left the scene in the victim's vehicle, the other fled in a silver sedan that was driven by a third suspect.

    The BMW was later recovered in southeast Washington, D.C. No injuries were reported. Anyone with information should call 410-222-1960 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

    mevans$619
    4d ago

    More and more people are applying to carry and hopefully we will be able to make our streets safe again because this is getting out of hand.

