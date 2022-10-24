ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

‘He’s not the same guy’: Warriors star Stephen Curry slapped with harsh Klay Thompson reality by Charles Barkley

Klay Thompson got ejected for the first time in his career on Tuesday night following a heated on-court altercation involving Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. To make matters worse, the Golden State Warriors ended up on the wrong end of a blowout loss, 134-105. After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr noted that Thompson’s […] The post ‘He’s not the same guy’: Warriors star Stephen Curry slapped with harsh Klay Thompson reality by Charles Barkley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Doc Rivers gets brutally honest after Sixers drop to 1-4 following loss to Raptors

While only five games have passed in the new season, there is much cause for concern for the Philadelphia 76ers, a team with high hopes of competing for an NBA championship led by a core of Joel Embiid and James Harden. However, the Sixers have gone off to a less-than-ideal 1-4 start, their latest loss coming at the hands of the Toronto Raptors, and head coach Doc Rivers didn’t hold back when asked to assess his team’s struggles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Nets forward Ben Simmons airballs layup and NBA Twitter isn’t letting it pass

It’s unfathomable just how far Brooklyn Nets forward (or guard… maybe even center?) Ben Simmons’ stock has fallen after being drafted first overall in the 2016 NBA Draft. Simmons has caught some considerable flak in recent years for appearing to not have improved on his game, especially offensively, despite being an all-world defender and playmaker (especially in transition).
BROOKLYN, NY
atozsports.com

Chiefs traded for a playmaker but received a headache in return

The Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) traded for former first-rounder Kadarius Toney on Thursday, hoping the electric wideout can add another element to an already stout offense. The final receipt reads Toney for the Chiefs’ third- and sixth-round picks in 2023. The third-rounder is a compensatory pick, therefore, the Chiefs still have a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Mavs star Luka Doncic embarrasses Ben Simmons with insane no-look pass

The Dallas Mavericks are locked in a tight contest against the Brooklyn Nets at the time of writing, with the Mavs leading the game, 111-110 with less than two minutes left in the final period of regulation. The stars came to play, with Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving all posting insane offensive numbers in what has been such an entertaining contest. And of course, Doncic put his basketball wizardry on display yet again, this time at the expense of the struggling Ben Simmons.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Klay Thompson’s shocking ejection wasn’t just about Devin Booker, per Steve Kerr

The Golden State Warriors eventually matched the Phoenix Suns’ competitive fire on Tuesday night. In their first road game of the season against another Western Conference power, though, the defending champions’ emotions boiled over, with a mix of continued defensive struggles, a tough whistle from the officials and the Suns’ brash confidence sparking an ugly […] The post Klay Thompson’s shocking ejection wasn’t just about Devin Booker, per Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Is Pelicans star Zion Williamson playing vs. Suns

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson suffered a hip injury because of a hard fall against the Utah Jazz this past Sunday, and this forced him to miss the Pelicans’ last game against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. New Orleans is back in action against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, and fans want to know: Is Zion Williamson playing tonight vs. the Suns?
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Lakers plan for Russell Westbrook going forward, revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers plan to shift Russell Westbrook to a bench role for the foreseeable future, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Assuming Anthony Davis, who is a game-time decision with back stiffness, suits up against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Lakers will put Russ’ “realignment” into motion on Friday night. Experimenting with Westbrook off the […] The post Lakers plan for Russell Westbrook going forward, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Joshua Primo’s sudden release from Spurs has NBA Twitter going bonkers

The San Antonio Spurs’ decision to release Joshua Primo just over a year after making him a lottery pick has the whole NBA Twitter going bonkers in confusion. Just what the hell happened? Primo, who was selected 12th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, was suddenly waived by the Spurs on Friday afternoon. It came […] The post Joshua Primo’s sudden release from Spurs has NBA Twitter going bonkers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James builds on GOAT claim with latest historic all-time NBA record

The Los Angeles Lakers came up against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night in another tough matchup against a Western Conference contender. Anthony Davis was out of action in this one too, due to lower back tightness, so it was up to LeBron James to carry much of the load for an embattled Lakers side. […] The post Lakers star LeBron James builds on GOAT claim with latest historic all-time NBA record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ $354 million spending spree at center of owners’ desire for hard cap

It’s obviously in Joe Lacob’s best financial interest to balk at expectations the Golden State Warriors payroll could soon explode into the $400-$500 million territory. Details of reporting about NBA owners’ yearning for a hard cap in the next CBA, though, reveal that Lacob’s summer talk about already being “in trouble with the rest of […] The post Warriors’ $354 million spending spree at center of owners’ desire for hard cap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
