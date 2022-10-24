Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longtime Fort Lauderdale restaurant Canyon launches brunch for the first time everBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Love Miami's Carbone? Then check out Major Food Group's new restaurant ContessaBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
This Egg-Shaped Landmark in Florida is Part of an Iconic NeighborhoodL. CaneMiami, FL
A Meet and Greet with Rex Hausmann and Gabriel DelgadoNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in PlantationBest of South FloridaPlantation, FL
‘He’s not the same guy’: Warriors star Stephen Curry slapped with harsh Klay Thompson reality by Charles Barkley
Klay Thompson got ejected for the first time in his career on Tuesday night following a heated on-court altercation involving Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. To make matters worse, the Golden State Warriors ended up on the wrong end of a blowout loss, 134-105. After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr noted that Thompson’s […] The post ‘He’s not the same guy’: Warriors star Stephen Curry slapped with harsh Klay Thompson reality by Charles Barkley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Doc Rivers gets brutally honest after Sixers drop to 1-4 following loss to Raptors
While only five games have passed in the new season, there is much cause for concern for the Philadelphia 76ers, a team with high hopes of competing for an NBA championship led by a core of Joel Embiid and James Harden. However, the Sixers have gone off to a less-than-ideal 1-4 start, their latest loss coming at the hands of the Toronto Raptors, and head coach Doc Rivers didn’t hold back when asked to assess his team’s struggles.
‘I hope he’s pissed off’: Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr vocal on Jonathan Kuminga becoming Warriors’ odd man out
The Golden State Warriors started off the season with an 11-man rotation. In their latest win against the Miami Heat, only 10 players took the court – leaving out second-year man Jonathan Kuminga. Kuminga was already being used sparingly for the team’s first four games. He played just over...
Nets forward Ben Simmons airballs layup and NBA Twitter isn’t letting it pass
It’s unfathomable just how far Brooklyn Nets forward (or guard… maybe even center?) Ben Simmons’ stock has fallen after being drafted first overall in the 2016 NBA Draft. Simmons has caught some considerable flak in recent years for appearing to not have improved on his game, especially offensively, despite being an all-world defender and playmaker (especially in transition).
‘He can’t be worried’: Damian Lillard drops CJ McCollum truth bomb on Anfernee Simons
Trading away CJ McCollum last season signaled a changing of the guard for Damian Lillard the Portland Trail Blazers. It was a huge shakeup that felt necessary after several years of coming up short. But it was also made easier to stomach thanks to the emergence of rising star Anfernee Simons.
atozsports.com
Chiefs traded for a playmaker but received a headache in return
The Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) traded for former first-rounder Kadarius Toney on Thursday, hoping the electric wideout can add another element to an already stout offense. The final receipt reads Toney for the Chiefs’ third- and sixth-round picks in 2023. The third-rounder is a compensatory pick, therefore, the Chiefs still have a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Astros add Braves’ World Series hero to roster before Phillies clash
The Houston Astros are once again on the doorstep of greatness. One year after falling to the Atlanta Braves in the World Series, the team is back again in the final series of the postseason. This time, Houston is facing another NL East team in the Philadelphia Phillies. They are massive favorites to finally take it all the way this season.
DeMar DeRozan always stealing his dad’s car caused feud with neighbors
Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan recently got brutally honest in an interview with David Aldridge of The Athletic. DeRozan discussed a number of different topics, but he made one extremely eye-popping admission. “I used to steal his car all the time. I remember I told him the story. We laughed...
Mavs star Luka Doncic embarrasses Ben Simmons with insane no-look pass
The Dallas Mavericks are locked in a tight contest against the Brooklyn Nets at the time of writing, with the Mavs leading the game, 111-110 with less than two minutes left in the final period of regulation. The stars came to play, with Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving all posting insane offensive numbers in what has been such an entertaining contest. And of course, Doncic put his basketball wizardry on display yet again, this time at the expense of the struggling Ben Simmons.
Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on why Nets star Ben Simmons is ‘afraid’ of taking shots
There has been a lot of talk surrounding Ben Simmons’ aggressiveness on the offensive end, or rather, the apparent lack thereof. ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst believes that there is a compelling reason behind the Brooklyn Nets star’s unwillingness to take shots, and the renowned broadcaster has spilled the beans on Ben.
Klay Thompson ejection after beefing with Devin Booker has Warriors fans going bonkers
Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson got ejected on Tuesday night after beefing with Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. Naturally, the whole situation sent NBA fans into frenzy. Well who wouldn’t be? First and foremost, it is Thompson’s first career ejection. After 650 regular season games and 145 playoff matches–including...
‘The love is real’: Patrick Beverley shouts out Minnesota ahead of must-win game vs. Timberwolves
Patrick Beverley spent only one season with the Minnesota Timberwolves but it appears as if he left a lasting impact. Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup against the Timberwolves on Friday, Beverley took to Twitter to express the love he’s felt being back in Minnesota. Patrick Beverley...
Klay Thompson’s shocking ejection wasn’t just about Devin Booker, per Steve Kerr
The Golden State Warriors eventually matched the Phoenix Suns’ competitive fire on Tuesday night. In their first road game of the season against another Western Conference power, though, the defending champions’ emotions boiled over, with a mix of continued defensive struggles, a tough whistle from the officials and the Suns’ brash confidence sparking an ugly […] The post Klay Thompson’s shocking ejection wasn’t just about Devin Booker, per Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is Pelicans star Zion Williamson playing vs. Suns
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson suffered a hip injury because of a hard fall against the Utah Jazz this past Sunday, and this forced him to miss the Pelicans’ last game against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. New Orleans is back in action against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, and fans want to know: Is Zion Williamson playing tonight vs. the Suns?
Lakers plan for Russell Westbrook going forward, revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers plan to shift Russell Westbrook to a bench role for the foreseeable future, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Assuming Anthony Davis, who is a game-time decision with back stiffness, suits up against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Lakers will put Russ’ “realignment” into motion on Friday night. Experimenting with Westbrook off the […] The post Lakers plan for Russell Westbrook going forward, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up historic stat line vs. Clippers never seen in NBA history
NBA players usually make sure to get up a little extra against the team that traded them. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did that to a historic extent as his Oklahoma City Thunder took on the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night. SGA was a man possessed, posting a dream stat-line for all...
Joshua Primo’s sudden release from Spurs has NBA Twitter going bonkers
The San Antonio Spurs’ decision to release Joshua Primo just over a year after making him a lottery pick has the whole NBA Twitter going bonkers in confusion. Just what the hell happened? Primo, who was selected 12th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, was suddenly waived by the Spurs on Friday afternoon. It came […] The post Joshua Primo’s sudden release from Spurs has NBA Twitter going bonkers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyrese Maxey puts himself in Allen Iverson territory after 44-point eruption in Sixers win vs. Raptors
Tyrese Maxey came through with the game of his life at the perfect time for the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. As the Sixers looked to bounce back from an ugly loss to the Toronto Raptors with Joel Embiid sidelined, he scored a career-high 44 points in a 112-90 victory.
Lakers star LeBron James builds on GOAT claim with latest historic all-time NBA record
The Los Angeles Lakers came up against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night in another tough matchup against a Western Conference contender. Anthony Davis was out of action in this one too, due to lower back tightness, so it was up to LeBron James to carry much of the load for an embattled Lakers side. […] The post Lakers star LeBron James builds on GOAT claim with latest historic all-time NBA record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors’ $354 million spending spree at center of owners’ desire for hard cap
It’s obviously in Joe Lacob’s best financial interest to balk at expectations the Golden State Warriors payroll could soon explode into the $400-$500 million territory. Details of reporting about NBA owners’ yearning for a hard cap in the next CBA, though, reveal that Lacob’s summer talk about already being “in trouble with the rest of […] The post Warriors’ $354 million spending spree at center of owners’ desire for hard cap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Comments / 0