On Election Day, November 8, 2022, under LOCAL QUESTIONS on your ballot, please VOTE YES for the continuation of the one percent sales tax!!. If we fail to pass this continuation of the one cent tax, the burden of completing the eleven projects could fall solely on the property owners of our county, since the many visitors to our county would NOT be contributing. It will certainly cost more than the one cent tax that is presented for your approval.

COLLETON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO