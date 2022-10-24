Read full article on original website
Related
walterborolive.com
Band of Blue places third at Lower State Championship
PRESS RELEASE - Lexington, SC – The Colleton County High School Band of Blue placed 3rd in class 4A out of 17 bands this past Saturday at the South Carolina Band Directors Association Lower State Championship at White Knoll High School. The Band of Blue scored an 82.7, earning a Superior Rating and qualifying for the 46th year in row for the State Marching Band Championship.
walterborolive.com
Colleton County resident honored in NAACP Woman of the Year Pageant
PRESS RELEASE - On October 8, 2022 the NAACP held their Annual Convention, Civil Rights Conference, Freedom Fund Celebration, and Woman of the Year Pageant. Colleton County NAACP Branch Woman of the Year contestant, Suhailah Beyah, was named first runner up. Suhailah would like to all who supported her, which...
walterborolive.com
Sunday morning shooting incident results in life flight
PRESS RELEASE - An adult male was critically injured in a shooting incident in the front parking lot of Baymont Inn and Suites, 1286 Sniders Highway, on Sunday, October 23, 2022. The incident occurred at approximately 9:37AM. Walterboro Police arrived quickly to secure the scene, while Firefighter-Paramedics began treating the...
walterborolive.com
Turtles turn the tide for local charities
The first annual Edisto Fall Festival and Turtle Tide Art Auction were held on Saturday, October 15th with an estimated 400 in attendance. The event showcased a variety of exhibits, games, food, art, and crafts, and was held in front of Jungle Road Plaza. There were around 55 merchants, artists, and nonprofits set up. The local band, Edisto Gumbo, played live music.
walterborolive.com
Mural, mural on the wall
Mural, mural on the wall, how does Colleton County School District prioritize its money haul? Tuesday, October 18th at the CCSD board meeting it was brought to light that a large sum of monies was allocated for mural projects for at least two of the schools in the district. Superintendent,...
walterborolive.com
CCHS National Honor Society Induction
Colleton County High School inducted new members into the National Honor Society on Tuesday, October 18th during a formal candle-lighting ceremony. The CCHS Chorus, led by Stephanie Drawdy, sang the National Anthem and Alma Mater. Mayor Bill Young was the guest speaker, giving words of wisdom and congratulations. The NHS advisor, Heather Mushrush, led the presentation of candles.
walterborolive.com
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vote YES for Capital Project Sales Tax
On Election Day, November 8, 2022, under LOCAL QUESTIONS on your ballot, please VOTE YES for the continuation of the one percent sales tax!!. If we fail to pass this continuation of the one cent tax, the burden of completing the eleven projects could fall solely on the property owners of our county, since the many visitors to our county would NOT be contributing. It will certainly cost more than the one cent tax that is presented for your approval.
walterborolive.com
Alex Murdaugh’s Counsel Demand Prosecutors Provide More Evidence
Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh (former Hampton County Attorney) have petitioned for new evidence to be turned over in regard to the murders of Murdaugh’s wife, Margaret Murdaugh (52), and their youngest son, Paul Murdaugh (22). Murdaugh’s wife and son were found shot to death at their family’s home on...
walterborolive.com
VOTE NO for the Colleton County 1% Sales Tax Referendum
PRESS RELEASE - Do you understand what the Colleton County Capital Projects Sales Tax Referendum is about and how it will affect your taxes over the next 8 years?. Did you have a voice in deciding the final list and rankings of capital improvement projects that this proposed referendum will be funding?
Comments / 0