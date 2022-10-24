On Friday, Oct. 14 students with visual impairments from Dallas ISD participated in a “White Cane Safety Day” celebration awareness event at Region 10 Educational Service Center along with other districts in the area. Students began by decorating their white cane with stickers, colored tape and beads strung on ribbon. Students also enjoyed the opportunity to meet and interact with other students with visual impairments. Students proceeded to parade through a balloon arch and an arch of white canes held by volunteers. Students walked from Spring Valley Region 10 site to the Abrams Region 10 site and back. Students were provided with lunch. After lunch, students participated in several challenge activities based on their cane skills. All students received a backpack, White Cane Day T-shirt, book, and sensory items to commemorate the day.

