Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
Related
K12@Dallas
Discover Dallas ISD, the city’s largest opportunity fair
The district is hosting the annual Discover Dallas ISD event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at W.H. Adamson High School. Families from all over the city can learn about our choice programs and apply on site with the help of staff, step by step. This is the largest opportunity fair in the city or county.
K12@Dallas
Dallas ISD Celebrates White Cane Safety Day
On Friday, Oct. 14 students with visual impairments from Dallas ISD participated in a “White Cane Safety Day” celebration awareness event at Region 10 Educational Service Center along with other districts in the area. Students began by decorating their white cane with stickers, colored tape and beads strung on ribbon. Students also enjoyed the opportunity to meet and interact with other students with visual impairments. Students proceeded to parade through a balloon arch and an arch of white canes held by volunteers. Students walked from Spring Valley Region 10 site to the Abrams Region 10 site and back. Students were provided with lunch. After lunch, students participated in several challenge activities based on their cane skills. All students received a backpack, White Cane Day T-shirt, book, and sensory items to commemorate the day.
K12@Dallas
Dallas ISD begins distribution of identification kits
This week, Dallas ISD began distributing inkless fingerprint child identification kits to campuses throughout the district. Schools are providing kits to families with students in kindergarten through eighth grade. As part of the National Child Identification Program, these kits provide parents with a record of their child’s physical characteristics and fingerprints to help identify them in the case of an emergency.
K12@Dallas
Schools to be closed on election day
Several Dallas ISD schools will be polling sites for the Nov. 8 general midterm election. Because community members will be allowed to enter the schools to vote, the Board of Trustees approved establishing Nov. 8 as a professional development day for teachers and a student holiday. This measure will ensure...
K12@Dallas
Dallas ISD’s Special Services offers parents and guardians resources to learn and engage
Dallas ISD’s Special Services department offers families of students who receive these services opportunities and tools to help navigate resources available to them through the district. This could include tools such as apps, parent training, extracurricular and enrichment activities, and more. One of the resources available to parents and...
K12@Dallas
Celebrating healthy school lunches
With the theme “Get your day in gear with a healthy school lunch,” Dallas ISD is celebrating National School Lunch Week Oct. 10-14 to highlight the importance of healthy school lunches to a student’s success both in and out of the classroom. National School Lunch Week began...
K12@Dallas
Equitable hosts teacher appreciation event at Molina High School
Equitable – a financial services company – sponsored the Back to School Activation at Molina High School to honor and thank teachers for their unyielding dedication to students. The luncheon, which took place at Molina High School’s cafeteria on October 7, is sponsoring teacher-focused appreciation events for schools...
K12@Dallas
Story Walks at 8 Dallas ISD campuses teach students about Juneteenth
Last week, eight Dallas ISD campuses were each gifted their own “Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, Accessibility (E.D.I.A.) Story Walk: A Pathway to Discovery” funded by the American Library Association. The Story Walks provide students and families the opportunity to learn about the national Juneteenth holiday, which recognizes the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in 1865. This is a hands-on outdoor learning experience for students where they are free to walk, talk and discover facts together.
K12@Dallas
Campus leader recognitions kick off National Principals Appreciation Month
Principals from more than 160 Dallas ISD campuses gathered at Barack Obama Male Leadership Academy to celebrate their school’s academic gains since 2020. Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde and Chief of Schools, Tiffany Huitt, led the charge in recognizing the principals for their exceptional leadership in guiding their campuses to academic success.
K12@Dallas
Celebrating National Custodian Day
Dallas ISD’s Custodial Services teams are committed to creating a clean, healthy environment for students across the district, and we are thanking them by highlighting their efforts in honor of National Custodian Day on Oct. 2. Maria Ceja—the lead custodian at Greiner Middle School and one of the district’s...
K12@Dallas
Mount Auburn looks ahead to the next 100 years
Mount Auburn looks ahead to the next 100 years — Mount Auburn STEAM Academy celebrated its 100th anniversary along with a ribbon cutting ceremony for the recent completion of the Bond 2015 program on Thursday, Oct. 10. Students, faculty, alumni and community members honored the school’s rich legacy with opening remarks from Principal Brittany Swanson and District 8 Trustee Joe Carreón.
K12@Dallas
Be SMART: Help keep kids safe with secure gun storage practices
Dallas ISD’s number one priority is to ensure all students and staff are safe when they are at school. The district has spent considerable time developing, practicing, and following its new comprehensive safety plan which was enacted this August when the school year began. While the district has a...
K12@Dallas
CI South ‘sneakerhead’ to compete at national entrepreneurship challenge
Alberto Arroyo, a Molina High junior and a student at Career Institute South, owns about 30 pairs of sneakers and has flipped as many in resale since taking interest as an eighth-grader. As part of a campuswide competition, the 17-year-old “sneakerhead” and hobbyist reseller developed a business idea to address...
Comments / 0