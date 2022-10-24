ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan State Christmas Tree harvested in ceremony in St. Johns

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is getting into the holiday spirit. The 2022 State Christmas Tree, a 63-foot spruce from Clinton County, was harvested Friday morning. A ceremony took place that featured the St. Johns High School and Fowler High School bands. The tree will arrive in Lansing for...
Michigan offering scholarships, stipends for future educators

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re a student teacher or are planning to become a teacher, there is money available that can help. Applications will open Monday for the Michigan Future Educator Fellowships and Future Educator Stipend. It’s part of the state’s effort to hire and train more qualified teachers.
Michigan Women Forward accepting applications for pitch competition

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Women business owners across Michigan are encouraged to apply for a chance to win a $10,000 grand prize through the Michigan Women Forward March 2023 business plan and pitch competition WomenUP & Pitch. The nonprofit is a funding opportunity for women who are looking to start...
Survey seeks parents’ input on Michigan education system, budget

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Parents will have a larger say in Michigan’s educational system. The state announced Tuesday the creation of the MI Parent Survey, which aims to bring the parent perspective into education policy decisions. All Michigan parents of pre-K through 12th grade students are asked to contribute...
State Christmas Tree ceremony to cause street closures in St. Johns, Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The installation of Michigan’s official State Christmas Tree will cause street closures Friday and Saturday. The 63-foot spruce tree was selected by state officials and was donated by mother-daughter business partners Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck. It’s the first tree from Clinton County to be the State Christmas Tree.
Schools Rule: St. Johns students celebrate National Chemistry Day

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - St. Johns students celebrate National Chemistry Day by learning about the scientific unit for measuring, moles. It measures very small things like atoms and molecules. “Coming off of Covid we haven’t been able to do some of the things that we’ve done in the past...
Parents of Oxford High School shooter appear in court

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of Ethan Crumbley, appeared in an Oakland County court Friday. This was their first court appearance since Ethan pled guilty on Monday. James and Jennifer are each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter after Ethan opened fire at Oxford High...
Michigan health experts warn of ‘tripledemic’ - COVID, flu, RSV

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Doctors across Michigan are warning residents that COVID, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) could surge as the weather gets colder. After more than two years of pandemic precautions, health experts are warning that without them, this season is shaping up to be the worst in a long time.
