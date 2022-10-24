Read full article on original website
Michigan State Christmas Tree harvested in ceremony in St. Johns
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is getting into the holiday spirit. The 2022 State Christmas Tree, a 63-foot spruce from Clinton County, was harvested Friday morning. A ceremony took place that featured the St. Johns High School and Fowler High School bands. The tree will arrive in Lansing for...
Lower Michigan firefighters get married after fighting Menominee warehouse fire
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A joke over breakfast turned into a life-changing moment for two Lower Michigan firefighters. They were in Upper Michigan - hours from home - battling the Menominee warehouse fire. Joshua Halliday is a firefighter at the Frederic Fire Department near Grayling. His wife, Stephanie Halliday, is...
Move Over for Me, AAA launches campaign to protect drivers on Michigan roads
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Under current state law, drivers only need to slow down and get out of the way for emergency responders. AAA Auto Group Club and other advocates are working to change that with the launch of their Move Over for Me Campaign. Whether you’re changing a tire...
Michigan offering scholarships, stipends for future educators
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re a student teacher or are planning to become a teacher, there is money available that can help. Applications will open Monday for the Michigan Future Educator Fellowships and Future Educator Stipend. It’s part of the state’s effort to hire and train more qualified teachers.
Michigan Women Forward accepting applications for pitch competition
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Women business owners across Michigan are encouraged to apply for a chance to win a $10,000 grand prize through the Michigan Women Forward March 2023 business plan and pitch competition WomenUP & Pitch. The nonprofit is a funding opportunity for women who are looking to start...
Survey seeks parents’ input on Michigan education system, budget
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Parents will have a larger say in Michigan’s educational system. The state announced Tuesday the creation of the MI Parent Survey, which aims to bring the parent perspective into education policy decisions. All Michigan parents of pre-K through 12th grade students are asked to contribute...
State Christmas Tree ceremony to cause street closures in St. Johns, Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The installation of Michigan’s official State Christmas Tree will cause street closures Friday and Saturday. The 63-foot spruce tree was selected by state officials and was donated by mother-daughter business partners Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck. It’s the first tree from Clinton County to be the State Christmas Tree.
Michigan State Police seize $12K worth of drugs in Metro Detroit narcotics investigation
DETROIT (WILX) - A pound of crystal methamphetamine and 24 grams of cocaine were seized Monday by Michigan State Police. According to authorities, The County of Macomb Enforcement Team conducted a detail in Detroit, which resulted in the seizure of drugs. Police said the suspect fled from troopers and attempted to enter multiple homes to escape custody.
Schools Rule: St. Johns students celebrate National Chemistry Day
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - St. Johns students celebrate National Chemistry Day by learning about the scientific unit for measuring, moles. It measures very small things like atoms and molecules. “Coming off of Covid we haven’t been able to do some of the things that we’ve done in the past...
Parents of Oxford High School shooter appear in court
PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of Ethan Crumbley, appeared in an Oakland County court Friday. This was their first court appearance since Ethan pled guilty on Monday. James and Jennifer are each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter after Ethan opened fire at Oxford High...
GUILTY: Jury reaches verdict in 3 men tied to Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A jury has found three men guilty on all charges in connection with the plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The jury found that all three men, Joseph Morrison, 28, Pete Musico, 44, and Paul Bellar, 24, were guilty of all three counts they each faced.
Michigan health experts warn of ‘tripledemic’ - COVID, flu, RSV
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Doctors across Michigan are warning residents that COVID, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) could surge as the weather gets colder. After more than two years of pandemic precautions, health experts are warning that without them, this season is shaping up to be the worst in a long time.
Woman charged after working as registered nurse without license, attorney general says
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A woman in South Carolina has been arrested for practicing as a registered nurse without a license for nearly a year and a half, officials said. According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s office, 37-year-old Alyssa Beth Steele practiced medicine without a license at...
