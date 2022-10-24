Read full article on original website
Quiz! Can you name every player to score in the Champions League for an English club in the last 10 years?
25 minutes on the clock, 328 players to guess – though some appear more than once. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your friends. NOW TRY Quiz! Can you get 50 correct answers in our big Premier League quiz?. The Premier League...
How are football boots tested at Kipsta?
FFT took a trip to boot manufacturers Kipsta to see how football boots are tested before they go on the shelf – here's what we discovered. Being the football boot enthusiast that it is, FourFourTwo was excited, recently, to receive an invite to the headquarters of Kipsta – the footballing branch of French sportswear giant Decathlon – to see how they develop, test and manufacture their football boots.
Ranked! The 10 best young players in the world
Growing up is never easy, but these 10 players seem to have taken to the challenge like a duck to water. While most of us were up to no good during our early years as an adult, some youngsters have instead been impressing as footballers on the world stage, scoring goals, competing at an elite standard and earning plenty of plaudits along the way.
Ranked! Every football kit at the 2022 World Cup
Because while the likes of Pele and Maradona, Zidane and Cruyff are icons of World Cups of yore, so are the jerseys they donned – and everyone has a different favourite. What makes a football shirt great is so incredibly subjective that it's plainly impossible to pick a top we all agree on.
Why is Liverpool vs Leeds being played at 7:45pm on Saturday?
Liverpool vs Leeds United kicks off at Anfield on Saturday, for the unconventional kick-off time of 7:45pm. Both clubs are in desperate need of a win: Liverpool to put a disappointing defeat to Nottingham Forest behind them and to stay in touching distance of the top four, while Leeds are without a league victory since beating Chelsea in August and are precariously sat in the relegation zone.
Manchester United vs Sheriff Tiraspol live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Europa League clash
Manchester United vs Sheriff Tiraspol live stream and match preview. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Greg Lea is a freelance football journalist who's filled in wherever FourFourTwo needs him since 2014. He became a Crystal Palace fan after watching a 1-0 loss to Port Vale in 1998, and once got on the scoresheet in a primary school game against Wilfried Zaha's Whitehorse Manor (an own goal in an 8-0 defeat).
Manchester United linked with goalkeeper who has FIVE penalty saves and a Champions League assist in the last month
Manchester United are in for "the best penalty-saving goalkeeper in the world", in a bid to bolster Erik ten Hag's squad. Manchester United infamously lost the 2021 Europa League final on penalties to Villarreal with David de Gea failing to save a single spot-kick. Such a scenario may be a distant memory if Erik ten Hag gets his way, however.
Quiz! Can you guess 30 correct answers in our Football Trios quiz?
10 minutes on the clock, 30 players to guess. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your friends!. NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every Champions League hat-trick scorer since 2010?. Three, according to the song, is the magic number. And so often, the...
Arsenal report: Youri Tielemans to join for free next summer
Arsenal have won the race for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans and are free to sign him at the end of his contract next summer. That's according to one report that says the Belgian controller is set to leave the Foxes for nothing and that Juventus have pulled out of the race for his signature – leaving the Gunners with a free path to his signing.
Joe Cole believed the England Golden Generation’s tactics were the reason they didn’t achieve success
"We had great players but the system wasn’t suited to international football," Joe Cole said of England's Golden Generation. Much has been made about England's Golden Generation failing to win a tournament during the noughties, with plenty of former players offering their opinions on the team's shortcomings in the intervening period.
Arsenal report: Cody Gakpo to move from PSV for just £38m
Arsenal will pay less than £40m if they look to sign Cody Gakpo from PSV. That's according to one report that says that the Dutch forward, who impressed against the Gunners in the Europa League, could be heading to the Emirates, snubbing the likes of Manchester United, Leeds and Southampton, who all wanted him in the summer.
Manchester United report: Sporting say they can't afford "dream" Cristiano Ronaldo signing
Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo won’t be re-joining his first club Sporting CP as they can’t afford to pay his wages, according to the Portuguese side's manager Ruben Amorim. The 37-year-old’s future has again been the subject of rampant speculation recently, after his refusal to come off the...
Chelsea report: Newcastle readying record Bruno Guimaraes contract to ward off Blues
Chelsea want to sign the Newcastle midfielder in January, but he is set to receive a lucrative contract offer. Chelsea will try to prise Bruno Guimaraes away from Newcastle United in January, say reports, but the Magpies are ready to make the midfielder their highest-paid player ever. The Brazilian has...
Arsenal confirm that on-loan Pablo Mari is recovering following shock supermarket stabbing
Arsenal have confirmed that Pablo Mari is safe and recovering after being stabbed in an Italian supermarket. The Gunners' 2-0 loss to PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League was overshadowed by the news that Mari – currently on loan with Monza – was the victim of the attack, which has already claimed the life of one victim.
Best soundbars for watching the World Cup: top speakers for all budgets
Ensuring you've got one of the best soundbars for your TV is a surprisingly important factor for football fans. Whether it’s the shrill peep of the ref’s whistle, the constant chanting of the South American fans, or just the sound of the ball hitting the back of the net, what you hear when watching football is almost as important as what you see. It’s why watching a game in the pub with the TV on mute feels so wrong.
David De Gea to miss 2022 World Cup after being left out of Spain's provisional 55-man squad
Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea was not chosen as part of Spain's preliminary group, but there was room for Sergio Ramos. Manchester United No.1 David De Gea will not be going to the World Cup in Qatar, after being left out of Spain manager Luis Enrique's huge 55-man provisional squad.
Supercomputer predicts Argentina and Lionel Messi will be the ones to lift the 2022 World Cup
A supercomputer has predicted that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will face each other in the final of World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab), with Messi's Argentina expected to beat Ronaldo's Portugal in a penalty shootout in Qatar. The research, conducted by BCA Research, has been published in special...
