How are football boots tested at Kipsta?

FFT took a trip to boot manufacturers Kipsta to see how football boots are tested before they go on the shelf – here's what we discovered. Being the football boot enthusiast that it is, FourFourTwo was excited, recently, to receive an invite to the headquarters of Kipsta – the footballing branch of French sportswear giant Decathlon – to see how they develop, test and manufacture their football boots.
Ranked! The 10 best young players in the world

Growing up is never easy, but these 10 players seem to have taken to the challenge like a duck to water. While most of us were up to no good during our early years as an adult, some youngsters have instead been impressing as footballers on the world stage, scoring goals, competing at an elite standard and earning plenty of plaudits along the way.
Ranked! Every football kit at the 2022 World Cup

Because while the likes of Pele and Maradona, Zidane and Cruyff are icons of World Cups of yore, so are the jerseys they donned – and everyone has a different favourite. What makes a football shirt great is so incredibly subjective that it's plainly impossible to pick a top we all agree on.
Why is Liverpool vs Leeds being played at 7:45pm on Saturday?

Liverpool vs Leeds United kicks off at Anfield on Saturday, for the unconventional kick-off time of 7:45pm. Both clubs are in desperate need of a win: Liverpool to put a disappointing defeat to Nottingham Forest behind them and to stay in touching distance of the top four, while Leeds are without a league victory since beating Chelsea in August and are precariously sat in the relegation zone.
Manchester United vs Sheriff Tiraspol live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Europa League clash

Manchester United vs Sheriff Tiraspol live stream and match preview. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Greg Lea is a freelance football journalist who's filled in wherever FourFourTwo needs him since 2014. He became a Crystal Palace fan after watching a 1-0 loss to Port Vale in 1998, and once got on the scoresheet in a primary school game against Wilfried Zaha's Whitehorse Manor (an own goal in an 8-0 defeat).
Quiz! Can you guess 30 correct answers in our Football Trios quiz?

10 minutes on the clock, 30 players to guess. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your friends!. NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every Champions League hat-trick scorer since 2010?. Three, according to the song, is the magic number. And so often, the...
Arsenal report: Youri Tielemans to join for free next summer

Arsenal have won the race for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans and are free to sign him at the end of his contract next summer. That's according to one report that says the Belgian controller is set to leave the Foxes for nothing and that Juventus have pulled out of the race for his signature – leaving the Gunners with a free path to his signing.
Arsenal report: Cody Gakpo to move from PSV for just £38m

Arsenal will pay less than £40m if they look to sign Cody Gakpo from PSV. That's according to one report that says that the Dutch forward, who impressed against the Gunners in the Europa League, could be heading to the Emirates, snubbing the likes of Manchester United, Leeds and Southampton, who all wanted him in the summer.
Chelsea report: Newcastle readying record Bruno Guimaraes contract to ward off Blues

Chelsea want to sign the Newcastle midfielder in January, but he is set to receive a lucrative contract offer. Chelsea will try to prise Bruno Guimaraes away from Newcastle United in January, say reports, but the Magpies are ready to make the midfielder their highest-paid player ever. The Brazilian has...
Arsenal confirm that on-loan Pablo Mari is recovering following shock supermarket stabbing

Arsenal have confirmed that Pablo Mari is safe and recovering after being stabbed in an Italian supermarket. The Gunners' 2-0 loss to PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League was overshadowed by the news that Mari – currently on loan with Monza – was the victim of the attack, which has already claimed the life of one victim.
Best soundbars for watching the World Cup: top speakers for all budgets

Ensuring you've got one of the best soundbars for your TV is a surprisingly important factor for football fans. Whether it’s the shrill peep of the ref’s whistle, the constant chanting of the South American fans, or just the sound of the ball hitting the back of the net, what you hear when watching football is almost as important as what you see. It’s why watching a game in the pub with the TV on mute feels so wrong.

