Wynonna Judd will Recreate ‘The Judds: Love is Alive Final Tour’ at MTSU, Limited Tickets Available
Today in Leipers Fork at Fox and Locke, Wynonna Judd shared the news she will headline a history-making concert event “THE JUDDS: LOVE IS ALIVE – THE FINAL CONCERT” on Thursday, November 3rd at the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU), recreating The Judds 1991 Farewell Tour for a special televised event airing in March 2023 on CMT.
New Music for You this Week- October 24, 2022
If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore. American Idol’s HunterGirl just released her label debut with “Hometown Out of Me.” Writing the song once she returned to Nashville from filming American Idol in Los Angeles, the idea came to her when she was in line at the grocery store in her hometown of Winchester, Tennessee with her mom, and noticed people in town had bought ads in their local paper to cheer her on during her Idol journey. Showing her appreciation to where she grew up and saying thank you to her community the only way she knows how, she wrote “Hometown Out Of Me” with Laura Veltz and producer Jimmy Robbins.
Local Comedian Nate Bargatze to Headline Bridgestone Arena
Local comedian, Nate Bargatze, will headline Bridgestone Arena in 2023. Announced on social media, Bargatze shared, “What’s up Nashville! I’m Nate Bargatze and I have some fun news announcement, I’m going to be playing Bridgestone Arena on April 15, 2023. It’s absolutely insane. A lot of you know I’m from Old Hickory so to go play Bridgestone is ludicrious in my mind. I can’t believe I’m getting to do it, April 15th, I can not wait to do it. I hope you come out, it’s going to be very fun, very exciting. It’s a big arena, it’s the next step for me, all new material, I’ll have it all figured out by then.”
Tennessee Comedian & Actor Leslie Jordan Dies in Crash
Comedian and actor Leslie Jordan has died at age 67, reports TMZ. TMZ reports Jordan was driving his car Monday morning in Hollywood when it’s suspected he suffered from a medical emergency and crashed his car into a building. Jordan was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee. His best-known roles were...
‘Great Balls of Fire’ Singer Jerry Lee Lewis Has Died
Jerry Lee Lewis has died; he was 87. No cause of death was given. Lewis was recently inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame but missed the event due to recovering from the flu. In a Facebook post on October 19, Lewis shared, “It is with heartfelt sadness and disappointment that I write to you today from my sick bed, rather than be able to share my thoughts in person. I tried everything I could to build up the strength to come today – I’ve looked so forward to it since I found out about it earlier this year. My sincerest apologies to all of you for missing this fine event, but I hope to see you all soon.”
