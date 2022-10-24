Read full article on original website
hometownnews.biz
Morrison County Sheriff’s Office October 24, 2022
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that on 10-24-2022 at approximately 10:04 am, their office received a report of a business burglary at the Stone Hill Bar & Grill, located approximately four miles west of Randall, MN in Parker Township. According to the Sheriff’s Office, sometime overnight on 10-23-2022,...
Body recovered from Lake Minnetonka, investigation underway
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn – An investigation is underway after a body was found in Lake Minnetonka.According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to reports of a body in Lafayette Bay on Lake Minnetonka around 11am Monday.The body of an adult female was recovered by the Mound Fire Department. The original report was made by someone in a fishing boat.The Hennepin County Sheriff's office is currently investigating.
Man shot in Brooklyn Park overnight
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn – Police are looking for answers after a man was shot in Brooklyn Park Thursday evening.According to Brooklyn Park Police, officers were dispatched to reports of shots fired in the 5500 block of Brookdale Dr. at 9:10pm. When they arrived, officers found shell casings in the street, and damaged fence from the gunfire.A short time later, a local hospital alerted officers to a walk-in gunshot victim. The adult male victim said he had been shot in Brooklyn Park.The victim suffered a non life-threatening gunshot injury, and was able to provide officers with limited information.No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.Information regarding this shooting is limited. Check this story for updates.
knsiradio.com
Stearns County Sheriff Asking for the Public’s Help to Expand K9 Program
(KNSI) – The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office K9 program needs your help to get a grant. The department has entered a contest to secure more money to grow its K9 program. The funding comes from a private company named Aftermath. The company bases the winner on the agency that receives the most votes.
Police say Glencoe teen missing since September was found by Minneapolis police
GLENCOE, Minn. -- Police say a missing teenager who went missing from the Glencoe area in September has been found.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said 15-year-old Treasure Robinson was last seen Sept. 17 at her Glencoe residence. On Thursday, the BCA said she was found by the Minneapolis Police Department and is safe.
lptv.org
Burglary at Morrison County Bar and Grill Under Investigation
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating another burglary in the county. Sometime overnight on Oct. 23, a suspect or suspects entered the Stone Hill Bar & Grill near Randall and stole the business’s safe, cash from the pull tab machine, and a small toolbox. Sheriff Shawn Larson...
‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Explores Unnerving Missing Person Case from Central Minnesota
The popular Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries has a new episode entitled What Happened to Josh featuring the disappearance of Josh Guimond who has been missing for two decades from a college campus in central Minnesota. On November 9th it will be 20 years since Guimond went missing on the campus...
'Heavy' police response in Champlin was for missing child search
Champlin Police Department issued a statement explaining a "heavy police response" in the city at the weekend, explaining it was searching for a missing child. The police department posted on its social media pages Sunday, saying it was doing so "in the interest of public information, and to quell any rumors" after local residents witnessed the large response on Saturday night.
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured in crash near Alexandria
(La Grand Township, MN)--One person is injured following a crash between a semi and a car along I-94 west of Alexandria in La Grand Township in Douglas County on Wednesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Freightliner Semi, driven by Rodolfo Alix, 55, of Orlando, FL, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 west of Alexandria. A Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Wade Johnson, 32, of Williston, ND, was traveling westbound on Interstate 94, when the two vehicles collided.
myklgr.com
Wilmar resident injured in Kandiyohi County collision Tuesday
According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 25 emergency crews responded to a two vehicle crash with injuries at State Highway 23 and State Highway 9. Law enforcement determined a 2012 Chevrolet Captiva driven by Dunia Awale, of Willmar, had been traveling south on Highway 23. At about 8:34 a.m., a 2015 Toyota Prius driven by Robert Loso, of Saint Joseph, attempted to cross the highway and struck the Captiva.
annandaleadvocate.com
Cosmos youth dies in crash
A 16-year-old youth from Cosmos died as the result of one vehicle crash early Saturday morning, Oct. 22. The crash occurred on Nevens Ave. NW or what is commonly known as the “Lake John Road.” Three other passengers in the vehicle were taken to hospitals and treated for non-life threatening injuries. According to the report from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, at about 1:12 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the crash near 7832 Nevens Ave. NW in Southside Township.
Woman, 65, dies after ATV crash in central Minnesota
A woman was killed in an ATV crash in central Minnesota on Tuesday evening. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the crash was reported just after 5:30 p.m. on the 26000 block of 40th Street NE in Burbank Township. A neighbor had found 65-year-old Cynthia Fester, of rural Belgrade, with...
Drunken Minnesota Teen Steals Uber
One can only imagine what Uber drivers experience on a daily basis. Intoxicated passengers tend to be the biggest problem. Besides the obvious problems with drunk passengers, like puking in the car, obnoxious and belligerent passengers can be a real problem. I'm not sure what the official Uber policy is...
Police investigating after body pulled from Lake Minnetonka
Authorities are investigating after a body was recovered from Lake Minnetonka on Monday. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that it and Orono Police Department was called to the lake after the discovery of a body in Lafayette Bay. The body was pulled from the water by Mound Fire Department.
KEYC
Treasure Robinson, 15, found safe
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 15-year-old girl from Glencoe has been found safe after being reported missing in September. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Treasure Robinson was located by the Minneapolis Police Department. She was reported missing on Sept. 17, with family concerned she had left home after...
fox9.com
Man carrying gun at Brooklyn Park corn maze hurt in accidental discharge
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man carrying a concealed gun at a Brooklyn Park corn maze over the weekend ended up injured after his weapon was accidentally discharged. Brooklyn Park police say they responded to the shooting at the corn maze off 109th Avenue North near Highway 169 Saturday morning shortly before noon.
Charges: Princeton man shot longtime neighbor during argument
Austin Lee Louis Carlson. Courtesy of Mille Lacs County Jail. A 42-year-old Princeton man is accused of attempted murder after he allegedly shot his longtime neighbor outside their home on Thursday. Prosecutors on Friday charged Austin L. Carlson with one count of second-degree attempted murder of his neighbor, whom Carlson...
Man "accidentally" shoots himself at Twin Cities Corn Maze in Brooklyn Park
The Brooklyn Park Police Department released information Monday about a shooting at the Twin Cities Corn Maze in Brooklyn Park. Initial information provided indicate that a man may have “accidently shot himself while attending the event”.
klfdradio.com
2-Vehicle Crash Near New London
The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 2-vehicle crash by New London on Tuesday morning at 8:34. It occurred at the intersection of state highways 9 and 23. A 2012 Chevrolet Captiva, driven by Dunia Awale of Willmar was southbound on 23 and a 2015 Toyota Prius, driven by Robert Loso of St. Joseph was attempting to cross the highway and struck the Captiva. Awale suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Rice Hospital in Willmar. The New London Ambulance and Centra Care EMS assisted.
kfgo.com
Unsolved Mysteries features missing Minnesota college student
COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – The popular Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries has a new episode featuring the disappearance of a Minnesota college student. On Nov. 9, it will be 20 years since Josh Guimond went missing on the campus of St. John’s University in Collegeville. Guimond left a friend’s party at 11:45 p.m., but never made his three-minute walk back to his dorm.
