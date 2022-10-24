ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTVF

Let me help: How to build a walking trail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Items needed: pickaxe, garden hoe and tamper. build a retaining wall with a big trunk or tree limb,. Watch this Let Me Help segment in the video player above. For more great tips like this, catch NewsChannel 5 This Morning at 9 a.m. on weekdays....
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVF

Let Me Help: Arts and crafts ideas for kids

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Emily Woods with Emily Unscripted helps us with an arts and crafts idea to do with your kids and you probably already have all the items needed!. "Today's tip of the day. My kids absolutely love to do crafts around Halloween because there's so many fun things to do, so let's save some money," she said. "All you have to do is save your milk jugs, get a pair of scissors...cut a hole in the back. Later, you will get a flameless candle to light it up at night. The kids can draw on the faces. It's awesome to take them outside and watch them glow. It costs nothing because you probably have all of this around the house. Happy Halloween!"
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVF

Consumer Reports: Improving the air quality inside your home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The air quality outside has gotten a lot better the last few decades, but inside, believe it or not, the air quality has actually gotten worse, according to experts. We spend a lot of time inside at home and the EPA says the concentration of...
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVF

Sausage and Kale Stuffed Pumpkins

Demetria White from White’s Family Farm made Sausage and Kale Stuffed Pumpkins. It’s the final weekend for White’s Family Farm’s Family Fall Festival in Nashville. Enjoy a Corn Maze, Pumpkin Patch, Hayrides, Sunflowers, Walking Trails on the Banks of the Harpeth River, and pick up FREE pumpkins this weekend! The Family Fall Festival is located at 8687 Old Harding Pike, Nashville, 37221, and runs Friday, October 28 from 3pm-9pm, Saturday, October 29 from 9am-9pm, and Sunday, October 30 from 12pm-7pm. For more information, visit https://nashvillefallfestival.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/Nashvillecornmaze.
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVF

Capitol View commentary: Friday, October 28, 2022

RENDERINGS AND VIDEO RELEASED ON THE NEW TITANS DOMED STADIUM AS METRO COUNCIL GETS ITS FIRST BRIEFING; INSIDE POLITICS EXPLORES: IS A REPUBLICAN WAVE BUILDING FOR THE NOVEMBER 8th MID-TERM ELECTION? THE STRANGEST RECESSION EVER? AS THE DAYS GROW SHORTER AND WINTER APPROACHES, DOES A “DOUBLE” OR “TRIPLEDEMIC” THREATEN? A LINGERING COVID IMPACT: MASSIVE ONGOING LEARNING LOSS; FORMER STATE REPRESENTATIVE JEREMY DURHAM IN TROUBLE AGAIN; THE END OF TWO POLITICAL CAREERS ON TENNESSEE’S CAPITOL HILL; WHEN WILL IT END?
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVF

Pumpkin Caramel Scones a Perfect Fall Recipe

The Continental Nashville Pastry Chef Keaton Vasek made Pumpkin Caramel Scones, one of the items on the restaurant’s new brunch menu. The Continental Nashville is in the Grand Hyatt Nashville at 1000 Broadway Suite 101, Nashville, TN 37203. Visit https://www.thecontinentalnashville.com/ for more information. Pumpkin Caramel Scones. Component. Yield: 6...
NASHVILLE, TN

