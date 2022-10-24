Knaus Berry Farm in Homestead is reopening. We’ll see you in the cinnamon roll line

That slight lack of humidity in the air, noticeable only to hardened Floridians, means fall has arrived in Miami. And you know what that means.

Cinnamon rolls are almost within reach, because Knaus Berry Farm is ready to reopen.

The popular spot, which traditionally opens the last Tuesday in October, is scheduled to open Oct. 25, bringing with it the sweetest of rewards for those patient enough to wait.

Knaus partner and bakery manager Thomas Blocher confirmed the news.

The passion for the rolls is “kind of amazing,” he said, adding that people really do tell him that there are only two seasons in Miami: “Knaus Berry Farm is open, and Knaus Berry Farm is closed.”

Cinnamon roll lovers wait in line at Knaus Berry Farm in Homestead on opening day in 2021. MATIAS J. OCNER/mocner@miamiherald.com

Expect to wait for your treats, especially if you show up on the first weekend. Or any weekend. You may wait more than two hours to bring home the prize (the aforementioned cinnamon rolls, though the farm also excels at fresh strawberry shakes and sells fresh produce as well).

Knaus, which opened in 1956 as a small roadside stand selling strawberries, also operates U-Pick fields for strawberries and tomatoes, for those who prefer a hands-on experience. Picking season usually begins in late December or early January.

And if patience is not in your wheelhouse, you can order your rolls over the phone. Online ordering and shipping starts Jan. 1, 2023.

And don’t be afraid to send some cinnamon rolls to loved ones in faraway states, Blocher says: “They come back pretty good heated up in the microwave.”

Just remember: This is a cash-only enterprise, so your credit card and Apple Pay are useless here.

Success! Carlos Echenique, who waited for about 3 hours and 30 minutes on opening day in 2021, leaves Knaus Berry Farm with freshly baked cinnamon rolls. MATIAS J. OCNER/mocner@miamiherald.com

Knaus Berry Farm

Where: 15980 SW 248th St., Homestead

Opening: Oct. 25

Hours: 8 a.m.–5:30 p.m. Monday–Saturday (closed Sundays, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas and New Year’s Day)

Information: 305-247-0668 or knausberryfarm.com

