Attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband prompts Republicans, including many who defied the 2020 election results after Capitol rioters hunted her on Jan. 6, to denounce political violence
Police said the Friday attacker shouted "Where's Nancy?" in an eerie call-back to threats made by several rioters during the January 6 insurrection.
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
Urgent warning to check Powerball lottery tickets after six people are made millionaires
LOTTERY officials have warned players to check their Powerball tickets after six people won $1million prizes but nobody hit the jackpot. Now at an estimated $715.1million, the fifth-largest Powerball lottery jackpot in history, has still not been after no one matched all the numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. With no...
Judge Gibbons honored with judicial service award
Judge Julia Smith Gibbons, a member of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit and a pioneering female judge in Tennessee, received the Edward J. Devitt Award Friday, Oct. 28 for distinguished, lifetime service to the judiciary.
Biden Official Violated Law, Special Counsel Says
Ron Klain, the White House chief of staff under President Biden, has been issued a warning letter after he allegedly violated the law by "retweeting a political message on his government Twitter account," according to the Associated Press.
Perspective: The CDC’s gift to the GOP
The CDC’s recommendation that the COVID-19 vaccine be part of required vaccines for students was a gift to the GOP right before the midterms. Nearly 60% of parents have not had their children vaccinated.
