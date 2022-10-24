ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Eagles' Quinn trade has ex-Cowboy irate on TV

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is on such a heater right now, he has former Cowboys defensive ends losing it on live television. Roseman pulled off another heist on Wednesday, dealing a fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for Robert Quinn - while the Bears will pick up the majority of his salary this season. The 32-year-old pass rusher had 18.5 sacks last season and is still a dangerous piece in his 12th year in the league.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling

The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
ALABAMA STATE
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Why Klay has respect for Booker despite chirping Suns star

Klay Thompson came off an ejection, the first in his NBA career, against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday after jawing with Devin Booker. While the two star players were going back and forth, Thompson told reporters following the Warriors' 123-110 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday at Chase Center that his emotions got the best of him a couple of days ago.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Booker says Klay flexed Warriors' four rings 'over and over'

Klay Thompson wants everyone to know that the Warriors have won not one, not two, not three, but four NBA championships. Prior to his ejection in the third quarter of the Warriors' 134-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night at Footprint Center, Thompson was jawing with Suns superstar Devin Booker after swatting one of his passes out of bounds.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

World Series schedule changed to avoid NFL competition on Sunday

Major League Baseball has decided competing with the NFL is futile. This year’s World Series will not have any Sunday games, for the first time since the World Series started being televised in its entirety in 1947. The reason is simple: Playing on Sunday means fighting for viewers with the NFL, and that’s a fight MLB can’t win.
NBC Sports

Klay gets ejected after jawing with Booker in Warriors-Suns game

Klay Thompson had a career-first in the game between the Warriors and Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at Footprint Center. With just over seven minutes remaining in the third quarter, Thompson started jawing with Suns star Devin Booker after the Warriors guard swatted away one of his shots, which resulted in a double technical foul on both players.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Steph comically calls out TNT crew after missing first FT

Steph Curry sees and hears everything, even during a Warriors game. Late in the first half of their game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night at Footprint Center, Curry missed his first free throw of the 2022-23 NBA season after starting 23-of-23 from the charity stripe. As Curry was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Tua Tagovailoa: Coaches told me they don’t ever want me to lower my shoulder

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa likely made much of NBC’s national viewing audience wince when he lowered his shoulder while scrambling to try and get a first down during Sunday night’s win over the Steelers. But even as his competitive nature took over in that situation, he didn’t quite...
NBC Sports

Kareem Hunt trade possibilities could hinge on Monday night’s outcome

The Browns have an underachieving team and a disgruntled running back whose contract expires after the current season. To no surprise, then, trade chatter has emerged regarding whether Kareem Hunt will land with a new team by next Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. Reports definitely will emerge that the Browns...
NBC Sports

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen divorce is already final

Justice often moves slowly when the parties involved in a given case are at odds. When the two sides agree, things can progress very quickly. With Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen reaching an agreement as to the terms of their divorce, the divorce is already final. Via TMZ.com, a judge signed the order making it official earlier today.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Sports

Klay's old remarks on rookie Booker go viral after ejection

Klay Thompson and Devin Booker went back and forth during the Warriors' 134-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. Their heated exchange resulted in the Splash Brother getting an early escort to the locker room. One day after Thompson's first career ejection, comments from July of 2016 by...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Derek Carr limited with back issue

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr missed one snap Sunday, finishing the game despite needing some medical attention during the game. The Raiders list him with a back injury, which limited him in Wednesday’s practice. It sounds as if Carr’s back issue won’t keep him out Sunday, but it’s something to...

