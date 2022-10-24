Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Related
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
NBC Sports
Eagles' Quinn trade has ex-Cowboy irate on TV
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is on such a heater right now, he has former Cowboys defensive ends losing it on live television. Roseman pulled off another heist on Wednesday, dealing a fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for Robert Quinn - while the Bears will pick up the majority of his salary this season. The 32-year-old pass rusher had 18.5 sacks last season and is still a dangerous piece in his 12th year in the league.
NBC Sports
Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling
The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Jemele Hill: ‘I care and I’m passionate, but I’m not bothered by people’s opinions of me’
Jemele Hill knew the moment she hit send to tweet about President Trump, she’d get some backlash. On 11 September 2017, in the middle of a 12-tweet debate with Twitter followers, Hill posted: “Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists.”
NBC Sports
Matt Ryan: I’m disappointed personally, but here for the team
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan met with the media on Wednesday for the first time since head coach Frank Reich announced that Sam Ehlinger is taking over as the starter this week and that the team plans for Ehlinger to be the starter for the rest of the season. Ryan was...
NBC Sports
Why Klay has respect for Booker despite chirping Suns star
Klay Thompson came off an ejection, the first in his NBA career, against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday after jawing with Devin Booker. While the two star players were going back and forth, Thompson told reporters following the Warriors' 123-110 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday at Chase Center that his emotions got the best of him a couple of days ago.
NBC Sports
Booker says Klay flexed Warriors' four rings 'over and over'
Klay Thompson wants everyone to know that the Warriors have won not one, not two, not three, but four NBA championships. Prior to his ejection in the third quarter of the Warriors' 134-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night at Footprint Center, Thompson was jawing with Suns superstar Devin Booker after swatting one of his passes out of bounds.
NBC Sports
World Series schedule changed to avoid NFL competition on Sunday
Major League Baseball has decided competing with the NFL is futile. This year’s World Series will not have any Sunday games, for the first time since the World Series started being televised in its entirety in 1947. The reason is simple: Playing on Sunday means fighting for viewers with the NFL, and that’s a fight MLB can’t win.
NBC Sports
Klay gets ejected after jawing with Booker in Warriors-Suns game
Klay Thompson had a career-first in the game between the Warriors and Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at Footprint Center. With just over seven minutes remaining in the third quarter, Thompson started jawing with Suns star Devin Booker after the Warriors guard swatted away one of his shots, which resulted in a double technical foul on both players.
NBC Sports
Steph comically calls out TNT crew after missing first FT
Steph Curry sees and hears everything, even during a Warriors game. Late in the first half of their game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night at Footprint Center, Curry missed his first free throw of the 2022-23 NBA season after starting 23-of-23 from the charity stripe. As Curry was...
NBC Sports
Tua Tagovailoa: Coaches told me they don’t ever want me to lower my shoulder
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa likely made much of NBC’s national viewing audience wince when he lowered his shoulder while scrambling to try and get a first down during Sunday night’s win over the Steelers. But even as his competitive nature took over in that situation, he didn’t quite...
NBC Sports
Kareem Hunt trade possibilities could hinge on Monday night’s outcome
The Browns have an underachieving team and a disgruntled running back whose contract expires after the current season. To no surprise, then, trade chatter has emerged regarding whether Kareem Hunt will land with a new team by next Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. Reports definitely will emerge that the Browns...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen divorce is already final
Justice often moves slowly when the parties involved in a given case are at odds. When the two sides agree, things can progress very quickly. With Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen reaching an agreement as to the terms of their divorce, the divorce is already final. Via TMZ.com, a judge signed the order making it official earlier today.
NBC Sports
Baker Mayfield: I want to be here, I’ll do whatever I can to help this team win
Quarterback Baker Mayfield is off the Panthers injury report after missing the last two games with an ankle injury, but he won’t be back in the team’s lineup for Sunday’s game against the Falcons. P.J. Walker quarterbacked the Panthers to a 21-3 win over the Buccaneers last...
NBC Sports
Klay's old remarks on rookie Booker go viral after ejection
Klay Thompson and Devin Booker went back and forth during the Warriors' 134-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. Their heated exchange resulted in the Splash Brother getting an early escort to the locker room. One day after Thompson's first career ejection, comments from July of 2016 by...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers on calling out mistakes publicly: “People in this society have a hard time hearing truth sometimes”
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers met with reports on Wednesday. To little surprise, the dominant subject of conversation came from his public criticism of unnamed teammates for making extensive mental mistakes in games, at a rate of 20 percent. Rodgers, to little surprise, had no regrets for his remarks. “People in...
NBC Sports
Derek Carr limited with back issue
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr missed one snap Sunday, finishing the game despite needing some medical attention during the game. The Raiders list him with a back injury, which limited him in Wednesday’s practice. It sounds as if Carr’s back issue won’t keep him out Sunday, but it’s something to...
Comments / 0