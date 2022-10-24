ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosser, WA

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Wanted man led police on hours-long chase through the Yakima River

GRANGER, Wash. — Instead of conceding to police who caught him driving in a stolen vehicle, a wanted suspect fled into the Yakima River and led police on a reckless chase by wading through the water and hiding in rugged terrain. According to Sgt. Joel Panattoni of the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to help Granger police officers with...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Keene Rd between Belmont and Van Giesen reopen after collision

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - UPDATE: 10-28-22 According to the West Richland Police Department, Keene Road is reopen for traffic. No further details about the collision that closed the road on October, 27, have been released. 10-27-22 The West Richland Police Department is closing Keene Road between Belmont Boulevard and Van...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
ifiberone.com

Shooting near Home Depot in Moses Lake injures one

MOSES LAKE - One person is recovering from a gunshot wound after they were shot near the Home Depot store in the Moses Lake on Thursday night. Police say the victim was airlifted to a hospital and is expected to survive. The report about the shooting came in at around 9 p.m. The gunman reportedly remains at large. We'll have more about the shooting as the investigation yields more information.
MOSES LAKE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Train blocks road in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. The Kennewick Police Department reports that the train blocking traffic has been removed. Edison Street and Metaline Avenue are now reopen for traffic. 10-25-22, 8:07 a.m. According to the Kennewick Police Department a train is currently blocking Edison Street and Metaline Avenue. Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad...
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Massive Fentanyl Bust in Richland and Kennewick

(Kennewick, WA) -- A massive amount of fentanyl pills have been taken off the street after a large drug bust headed by the Tri-City Metro Drug Task Force. Detectives served search warrants on residences in Richland and Kennewick which lead to the arrest of a 36 year old female and the seizure of about 14,300 suspected fentanyl pills, about 1.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and a firearm. The seizure was unique in that this was the first large confiscation in the Tri-Cities of multi-colored fentanyl laced pills, commonly referred to by those in the narcotics trade as "Rainbows" or "Skittles”. Fentanyl laced pills are most commonly found in a light blue or dark blue color. Police say they want the public to be aware these new multi-colored pills are in our area and pose a significant risk to children who may find them attractive.
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Richland assault suspect, dine-and-dashers wanted by police

RICHLAND, Wash. — Three people were the subjects of this week’s ‘Wanted Wednesday’ post from the Richland Police Department, which seeks information on suspected offenders in their community. According to the Facebook post on October 26, RPD Officer Skinner is investigating a case of dine-and-dashers at Fujiyama Japanese Steak House & Bar, which is located on the 2500-block of Queensgate...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

KPD responds to drive-by shooting on 4th Avenue

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police Officers near the 4100 block of W. 4th Avenue heard gunshots around 8:15 p.m. on October, 25. Around the same time the Officers responded to the scene, several callers began reporting hearing gunshots in the same area. KPD investigated the scene and collected evidence and found...
KENNEWICK, WA
102.7 KORD

Heat Lamp Suspected in Richland House Fire Tuesday Morning

According to Richland Fire officials, a heat lamp is the suspected culprit in a Tuesday morning housefire. Fire displaces family, due to smoke and water damage. Richland fire units responded to the home around 9 AM, and upon arrival found smoke billowing out of the back. The home was in the 400 block of Adams street, just west of George Washington Way, about a quarter mile northwest of Winco Foods by Columbia Point Drive.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Connell PD, FCSO hoping to "can the cruiser"

PASCO, Wash.- The Connell Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office are teaming up to "can the cruiser" on Saturday, November, 5. The two law enforcement agencies will be at the Grocery Outlet on Road 68 in Pasco with a police cruiser collecting food donations for local food banks.
CONNELL, WA
nbcrightnow.com

MISSING PERSON: Courtney Shelton

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person, 55-year-old Courtney L. Shelton, after her car was found abandoned on October 26. Sheriff Mark Crider reports her car was abandoned on Yox Road, a remote road...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

Pasco WA
