Read full article on original website
Related
Wanted man led police on hours-long chase through the Yakima River
GRANGER, Wash. — Instead of conceding to police who caught him driving in a stolen vehicle, a wanted suspect fled into the Yakima River and led police on a reckless chase by wading through the water and hiding in rugged terrain. According to Sgt. Joel Panattoni of the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to help Granger police officers with...
nbcrightnow.com
Keene Rd between Belmont and Van Giesen reopen after collision
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - UPDATE: 10-28-22 According to the West Richland Police Department, Keene Road is reopen for traffic. No further details about the collision that closed the road on October, 27, have been released. 10-27-22 The West Richland Police Department is closing Keene Road between Belmont Boulevard and Van...
Impaired Driver Fails Turn in Front of Franklin County Deputy
An intoxicated driver arrested in Eltopia had a blood alcohol content of nearly twice the legal limit, say Deputies. DUI Driver fails to drive around a corner--right in front of a Deputy. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office reports late Thursday night a driver just happened to commit a very noticeable...
ifiberone.com
Shooting near Home Depot in Moses Lake injures one
MOSES LAKE - One person is recovering from a gunshot wound after they were shot near the Home Depot store in the Moses Lake on Thursday night. Police say the victim was airlifted to a hospital and is expected to survive. The report about the shooting came in at around 9 p.m. The gunman reportedly remains at large. We'll have more about the shooting as the investigation yields more information.
Gunshots ring out through residential Kennewick road, jarring neighborhood
KENNEWICK, Wash. — While no suspects or victims in a nighttime drive-by shooting have been identified, community members near the 4100-block of W 4th Ave are still reeling from a bevy of gunshots that were heard across the block on Tuesday. According to the Kennewick Police Department, officers in the area heard gunshots and rushed to the block around 8:15...
yaktrinews.com
Community support aids Benton County deputies in four separate arrests
KENNEWICK, Wash. — It was a busy evening for the Benton County Sheriff’s Office with four separate arrests made on Thursday night for vartious felony crimes including domestic violence, burglary, assault and failure to register as a sex offender. According to a social media post from the Benton...
Illegal Underground Bunker Found in Yakima as Search for Missing Boy Continues
An illegal underground bunker was found by the family of a missing Yakima boy. The search for 5-year-old Lucian Munguia has been ongoing since his disappearance on September 10th from Sarg Hubbard Park. The lived in bunker was discovered by Lucian's father Juan Munguia nearly 2 weeks ago between the...
nbcrightnow.com
Train blocks road in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. The Kennewick Police Department reports that the train blocking traffic has been removed. Edison Street and Metaline Avenue are now reopen for traffic. 10-25-22, 8:07 a.m. According to the Kennewick Police Department a train is currently blocking Edison Street and Metaline Avenue. Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad...
kpq.com
Moses Lake Police Looking For Motorcyclist Who Keeps Fleeing From Them
Moses Lake Police are asking for public help to find a motorcycle rider who has fled the scene when being pulled over a number of times. Officers say they are not able to chase the cyclist because of state law, even though fleeing from police is still a felony. They...
Massive Fentanyl Bust in Richland and Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- A massive amount of fentanyl pills have been taken off the street after a large drug bust headed by the Tri-City Metro Drug Task Force. Detectives served search warrants on residences in Richland and Kennewick which lead to the arrest of a 36 year old female and the seizure of about 14,300 suspected fentanyl pills, about 1.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and a firearm. The seizure was unique in that this was the first large confiscation in the Tri-Cities of multi-colored fentanyl laced pills, commonly referred to by those in the narcotics trade as "Rainbows" or "Skittles”. Fentanyl laced pills are most commonly found in a light blue or dark blue color. Police say they want the public to be aware these new multi-colored pills are in our area and pose a significant risk to children who may find them attractive.
nbcrightnow.com
Shooting at Gardner Park near a Yakima elementary, school under secure and teach protocol
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE 12:35 p.m. - The school is no longer under secure and teach protocols as of this time. ORIGINAL 12:10 p.m. - Yakima Police Department confirms a shooting at Gardner Park in Yakima. No injuries have been reported. Officers on scene tell us no victims or suspects at...
Richland assault suspect, dine-and-dashers wanted by police
RICHLAND, Wash. — Three people were the subjects of this week’s ‘Wanted Wednesday’ post from the Richland Police Department, which seeks information on suspected offenders in their community. According to the Facebook post on October 26, RPD Officer Skinner is investigating a case of dine-and-dashers at Fujiyama Japanese Steak House & Bar, which is located on the 2500-block of Queensgate...
Fentanyl “Skittles” Part of Huge Drug Stash Seized in Tri-Cities
Kennewick Police announced Friday that during the week of Oct. 17-21st, a major drug bust was conducted involving the Tri-City Metro Drug Task Force, DEA as well as the US District Attorney's Office for Eastern WA and the Benton County Prosecutor. According to KPD, several locations were raided in Richland...
nbcrightnow.com
KPD responds to drive-by shooting on 4th Avenue
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police Officers near the 4100 block of W. 4th Avenue heard gunshots around 8:15 p.m. on October, 25. Around the same time the Officers responded to the scene, several callers began reporting hearing gunshots in the same area. KPD investigated the scene and collected evidence and found...
Heat Lamp Suspected in Richland House Fire Tuesday Morning
According to Richland Fire officials, a heat lamp is the suspected culprit in a Tuesday morning housefire. Fire displaces family, due to smoke and water damage. Richland fire units responded to the home around 9 AM, and upon arrival found smoke billowing out of the back. The home was in the 400 block of Adams street, just west of George Washington Way, about a quarter mile northwest of Winco Foods by Columbia Point Drive.
kptv.com
Cowlitz Co. deputies searching for possibly armed fugitive in Lexington area
COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Deputies with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a fugitive who may be armed in the Lexington area. According to authorities, deputies were last searching the area of Cowlitz Drive and Riverside Park in Lexington on Monday for Kevin J. Reynolds, 41.
nbcrightnow.com
Connell PD, FCSO hoping to "can the cruiser"
PASCO, Wash.- The Connell Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office are teaming up to "can the cruiser" on Saturday, November, 5. The two law enforcement agencies will be at the Grocery Outlet on Road 68 in Pasco with a police cruiser collecting food donations for local food banks.
KIMA TV
Police believe the suspect in Wendy Baker's hit-and-run case fled to Mexico
YAKIMA -- Four months have gone by since Wendy Baker was fatally struck while riding her bike along Summitview Road. After an extensive investigation, an arrest warrant was put out for 42-year-old Juan Carlos Vargas. However, police are now saying it appears Vargas escaped to Mexico, making it even more...
nbcrightnow.com
MISSING PERSON: Courtney Shelton
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person, 55-year-old Courtney L. Shelton, after her car was found abandoned on October 26. Sheriff Mark Crider reports her car was abandoned on Yox Road, a remote road...
Tiger Canyon Prescribed Burn on Walla Walla Ranger District is Complete
WALLA WALLA - Crews have successfully completed the Tiger Canyon Prescribed burn on the Walla Walla Ranger District, according to Forest Service officials. Minimal smoke may be seen in the unit until a season ending event. Firefighters will continue to patrol the area on a regular basis. The Tiger Creek...
102.7 KORD
Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0