NBC San Diego
What Was That? SpaceX's Rocket Treats San Diegans to Stellar Show in The Sky
Many San Diegans and beyond were treated to quite a show last night after SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 aircraft into low-Earth orbit. Residents from Oceanside to Temecula to even in Sinaloa, Mexico submitted images to NBC 7 of the craft as it shot across the sky after sunset.
NBC San Diego
Día de los Muertos Events Happening in San Diego This Weekend
Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is just around the corner and thousands of people in San Diego County are preparing for this important celebration that honors loved ones who have passed. The holiday, which is celebrated mostly in Mexico on Nov. 1 and 2, is...
NBC San Diego
Unhealthy Beach Advisory Issued For Parts of Coronado, San Diego and Del Mar
The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality issued an advisory Thursday for beaches from Del Mar south, citing unhealthy levels of bacteria. Specifically, the department advised beachgoers of bacterial levels at Tidelands Park in Coronado, Camino del Oro and Paseo Grande in La Jolla Shores, San Dieguito River Outlet in Del Mar, Tourmaline Surf Park in Pacific Beach, and Ocean Beach Pier at Newport Avenue.
NBC San Diego
Parade Plans Scrambled: El Cajon Mother Goose Parade Canceled
The Mother Goose Parade, one of San Diego County's longest-running holiday events, has been canceled and will return next year, it was announced Friday. The 76th iteration of the parade had been scheduled for Nov. 20 in downtown El Cajon. "Due to unprecedented staffing, logistics and supply chain challenges, we...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Jeweler Leo Hamel Gets Probation, Home Confinement, in Firearms Case
Prominent San Diego jeweler Leo Hamel was sentenced Friday to one year of probation, plus 100 days of home confinement, for buying firearms illegally from former San Diego County sheriff's Captain Marco Garmo. Hamel, 65, pleaded guilty to purchasing numerous "off-roster" firearms from Garmo, who was sentenced to a two-year...
NBC San Diego
Encinitas Woman Says Amazon Driver is Prime Suspect in Dognapping
An Encinitas woman says an Amazon driver delivered a package to her doorstep, then stole her dog from the yard. Denise Reppenhagen said her daughter came home about 30 minutes before her, said hello to the pups and closed the garage door. She didn't realize Finn was outside. By the time Reppenagen got home, her good boy was gone.
NBC San Diego
55-Year-Old Man Dies From Flu, San Diego County's 1st Flu Death of Season, County Says
San Diego County health officials on Thursday announced the region's first flu death of the season, a 55-year-old man from North San Diego County who was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions. The man died on Oct. 15 and had tested negative for COVID-19, according to the county. No other...
NBC San Diego
Three Respiratory Illnesses Circulating in San Diego, County Officials Warn
San Diego's public health officials Friday sounded the alarm about another respiratory illness on the rise in the county, joining influenza and COVID-19 and possible having a severe impact on people's lives and the county's medical resources this fall and winter. The county's Health and Human Services Agency and local...
NBC San Diego
Deadly Rollover Crash Near US-Mexico Border North of San Ysidro Shuts Down Freeway Ramp For Hours
A freeway interchange just north of the U.S.-Mexico Border in the South Bay was shut down for hours Wednesday morning as California Highway Patrol investigated a deadly rollover crash. One woman was killed and two others were injured when a car veered off the roadway and overturned near the southbound...
NBC San Diego
Man, 38, Dies in Car-to-Car Shooting in Chula Vista: Police
A 38-year-old man died in a car-to-car shooting Wednesday that shut down several streets in a Chula Vista neighborhood as police searched for a gunman who drove off after opening fire. The Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD) said it received a 911 call of a shooting that occurred near the...
NBC San Diego
2nd Grader Who Left School Intoxicated Drank Hand Sanitizer, Del Mar Union District Says
A second-grade student who became intoxicated while at an elementary school in April 2022, likely consumed hand sanitizer before she was hospitalized with a .23 blood alcohol level, the Del Mar Union School District said Thursday. Chris Delejanty, the district's assistant superintendent said because of their investigation, the school has...
NBC San Diego
Man, 20, Woman, 18, Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Nestor: SDPD
A homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead Friday in an apartment in the Nestor neighborhood of San Diego, police said. The San Diego Police Department responded to the scene at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Grove Avenue sometime at around 11 a.m. after receiving a call that someone was found dead, SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said.
NBC San Diego
Chula Vista Police to Increase Patrols
The Chula Vista Police Department has received a state grant of more than $500,000 to increase patrols and provide other traffic safety programs in hopes to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on local roads. "This grant funding allows us to support our ongoing traffic safety efforts...
NBC San Diego
100+ Firearms — Most Ghost Guns — Seized, 23 Arrested in ‘Devil's Den' Operation in Escondido
An 18-month investigation into gangs operating in and around the Escondido area led to the seizure of more than 100 guns -- many untraceable weapons dubbed "ghost guns" -- as well as the arrest of nearly two dozen people, it was announced Tuesday. Dubbed "Operation Devil's Den," the investigation centered...
NBC San Diego
Philanthropist Mackenzie Scott Donates $16M to Escondido Schools
Escondido Union School District officials are asking themselves — and their students — the same thing. At Orange Glen Elementary School on Tuesday, EUSD superintendent Luis Rankins-Ibarra announced an unexpected donation, which not only came as a surprise but was also the largest gift the district ever received.
