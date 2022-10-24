ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC San Diego

Unhealthy Beach Advisory Issued For Parts of Coronado, San Diego and Del Mar

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality issued an advisory Thursday for beaches from Del Mar south, citing unhealthy levels of bacteria. Specifically, the department advised beachgoers of bacterial levels at Tidelands Park in Coronado, Camino del Oro and Paseo Grande in La Jolla Shores, San Dieguito River Outlet in Del Mar, Tourmaline Surf Park in Pacific Beach, and Ocean Beach Pier at Newport Avenue.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Parade Plans Scrambled: El Cajon Mother Goose Parade Canceled

The Mother Goose Parade, one of San Diego County's longest-running holiday events, has been canceled and will return next year, it was announced Friday. The 76th iteration of the parade had been scheduled for Nov. 20 in downtown El Cajon. "Due to unprecedented staffing, logistics and supply chain challenges, we...
EL CAJON, CA
NBC San Diego

Encinitas Woman Says Amazon Driver is Prime Suspect in Dognapping

An Encinitas woman says an Amazon driver delivered a package to her doorstep, then stole her dog from the yard. Denise Reppenhagen said her daughter came home about 30 minutes before her, said hello to the pups and closed the garage door. She didn't realize Finn was outside. By the time Reppenagen got home, her good boy was gone.
ENCINITAS, CA
NBC San Diego

Man, 38, Dies in Car-to-Car Shooting in Chula Vista: Police

A 38-year-old man died in a car-to-car shooting Wednesday that shut down several streets in a Chula Vista neighborhood as police searched for a gunman who drove off after opening fire. The Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD) said it received a 911 call of a shooting that occurred near the...
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Man, 20, Woman, 18, Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Nestor: SDPD

A homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead Friday in an apartment in the Nestor neighborhood of San Diego, police said. The San Diego Police Department responded to the scene at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Grove Avenue sometime at around 11 a.m. after receiving a call that someone was found dead, SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Chula Vista Police to Increase Patrols

The Chula Vista Police Department has received a state grant of more than $500,000 to increase patrols and provide other traffic safety programs in hopes to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on local roads. "This grant funding allows us to support our ongoing traffic safety efforts...
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Philanthropist Mackenzie Scott Donates $16M to Escondido Schools

Escondido Union School District officials are asking themselves — and their students — the same thing. At Orange Glen Elementary School on Tuesday, EUSD superintendent Luis Rankins-Ibarra announced an unexpected donation, which not only came as a surprise but was also the largest gift the district ever received.
ESCONDIDO, CA

