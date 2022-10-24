ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Get Ready – George Strait and Chris Stapleton are Teaming Up for a Nashville Concert in 2023

By Donna Vissman
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 4 days ago

George Strait just announced a stadium tour with Chris Stapleton in 2023. There will only be six dates on the tour.

The duo will perform in Nashville at Nissan Stadium on July 29th. Special guests in Nashville will be Little Big Town.

RELATED: Shania Twain to Perform in Nashville in 2023

Strait told Billboard,”When I walk through those curtains and see those smiling faces, my feet don’t touch the ground again ‘til I walk back out and get on that bus that got me there. That’s from a song I wrote called ‘I’ll Always Remember You.’ It’s a true statement,” Strait shared exclusively with Billboard of the announcement. “When we talked about doing these six shows next year with Chris, it was a no brainer for me. I was all in.”

The tour kicks off on May 6th in Arizona with the last stop in Tampa on August 5th.

Tickets to all shows go on sale next Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. local time at GeorgeStrait.com . American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, Nov. 3 at 10 p.m. local time.

The post Get Ready – George Strait and Chris Stapleton are Teaming Up for a Nashville Concert in 2023 appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cheatham County Source

MTSU Makes Billboard’s Top Music Business Schools List for 7th Consecutive Year

MTSU’s Department of Recording Industry — and the College of Media and Entertainment that houses it — are marking a seventh year on Billboard‘s latest international list of top music business schools, once again earning acclaim for the program’s diversity, depth and longevity. In the article “Billboard’s 2022 Top Music Business Schools Revealed,” the magazine also says “opportunities abound” for students’ professional development, […] The post MTSU Makes Billboard’s Top Music Business Schools List for 7th Consecutive Year appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy