Former State Rep. Jeremy Durham Arrested in Downtown Nashville

By Michael Carpenter
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 4 days ago

Former Tennessee State Rep. Jeremy Durham was arrested in downtown Nashville on several charges according to WSMV and Metro Police.

Metro Police responded to a reported traffic accident with a possible impaired driver at the intersection of First Avenue North and Broadway on October 22, 2022, around 11:15 PM. WSMV went on to say that Durham showed indicators of impairment including slurred speech, dilated pupils, and was unsteady on his feet according to the Metro Police arrest affidavit.

Charges:

  • Drug Paraphernalia-Unlawful Use
  • Resisting Stop, Frisk, Halt, Arrest, or Search
  • Driving Under the Influence

Durham is a former state representative representing a district in Williamson County. He was expelled on an overwhelming vote By the legislature in 2016 .

Republican nominee Sam Whitson takes over Durham’s 65th House District seat

Full story at WSMV.com

