Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Seahawks' Geno Smith was 'really pissed' after Eli Manning benching debacle
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was displeased shortly after he ended Eli Manning's streak of 210 consecutive starts with the New York Giants in December 2017. "I remember [Smith] being really pissed in the locker room afterwards. You can really tell [that game] meant a lot to him," former Giants vice president of player evaluation Marc Ross said about the subject to ESPN's Jordan Raanan for a piece published Friday. "I do remember that specifically. The whole situation was just f----- up. There was so much dysfunction going on then. There was no easy way to move on from [Manning]. It was just messed up."
Former Colts HC Chuck Pagano criticizes Matt Ryan benching
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich shocked the football world with his decision to bench starting quarterback Matt Ryan -- and he has also drawn some criticism from his predecessor. Former Colts HC Chuck Pagano, who now serves as an analyst, had some pretty harsh words when discussing the move...
Steelers Won’t Compete For Super Bowl #7 Until Organization Accepts Current State Of NFL
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been known for the organization’s defensive prowess since the 1970s. Currently, the team has the highest-paid defense in the NFL, despite a 2-5 record. T.J. Watt’ s pectoral injury certainly plays a part in the unfortunate start, but the front office and Omar Khan, who recently was named General Manager, need to understand where the league is in terms of strategy and offensive fire power.
49ers' Christian McCaffrey took trade from Panthers 'personally'
Running back Christian McCaffrey has a "chip on my shoulder" following his trade from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers last week. "I understand this is a business, but anytime somebody gets rid of you or something happens, you take it personally," McCaffrey answered Thursday when asked if he was "pissed off" about being jettisoned by a Carolina team that supposedly isn't tanking this fall, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN. "I'm so happy to be here, but yeah, absolutely [I am]. It's part of the league. It happens to coaches, happens to players and it's just more wood in the fire."
Five trade deadline targets for the Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers season is quickly spiraling out of control, but with the NFC South being a mess in 2022 they are still favorites to win the division. That is why there is a good chance the team swings a deal or two to try and pull their season back from the brink of disaster.
Mike Florio Names 1 Team That Makes Sense For Sean Payton
After last season, Sean Payton , the longtime head coach of the New Orleans Saints, called it quits. Since then, there have been many rumors that he may return to the sidelines for some team in the NFL, and according to Mike Florio, there is one team that would be a very good fit for him – the Los Angeles Chargers.
Jerry Jones, trade for a wide receiver, so you can stop screaming into your pillow
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently told ESPN, "If you hear an eerie sound coming across Dallas, that's me with my head in my pillow screaming, wanting to get into a position to win a Super Bowl." Jerry, trade for a wide receiver, so you no longer have to wail into...
Las Vegas Raiders Wednesday Roster Transactions
The Las Vegas Raiders made a few roster changes prior to Week 8 kicking off. The club signed offensive tackle Jackson Barton to the active roster while also re-signing defensive tackle Kyle Peko and cornerback Bryce Cosby to the practice squad, the Raiders announced Wednesday. Barton played in Weeks 1...
Raiders Rumors: Darren Waller A Potential Trade Candidate With Deadline Approaching
The Las Vegas Raiders have some momentum going their way following their second win in three games, and now with the trade deadline approaching, the team could be making some moves soon. The likes of Johnathan Abram and Clelin Ferrell have been mentioned as trade possibilities, and the team already traded defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to the Dallas Cowboys, but a bigger name could potentially be moved in tight end Darren Waller.
Antonio Brown’s Special Rules Kept Steelers From Hiring Super Bowl 40 MVP Hines Ward As Team’s WR Coach In 2013
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers, Hines Ward and Antonio Brown are indeed viewed differently by fans of the organization. They both may be the top two wideouts in the franchise’s history, but the on and off-the-field antics of one have had millions of people thinking negatively of him the last few years. The current XFL head coach in Ward, on the other hand, is a Super Bowl hero in Pittsburgh and remains a fan favorite to this day.
Josh McDaniels Admits Josh Jacobs Forced Change To RB Philosophy
Throughout much of his time both as a head coach and offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels has tended to operate with a running-back-by-committee approach. It is something that most teams do to some extent in today’s NFL, and most expected that to be the case with the Las Vegas Raiders coming into this season despite Josh Jacobs’ strong performance to end last year.
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett: 'Almost doesn't get you anything'
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett sounds wise beyond his years in understanding he's now in football's ultimate results-based business. "There was definitely positives, but the almost doesn't get you anything," Pickett told reporters Wednesday about this past Sunday's 16-10 loss at the Miami Dolphins that dropped Pittsburgh to 2-5 on the season, per Dale Lolley of the club's website. "You want to go finish the game. I felt like we were efficient in the two-minute until the turnover play. It's something I'll learn from, we'll learn from as a group."
Chicago Bears promote OL from practice squad as injuries mount
Chicago Bears promoted an offensive lineman this week. The Chicago Bears are putting more faith in undrafted free agents this season. The Bears offensive line is banged up before their Week 8 game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Bears will be facing a ferocious pass rush without their center, Lucas Patrick, who had to be carted off the MNF game with a toe injury. He’s expected to be placed on the injured reserve this week. Patrick wasn’t the only offensive line injured this week.
Bills QB Josh Allen jokingly asks GM Brandon Beane if he's 'safe' ahead of trade deadline
As the 2022 NFL regular season approaches the midway point, one of the frontrunners for the MVP award is Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. At 26 years old, Allen perhaps hasn't even reached the prime of his career yet, but on Wednesday, less than one week away from the league's trade deadline, the 2020 Pro Bowler checked in with Bills' brass to make sure he wasn't on the block.
Giants reportedly didn't 'trust' Kadarius Toney before trade to Chiefs
There's more information on why the New York Giants traded wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs before Week 8. "The Giants...actually preferred Toney sit out (Sunday's game at the Seattle Seahawks) and rest up during the following bye week to be healthy for the second half of the season," Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reported about the often-injured 23-year-old who has thus far only played in two games during the ongoing campaign and has recently missed time due to multiple hamstring issues.
AFC Notes: Broncos, Mike Williams, Chargers, Raiders
Broncos QB Russell Wilson spoke to OLB Bradley Chubb and WR Jerry Jeudy about trade rumors surrounding them, saying: “Don’t take offense to it.” (Aric DiLalla) Wilson when asked if he could play right now without any limitations: “I feel great. I’ll be ready to rock.” (James Palmer)
Jets HC Robert Saleh has fiery advice for Gang Green fans
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has a message for Gang Green fans: Be ready for fireworks. In a news conference Friday, Saleh encouraged fans to be in their seats early for Sunday's home game against New England. He said fireworks will shoot off at MetLife Stadium one hour before kickoff as a reminder.
NFL Expert: Steelers Should Be Patient With Rookie QB1 Kenny Pickett “They Have Found One Of the Greatest Winners In The NFL”
The Pittsburgh Steelers started a rookie quarterback in 2004 after Tommy Maddox was injured versus the Baltimore Ravens. The hit was horrible, and it instantly inspired a queasy feeling amongst Steelers fans trying to forget the previous years 6-10 finish. The Steelers had signed Charlie Batch a competent, not spectacular NFL quarterback in case of emergency, but he was hurt so they turned to a rookie, Ben Roethlisberger from Miami of Ohio.
Giants getting reinforcements as 4 players return to practice
The New York Giants are getting a boost today as four players have returned to practice. The Giants were left without a slew of talented young players for the start of the 2022 season. Today, Matt Peart, Elerson Griffin, Rodarius Williams, and Nick Gates returned to practice today after beginning the season on the PUP list.
