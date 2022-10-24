ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
spectrumnews1.com

Kids Country Day School becomes 188th WILD School Site

AKRON, Ohio – Kids Country Day School in Stow was recently dedicated as an official WILD School Site, making it the 188th site dedicated in Ohio and the 17th in Summit County. WILD School Sites are considered an extension of Project WILD, which can involve school property used by...
STOW, OH
Cleveland.com

Did Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb break the rules on Community Police Commission nominees?

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mayor Justin Bibb’s interpretation of the Issue 24 charter-change approved by voters last year cuts out representation for specific groups on the powerful new Community Police Commission – a reading of the law that flies in the face of the intentions of the drafters of the charter amendment, which Bibb himself campaigned for, according to Issue 24′s principal author.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain counties remain yellow for medium COVID-19 spread: CDC map for Oct. 27

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga remained yellow, for moderate COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Among the other yellow-classified Northeast Ohio counties were Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake and Lorain. Three Greater Cleveland counties — Medina, Portage and Summit — improved to green, for low...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

All in for Cleveland Metroparks Issue 5 to protect our region and future

As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act, we proudly recognize how far we’ve come since the Cuyahoga River caught fire and we caught the attention of the country. Our lakefront, our rivers, and our parks are undoubtedly a critical asset to our region – environmentally, recreationally, and economically. And it is entities like Cleveland Metroparks that have delivered results for our region’s health and ecological well-being -- recognized nationally and, importantly, part of our daily lives.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Ronayne campaign accuses Weingart of quid pro quo over $10K payment made days before Basheer Jones’ endorsement in county executive race

CLEVLEAND, Ohio – Campaign finance records show Cuyahoga County executive candidate Lee Weingart’s campaign wrote a check to a business that is tied to Basheer Jones and named in an FBI subpoena, just before the former Cleveland councilman endorsed him. On June 30, Weingart’s campaign committee, Weingart for...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Early voting numbers down in Cleveland: What this means for the general election

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - TargetEarly has released the latest breakdown of early voting in Ohio. According to the data, early voting in Urban areas, like the City of Cleveland, is down almost 7% since the last midterm election in 2018. The data also shows that Democratic early voting has gone up while Republican and unaffiliated voters have been voting earlier less in Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Southwest General internships give Polaris students real-life hospital experience

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Southwest General Health Center recently received the first-ever Polaris Outstanding Partnership Award -- a fitting honor after providing real-life hospital experience to 13 Polaris Career Center students over the summer. The six-week paid internships enabled Pre-Nursing, EMT/Fire Training and HVAC-R program students to gain greater real-world...
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
