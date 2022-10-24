Read full article on original website
Cleveland announces land parcel survey to identify and rehabilitate buildings with toxic lead
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The city of Cleveland and Western Reserve Land Conservancy announced on Friday that they will once again partner to survey and analyze nearly 170,000 land parcels in Cleveland, with the hopes that they will be able to identify properties in need of rehabilitation, lead abatement, code violations and demolition.
Seven Hills officially dedicates Meijer Park, celebrates amenity upgrades
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- Earlier this month, Seven Hills’ Valleywood Park was officially renamed Meijer Park. “It’s a very important addition to this neighborhood,” Mayor Anthony D. Biasiotta said.
Medina County Park District acquires land for Little Killbuck Creek wetlands project
LODI, Ohio -- As part of Gov. Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) and the Medina County Park District (MCPD) are announcing their third collaborative wetlands project. The 173-acre land acquisition near Lodi in southern Medina County, made through an H2Ohio grant, will be...
Issue 24 supporters sound air horns to shut down Mayor Justin Bibb’s Community Police Commission press conference
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mayor Justin Bibb’s press conference to introduce his and City Council’s 13 nominees to the powerful new Community Police Commission was hurriedly cut short Friday, when four framers of the charter amendment that created the commission took to the steps of City Hall in protest of the proposed membership.
spectrumnews1.com
Kids Country Day School becomes 188th WILD School Site
AKRON, Ohio – Kids Country Day School in Stow was recently dedicated as an official WILD School Site, making it the 188th site dedicated in Ohio and the 17th in Summit County. WILD School Sites are considered an extension of Project WILD, which can involve school property used by...
Did Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb break the rules on Community Police Commission nominees?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mayor Justin Bibb’s interpretation of the Issue 24 charter-change approved by voters last year cuts out representation for specific groups on the powerful new Community Police Commission – a reading of the law that flies in the face of the intentions of the drafters of the charter amendment, which Bibb himself campaigned for, according to Issue 24′s principal author.
Baldwin Wallace plan includes freshmen residency change, new sports programs
BEREA, Ohio -- Baldwin Wallace University President Bob Helmer presented the university’s draft Master Capital Plan to City Council Oct. 24. He highlighted residence hall and other building renovations, future sports offerings and a new 2023-24 requirement for incoming freshmen residing on campus. The plan, called Strategic Pathways, was...
Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain counties remain yellow for medium COVID-19 spread: CDC map for Oct. 27
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga remained yellow, for moderate COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Among the other yellow-classified Northeast Ohio counties were Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake and Lorain. Three Greater Cleveland counties — Medina, Portage and Summit — improved to green, for low...
North Royalton students learn how to get up, go out and go get it: Talk of the Towns
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- North Royalton High School hosted “#NRAspireHigher, a Career, College and Military Exploration Day” on Oct. 25. The day began with the ninth- and 10th-graders taking the PSAT. After lunch, the career fair began, with 35 different career paths represented. Freshman students were able to...
Brook Park demolishes former Super 8 ‘nuisance’ hotel
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- The former Super 8 by Wyndham hotel at 16644 Snow Road came down with a rumble Oct. 24, with Mayor Ed Orcutt taking the first swipe from inside the excavator cab. Orcutt initially pursued having the hotel shut down in 2020 when he served as Ward...
Live on Lake Erie in Lorain for $1.2M: House of the Week
LORAIN, Ohio -- In Northeast Ohio, living on Lake Erie can be an elusive dream. The coastline is dotted with multi-million dollar homes. But you won’t have to sacrifice luxury for price in Lorain, just west of Cleveland. That’s where you’ll find 3264 W. Erie Ave., a brick colonial...
Fearing lawsuit, Cleveland City Council may re-consider contract it already rejected in rare ‘no’ vote
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council members this week cast a rare “no” vote against a tech contract requested by municipal Clerk of Courts Earle B. Turner – a move that city lawyers now say could allow Turner to sue council, according to a council spokeswoman.
Northeast Ohioan who crashed the Capitol Jan. 6 finally understands: ‘I was one of those morons:’ Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Christine Priola, an occupational therapist for Cleveland schools, wrote a 10-page letter explaining her motivation for participating in the Jan. 6 uprising -- and her remorse after. “I do not want people out there acting like morons. I was one of those morons,” she wrote to the...
Early-voting data in Ohio showing signs of lagging turnout in urban areas
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Sluggish mail-voting returns in Ohio’s largest urban areas are worrying some Democrats who fear that disappointing turnout in Ohio’s biggest cities, particularly among Black voters who form a core part of their political coalition, could sink the campaign of U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan and other state Democrats.
All in for Cleveland Metroparks Issue 5 to protect our region and future
As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act, we proudly recognize how far we’ve come since the Cuyahoga River caught fire and we caught the attention of the country. Our lakefront, our rivers, and our parks are undoubtedly a critical asset to our region – environmentally, recreationally, and economically. And it is entities like Cleveland Metroparks that have delivered results for our region’s health and ecological well-being -- recognized nationally and, importantly, part of our daily lives.
Ronayne campaign accuses Weingart of quid pro quo over $10K payment made days before Basheer Jones’ endorsement in county executive race
CLEVLEAND, Ohio – Campaign finance records show Cuyahoga County executive candidate Lee Weingart’s campaign wrote a check to a business that is tied to Basheer Jones and named in an FBI subpoena, just before the former Cleveland councilman endorsed him. On June 30, Weingart’s campaign committee, Weingart for...
Take the time to find and vote for the candidates in the middle
This democracy won’t run itself if we don’t all work together to find something near the center and candidates who can compromise to move forward. This November, elect the candidates who can reach across the aisle. Please rule out the voices on the extreme ends of each party.
cleveland19.com
Early voting numbers down in Cleveland: What this means for the general election
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - TargetEarly has released the latest breakdown of early voting in Ohio. According to the data, early voting in Urban areas, like the City of Cleveland, is down almost 7% since the last midterm election in 2018. The data also shows that Democratic early voting has gone up while Republican and unaffiliated voters have been voting earlier less in Ohio.
Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley sharply disagree in their only face-to-face meeting: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Gov. Mike DeWine and his opponent, Democrat Nan Whaley, squared off Thursday in their only face-to-face (virtual) meeting during the 2022 election campaign. We’re talking about their statements on abortion, gun control and redistricting on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our...
Southwest General internships give Polaris students real-life hospital experience
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Southwest General Health Center recently received the first-ever Polaris Outstanding Partnership Award -- a fitting honor after providing real-life hospital experience to 13 Polaris Career Center students over the summer. The six-week paid internships enabled Pre-Nursing, EMT/Fire Training and HVAC-R program students to gain greater real-world...
