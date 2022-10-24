As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act, we proudly recognize how far we’ve come since the Cuyahoga River caught fire and we caught the attention of the country. Our lakefront, our rivers, and our parks are undoubtedly a critical asset to our region – environmentally, recreationally, and economically. And it is entities like Cleveland Metroparks that have delivered results for our region’s health and ecological well-being -- recognized nationally and, importantly, part of our daily lives.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO