The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) continues to investigate an officer involved shooting that occurred the morning of October 21, 2022 when ISP Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) assisted the Blackhawk Area Task Force in executing a search warrant in the 600 block of North Cherry Street, Morrison. The armed suspect shot during the search warrant is 48-year-old Aaron Linke. Linke was taken to the hospital where he remained on life support until Tuesday, but was declared brain dead on October 22, 2022. The name of the second individual who suffered a gunshot wound is not being released at this time as that person is considered a witness. ISP does not provide ongoing medical updates.

MORRISON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO