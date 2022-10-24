Read full article on original website
Local Halloween Events Begin Friday; Times and Locations
Several area Halloween activities will begin on Friday and run through Monday. Dates, times, and details below. You can also find all local events on the AroundPtown Events Calendar. Friday. Trunk-or-Treat Events: Prophetstown United Methodist and First Lutheran Churches will be holding trunk-or-treat events from 5-7 PM at their respective...
Royal Neighbors Donate to Prophetstown/Lyndon Food Pantry
The Royal Neighbors of America, Adult Chapter 516, recently donated food, paper products, and. money to the Prophetstown/Lyndon Food Pantry. The pantry is open every Tuesday between 9 and 11am. Please call 815 718-2646 for more information about the pantry.
Erie School Board Hears Report On Testing Data
The ECUSD #1 Board held their October board meeting with projects moving forward and all board members present. A Veteran’s Day presentation would be coming in November presented by the elementary school. The School Board Conference is coming up in November. The expense variant report was discussed and, so...
Morrison Man Dies Of Injuries In Shooting
The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) continues to investigate an officer involved shooting that occurred the morning of October 21, 2022 when ISP Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) assisted the Blackhawk Area Task Force in executing a search warrant in the 600 block of North Cherry Street, Morrison. The armed suspect shot during the search warrant is 48-year-old Aaron Linke. Linke was taken to the hospital where he remained on life support until Tuesday, but was declared brain dead on October 22, 2022. The name of the second individual who suffered a gunshot wound is not being released at this time as that person is considered a witness. ISP does not provide ongoing medical updates.
Obituary- Ardetta Pearl Hayner
Ardetta Pearl Hayner, 101, formerly of Morrison, IL, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Avonlea Cottage in Milan, IL. Services will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at the Fenton United Methodist Church, Fenton, IL. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Lyndon Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Avonlea Cottage in Milan, Fenton United Methodist Church, or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Volleyball Season Ends With Loss To Oregon
The Panther volleyball season came to an end on Tuesday night at the Rock Falls Regional as Oregon defeated the Panthers in three sets. Oregon took the first set 25-15 but EP fought back to take the second 16-25. The Hawks turned things around in the final set to win 25-16.
