5newsonline.com
UA students get a start on early voting; some for the first time ever
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With thousands of Arkansans getting a head start on early voting, students at the University of Arkansas casted their ballots at the Bud Walton Arena. “It’s important that they be engaged not only for this election but because we need them at the table to solve the problems now, that they’re going to have to live with later,” said Democratic nominee for governor Chris Jones.
Rain showers moving north into Arkansas and Oklahoma | Forecast October 28, 2022
On-and-off rain showers are moving north to bring a wet weekend to Arkansas and Oklahoma. Generally near or under an inch of rainfall is expected.
White Rock Mountain with peak fall colors | Adventure Arkansas
Fall leaves are at peak across Arkansas and Oklahoma. We are launching from one of the highest points in the Natural State to get a bird's eye view of the colors.
Family of Arkansas veteran misdiagnosed by VA doctor gets nearly $5 million
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The United States government will have to pay an Arkansas veteran’s family millions of dollars. This comes after a former Veterans Health Care Systems of the Ozarks pathologist misdiagnosed this veteran along with many more. The family of Jerry Kolpek will receive $4.7 million from...
Man catches fire after being tased by Arkansas trooper
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas man was "engulfed in flames" after being tased by a trooper with the Arkansas State Police. According to reports, the incident happened on Oct. 13 around 1:10 a.m., as the officer was patrolling Asher Avenue. While on patrol, the officer said that he...
