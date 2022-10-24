FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With thousands of Arkansans getting a head start on early voting, students at the University of Arkansas casted their ballots at the Bud Walton Arena. “It’s important that they be engaged not only for this election but because we need them at the table to solve the problems now, that they’re going to have to live with later,” said Democratic nominee for governor Chris Jones.

