Read full article on original website
Related
Why Nvidia Stock Is Surging After Hours
NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session after Meta Platforms Inc META raised its capital expenditures outlook, citing increased data center spending. Meta said it now expects 2022 capex to be in the range of $32 billion to $33 billion, updated from previous guidance of $30...
Dow Jumps Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.02% to 32,160.81 while the NASDAQ fell 0.18% to 11,179.07. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.52% to 3,879.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2%...
US GDP Might Increase By This Much In Third Quarter, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Thursday
U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Wednesday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 200 points amid gains in Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. Data on durable goods orders for September will be released...
Could This Startup Actually Disrupt The Pharmaceutical Industry?
The COVID-19 pandemic stomped on exercise as people baked banana bread and sat on the sofa. As the pandemic fades, people have become more health conscious as they try to bring that sedentary lifestyle to an end. In addition to healthier eating habits and regular exercise, people are consuming an increased variety of dietary supplements daily.
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps Over 400 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 400 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 1.52% to 32,323.58 while the NASDAQ fell 0.07% to 10,963.36. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.54% to 3,851.43. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Industrials shares climbed 2.1% on...
Apple To $184? These Analysts Revise Price Targets On iPhone Maker Following Q4 Results
Apple, Inc. AAPL reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the year-ago quarter’s $1.24 and the previous quarter’s $1.20. Revenue rose 8% year-over-year from $83.36 billion to $90.1 billion. Analysts, on average, had modeled revenue of $88.9 billion for the quarter.
CrowdStrike Holdings Unusual Options Activity For October 27
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Jeff Bezos Receives Backlash For Backing A Company Buying Up Single-Family Homes
Jeff Bezos has received his fair share of criticism over the years – for everything from Amazon.com Inc.’s AMZN business practices to his large investments in space and, more recently, his investments in a real estate startup that’s been purchasing single-family homes in several states across the country.
Benzinga
Step Away Cannabis, Purissima Launches Fermentation-Derived Natural CBC From Microalgae Via OBX
Purissima, announced the official commercialization and sample availability of their cannabichromene (CBC) in partnership with Open Book Extracts. This launch follows the unveiling of Purissima's exclusive, multi-year processing and distribution partnership with OBX that was announced in July. With this launch, Purissima reached commercial scale production of natural cannabinoids using...
Expert Ratings for CinCor Pharma
Analysts have provided the following ratings for CinCor Pharma CINC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for CinCor Pharma. The company has an average price target of $61.25 with a high of $73.00 and a low of $45.00.
Nasdaq Climbs 275 Points; S&P 500 Rises Over 2%
U.S. stocks extended gains toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite surging more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 2.44% to 32,814.96 while the NASDAQ rose 2.56% to 11,068.96. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.24% to 3,892.40. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares...
Where Pioneer Natural Resources Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 15 analysts have published their opinion on Pioneer Natural Resources PXD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Apple Analyst Continues To Recommend Owning Stock Despite Reducing Price Target — Here's Why
Apple Inc. AAPL reported fourth-quarter results that exceeded estimates but the qualitative guidance issued on the earnings call did not go down well with investors. What Happened: KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Brandon Nispel maintained an Overweight rating on Apple shares and reduced the price target from $185 to $177. Apple...
Short Volatility Alert: AgroFresh Solutions, Inc.
On Thursday, shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. AGFS experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +71.34% to $2.69. The overall sentiment for AGFS has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Increase Short Exposure. The volatility...
First Solar Is Fair Priced Despite Logistical Snarls Hitting Q3, Analysts Say
FSLR reported 3Q results that continued to be impacted by shipping headwinds and $30 million in unexpected logistics charges. KeyBanc analyst Sophie Karp maintained an Overweight on First Solar, Inc FSLR with a $145 price target. Near-term challenges should decrease in time, and she thinks a healthy pace of bookings combined with ASP upside should outweigh ST issues.
8x8's Focus On Margin Improvement Impresses Analysts
Needham analyst Ryan Koontz reiterated 8x8 Inc EGHT with a Buy and lowered the price target from $8 to $6. EGHT's 2Q23 revenue was in line with consensus, while EPS beat expectations on improving and better than expected margins. 2H23 revenue guidance was broadly in line (excluding FX), while the...
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Northern Technologies Before The Dividend Payout
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Northern Technologies NTIC. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 7 cents per share. On Wednesday, Northern Technologies will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 7 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
EXCLUSIVE: StartEngine CEO Talks SeedInvest Acquisition, Why Equity Crowdfunding Is Thriving
Equity crowdfunding platform StartEngine has announced a buyout of competitor SeedInvest. "The consolidation makes a lot of sense," StartEngine CEO Howard Marks tells Benzinga. Crowdfunding platform StartEngine has announced a buyout deal to acquire competitor SeedInvest from the Circle Internet Financial affiliate Pluto Holdings in a deal that will combine...
Analyst Ratings for Mid-America Apartment
Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Mid-America Apartment MAA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Why Enphase Energy Stock Is Surging Today
Enphase Energy Inc ENPH shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. Enphase reported third-quarter revenue of $634.71 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $610.65 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said its topline results were up 20% compared to the second quarter. Enphase...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
103K+
Followers
178K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0