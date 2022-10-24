Read full article on original website
Related
Why Nvidia Stock Is Surging After Hours
NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session after Meta Platforms Inc META raised its capital expenditures outlook, citing increased data center spending. Meta said it now expects 2022 capex to be in the range of $32 billion to $33 billion, updated from previous guidance of $30...
Apple Analyst Continues To Recommend Owning Stock Despite Reducing Price Target — Here's Why
Apple Inc. AAPL reported fourth-quarter results that exceeded estimates but the qualitative guidance issued on the earnings call did not go down well with investors. What Happened: KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Brandon Nispel maintained an Overweight rating on Apple shares and reduced the price target from $185 to $177. Apple...
Nasdaq Climbs 275 Points; S&P 500 Rises Over 2%
U.S. stocks extended gains toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite surging more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 2.44% to 32,814.96 while the NASDAQ rose 2.56% to 11,068.96. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.24% to 3,892.40. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares...
Why Enphase Energy Stock Is Surging Today
Enphase Energy Inc ENPH shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. Enphase reported third-quarter revenue of $634.71 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $610.65 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said its topline results were up 20% compared to the second quarter. Enphase...
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Northern Technologies Before The Dividend Payout
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Northern Technologies NTIC. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 7 cents per share. On Wednesday, Northern Technologies will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 7 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Dow Jumps Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.02% to 32,160.81 while the NASDAQ fell 0.18% to 11,179.07. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.52% to 3,879.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2%...
Apple To $184? These Analysts Revise Price Targets On iPhone Maker Following Q4 Results
Apple, Inc. AAPL reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the year-ago quarter’s $1.24 and the previous quarter’s $1.20. Revenue rose 8% year-over-year from $83.36 billion to $90.1 billion. Analysts, on average, had modeled revenue of $88.9 billion for the quarter.
Why Gilead Sciences Stock Is Rising After Hours
Gilead Sciences Inc GILD shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and raised its full-year outlook. Gilead said third-quarter revenue decreased 5% year-over-year to $7.04 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $6.12 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly...
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps Over 400 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 400 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 1.52% to 32,323.58 while the NASDAQ fell 0.07% to 10,963.36. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.54% to 3,851.43. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Industrials shares climbed 2.1% on...
Blockchain.com Needs Cash As Valuation Plunges 70%: Will VCs Back The Struggling Startup?
Valued at $14 billion earlier this year, the company may hover at around $4 billion today. Blockchain.com "remains liquid, solvent, and our consumers will not be impacted," the CEO said in July. Cryptocurrency exchange Blockchain.com is in the midst of a down-round fundraising campaign, which may result in a valuation...
Earnings Outlook For Qumu
Qumu QUMU is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Qumu will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.17. Qumu bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Visteon: Q3 Earnings Insights
Visteon VC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Visteon beat estimated earnings by 27.42%, reporting an EPS of $1.58 versus an estimate of $1.24. Revenue was up $395.00 million from the same period last...
Tesla Stake Hiked By 14 Times — This Fund Also Trimmed Bets On Apple
Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. has increased its holdings of Tesla Inc TSLA stock by about 14 times in the third quarter from the second quarter, the company’s 13F filings show. What Happened: During the quarter ended September, Desjardins added over 76,000 shares of the EV maker, taking its...
Can Hemp Be Halal? Entrepreneur Explains How To Tap Into A $3 Trillion Economy
Consuming cannabis is a practice considered to be haram (forbidden) by many Muslims around the world. However, a Halal certification could change that. Halal Hemp is a direct-to-consumer, halal-certified, CBD marketplace, serving Muslim consumers. oC-founders Ishaq Ali and Tengku Chanela Jamidah foresee a halal certification as a way to tap into a market of three billion people, noted Forbes.
Benzinga
A Preview Of FirstCash's Earnings
FirstCash FCFS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that FirstCash will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11. FirstCash bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Short Volatility Alert: AgroFresh Solutions, Inc.
On Thursday, shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. AGFS experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +71.34% to $2.69. The overall sentiment for AGFS has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Increase Short Exposure. The volatility...
CrowdStrike Holdings Unusual Options Activity For October 27
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Where Pioneer Natural Resources Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 15 analysts have published their opinion on Pioneer Natural Resources PXD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
8x8's Focus On Margin Improvement Impresses Analysts
Needham analyst Ryan Koontz reiterated 8x8 Inc EGHT with a Buy and lowered the price target from $8 to $6. EGHT's 2Q23 revenue was in line with consensus, while EPS beat expectations on improving and better than expected margins. 2H23 revenue guidance was broadly in line (excluding FX), while the...
Clearwater Paper Earnings Preview
Clearwater Paper CLW is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Clearwater Paper will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40. Clearwater Paper bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
103K+
Followers
178K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0