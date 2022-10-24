ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Putin's Mouthpiece Says Russia Will Target US Satellites If They Help Ukraine — Days After Elon Musk Vowed To Provide Free Starlink Services

Vladimir Putin’s mouthpiece and a senior foreign ministry official warned that Russia would target commercial satellites from the U.S. and its allies if they were involved in the war in Ukraine. What Happened: The Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control, Konstantin Vorontsov,...
Benzinga

As Xi Jinping Tightens Grip, China Says 'Closer Than Ever' To Taking Over Taiwan

China says it's closer to achieving “complete reunification” with Taiwan after it handed out another five-year term to President Xi Jinping. What Happened: “We’re closer than ever in history — and we’re more confident and capable than ever — to realizing national rejuvenation,” said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, reported Bloomberg.
Benzinga

Could This Startup Actually Disrupt The Pharmaceutical Industry?

The COVID-19 pandemic stomped on exercise as people baked banana bread and sat on the sofa. As the pandemic fades, people have become more health conscious as they try to bring that sedentary lifestyle to an end. In addition to healthier eating habits and regular exercise, people are consuming an increased variety of dietary supplements daily.
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $146M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $146,124,525 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x32b1b72d85acb879813c04ff92b48b6feb72be24. $146 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xfb608a8376916e184aabef0104783056468af0a1. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Exchange Coincheck To List On Nasdaq By Merging With SPAC

Cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck will complete its Nasdaq listing by merging with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc THCP in July 2023. The merger was initially planned for March this year when its estimated value was roughly $1.25 billion. “In addition to crypto asset exchanges, Coincheck...
Benzinga

New Investment Platform Lets You Become A Landlord With $100

That’s no hyperbole. Arrived Homes really does allow you to become one of the owners of America’s most promising single-family rentals for as little as $100. Let’s quickly dive into how that’s possible. Simply put, the company acquires properties across the country, lets investors buy shares,...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
103K+
Followers
178K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy