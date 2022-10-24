Read full article on original website
Garry Kasparov Says Rishi Sunak's First Phone Call As UK PM Was To 'The Leader Of The Free World' — It Wasn't Joe Biden
Russian Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov, who holds a pro-Ukraine stance, said the new U.K. Prime Minister made his first call "to the leader of the free world" after Rishi Sunak and the Ukrainian president discussed the war on Tuesday. What Happened: Kasparov, in a tweet on Thursday, said that according...
Putin's Mouthpiece Says Russia Will Target US Satellites If They Help Ukraine — Days After Elon Musk Vowed To Provide Free Starlink Services
Vladimir Putin’s mouthpiece and a senior foreign ministry official warned that Russia would target commercial satellites from the U.S. and its allies if they were involved in the war in Ukraine. What Happened: The Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control, Konstantin Vorontsov,...
Jim Cramer Apologizes For Recommending Meta Platforms Stock At Higher Levels: 'I Failed To Help People, And I Own That'
Jim Cramer has been a buyer of Meta Platforms Inc META shares since the stock fell below $200 earlier this year. With the stock trading around $100 following weak earnings results, the "Mad Money" host is jumping ship, citing poor management. "I made a mistake here. I was wrong. I...
As Xi Jinping Tightens Grip, China Says 'Closer Than Ever' To Taking Over Taiwan
China says it's closer to achieving “complete reunification” with Taiwan after it handed out another five-year term to President Xi Jinping. What Happened: “We’re closer than ever in history — and we’re more confident and capable than ever — to realizing national rejuvenation,” said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, reported Bloomberg.
Putin Praises India's Modi, Hails Friendship With Xi Jinping As Russian Leader Blasts West For World Dominance
Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Thursday, praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hailed his “unprecedented” partnership with Chinese President Xi Jinping while blasting the West for global dominance. What Happened: Putin, at the Valdai Discussion Club’s keynote speech, praised Modi and India and said the country had...
Blockchain.com Needs Cash As Valuation Plunges 70%: Will VCs Back The Struggling Startup?
Valued at $14 billion earlier this year, the company may hover at around $4 billion today. Blockchain.com "remains liquid, solvent, and our consumers will not be impacted," the CEO said in July. Cryptocurrency exchange Blockchain.com is in the midst of a down-round fundraising campaign, which may result in a valuation...
US Embargo On China Steams Up As It Looks To Extend Restrictions To Quantum Computing, Biotech and AI
Weeks after enacting the strictest curbs yet on technology exports to China, the U.S. official overseeing the measures suggested they could soon get more challenging as they seek support from allies and explore restrictions on other types of technology. Alan Estevez, Commerce Department undersecretary for industry and security, remarked as...
Could This Startup Actually Disrupt The Pharmaceutical Industry?
The COVID-19 pandemic stomped on exercise as people baked banana bread and sat on the sofa. As the pandemic fades, people have become more health conscious as they try to bring that sedentary lifestyle to an end. In addition to healthier eating habits and regular exercise, people are consuming an increased variety of dietary supplements daily.
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $146M Worth Of Ethereum
What happened: $146,124,525 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x32b1b72d85acb879813c04ff92b48b6feb72be24. $146 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xfb608a8376916e184aabef0104783056468af0a1. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
Cryptocurrency Exchange Coincheck To List On Nasdaq By Merging With SPAC
Cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck will complete its Nasdaq listing by merging with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc THCP in July 2023. The merger was initially planned for March this year when its estimated value was roughly $1.25 billion. “In addition to crypto asset exchanges, Coincheck...
Dogecoin Surges, Bitcoin And Ethereum Prepare To Soar: A Look At The Cryptos Into The Weekend
Bitcoin BTC/USD was spiking up about 1.8% higher during Friday’s 24-hour trading session in tandem with the S&P 500, which was surging over 2%. Ethereum ETH/USD was also rising more than 2%, while Dogecoin DOGE/USD was skyrocketing almost 12% higher after Elon Musk’s deal to purchase Twitter closed.
Hello Group CEO Li Wang Resigns On Health Grounds; Chair Yan Tang Takes Over Reins
Hello Group Inc MOMO, a mobile social and entertainment platform in China, disclosed that Li Wang has resigned as the CEO due to health reasons, effective immediately. Executive Chair Yan Tang has assumed the role of CEO. Wang will remain with Hello Group as an executive director and president, assisting...
New Investment Platform Lets You Become A Landlord With $100
That’s no hyperbole. Arrived Homes really does allow you to become one of the owners of America’s most promising single-family rentals for as little as $100. Let’s quickly dive into how that’s possible. Simply put, the company acquires properties across the country, lets investors buy shares,...
