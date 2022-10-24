Read full article on original website
Virginia Mother Charged with Murder After 4-Year-Old Dies from Ingesting ‘Delta-8 THC’ Gummies
A mother in Virginia was recently indicted on murder charges because her 4-year-old son died after he allegedly ingested a significant quantity of gummy candies containing an analogue of the primary psychoactive substance in cannabis. According to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, Dorothy Annette Clements, 30, was indicted by a Spotsylvania...
Murderer serving life for stabbing his Canadian girlfriend to death wasn't allowed to contact his own MOTHER after she got a restraining order against him when he smashed up her car
A murderer serving life for fatally knifing his Canadian girlfriend more than 90 times was banned from meeting his own mother after smashing up her car. Jack Sepple, 23, launched a 'brutal and cowardly' attack on Ashley Wadsworth, 19, at his Essex home days before she was due to be reunited with her family in Canada.
Cops say child died from THC gummies. Here’s what experts say about marijuana overdoses
A physician told Virginia detectives the death could have been prevented if a medical intervention had happened shortly after ingestion, according to officials.
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Seven-month-old baby girl is left fighting for her life after being 'assaulted' at nursery: Police arrest woman in her 30s
A baby girl has been left fighting for her life after she was allegedly assaulted at a nursery, police have said. Greater Manchester Police arrested a woman in her 30s on suspicion of assault and child cruelty after the seven-month-old toddler became critically ill at Kids Around The Clock nursery in Oldham.
A 37-year-old woman took herbal supplements to treat her arthritis. Within weeks, she died of liver failure.
A 37-year-old in the UK died after taking herbal supplements, according to a coroner report. The coroner said an Ayurvedic practitioner prescribed the woman herbal supplements to treat her arthritis. Doctors are calling for greater regulation of supplement use.
Babies born during coronavirus lockdowns developed communication skills at slower rate: Study
A peer-reviewed study in Ireland showed that children born during coronavirus lockdowns developed at a slower pace than children born in previous years.
The Chilling Case Of Daniel LaPlante, The 17-Year-Old Who Raped And Murdered A Pregnant Mom — Then Drowned Her Two Kids
After tormenting the family of a girl he was stalking by secretly living inside their walls for several weeks, Daniel LaPlante committed his worst crime yet when he broke into the home of Priscilla Gustafson in December 1987. Daniel LaPlante was 17 years old in 1987 when he brutally murdered...
Pregnant woman charged with 13 others over the religious cult death of a diabetic girl, 8, is refusing all medical attention in jail despite the impending birth
A woman accused of taking part in the murder of an eight-year-old diabetic girl is refusing medical treatment while pregnant in prison. Samantha Emily Crouch, who is at the Brisbane Women's Correctional Centre at Wacol, has refused to let medical staff near her. She was charged with the murder of...
Female prison officer, 25, faces jail after admitting smuggling women's underwear and luxury designer clothes to prisoner with whom she was having 'intimate' relationship
A female prison officer faces a 'significant prison sentence' after having admitted to having an 'intimate' relationship with a prisoner and smuggling designer and women's clothing to him. Rachel Martin, 25, became intimate with convicted robber Raymond Abraham while he served a sentence at HMP Guys Marsh, where she worked.
Two nursing home employees arrested after caught on camera hitting, dragging resident
The two employees turned themselves in Thursday night and were charged with abuse of the elderly. They have also been fired.
Woman Gets Slapped in the Face by Her Boyfriend’s Mom but He Falsely Accuses Girlfriend of Assault and Ends Relationship
A poll showed that about nine out of 10 people in the US enjoy a positive relationship with their mothers. 76% of those people describe the relationship as "very positive." That might have been the case for one man but after an unfortunate event that took place between his mother and his girlfriend, things are forever changed.
1-year-old baby in ICU suffering from severe burns, child’s father allegedly poured boiling water on her
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Disturbing details coming out on child abuse allegations involving boiling water. The details are very disturbing. Niktoria Lett says her 1-year-old daughter, Royalty, is at USA’s Children’s and Women’s hospital suffering from severe burns. “19% of her head is burnt up, like all...
Tragedy as mum, 29, dies after using cocaine in ‘one-off’ decision – leaving behind devastated family
A MUM-of-four died after using cocaine in a one-off decision, leaving behind her young children, her family says. Holly Dakin, 29, died suddenly just weeks after finishing her health degree at Nottingham Trent University. The mum-of-four was found dead on April 30, and an inquest into her death was opened...
Nobody Knew She Existed Except Her Parents And Siblings — The Case Of Nadine Lockwood
In the summer of 1996, the people of Washington Heights were shocked to learn that a mother had starved her baby to death under their wing. But more terrifying was her reason behind it.
‘Unspeakable, Unforgettable Evil’: Idaho Father Learns His Fate After He Admits Torturing 9-Year-Old Son to Death
A 31-year-old father in Idaho will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the torture and violent killing of his 9-year-old son. Ada County District Judge Steven Hippler on Thursday sentenced Erik Emmanuel Osuna to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 2020 death of young Emrik Osuna, prosecutors announced.
Quentin Simon’s mom Leilani Simon ‘tried to overdose with kids nearby’ & toddler’s brother had ‘bruises’ ex claims
A DAD has expressed his deep concern about his son's safety and is "questioning everything" after his little boy's mom was named as the sole suspect in the presumed death of one of her other children. Police in Chatham County, Georgia said on Thursday that Leilani Simon is the primary...
Skeletal Child Saved From Brink of Death in Horrific Neglect Case, Cops Say
When an exterminator entered room 124 at a Delux Inn in Wichita Falls, Texas, late last month, he thought he saw a skeleton lying in a pack-and-play crib.But, according to a pair of probable cause affidavits filed in Wichita County Court, “When the head of the skeleton turned and faced the exterminator, he realized that the skeleton was a child who was alive.”The unidentified exterminator told his supervisor what he had seen, and the supervisor called police. Now the child’s mother, 32-year-old Catherine Lynn Jarvey, is charged with two counts of injury to a child and exploitation of a child,...
17-year-old arrested more than two weeks after North Carolina teens were found dead
A 17-year-old suspect was arrested more than two weeks after two teenagers were found shot dead by the side of a road in North Carolina, a sheriff said Wednesday. The arrest came after a juvenile petition was filed against the suspect for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods.
Man, 26, charged with murdering a two-year-old girl at her home appears in court and is remanded in custody
A man charged with murdering a two-year-old girl at her home appeared at crown court today for the first time and was remanded in custody. Michael Daymond, 26, is charged with killing Maya Louise Chappell at her home in County Durham last month. The toddler was airlifted to hospital in...
