Spotsylvania County, VA

Law & Crime

Virginia Mother Charged with Murder After 4-Year-Old Dies from Ingesting ‘Delta-8 THC’ Gummies

A mother in Virginia was recently indicted on murder charges because her 4-year-old son died after he allegedly ingested a significant quantity of gummy candies containing an analogue of the primary psychoactive substance in cannabis. According to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, Dorothy Annette Clements, 30, was indicted by a Spotsylvania...
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Daily Mail

Murderer serving life for stabbing his Canadian girlfriend to death wasn't allowed to contact his own MOTHER after she got a restraining order against him when he smashed up her car

A murderer serving life for fatally knifing his Canadian girlfriend more than 90 times was banned from meeting his own mother after smashing up her car. Jack Sepple, 23, launched a 'brutal and cowardly' attack on Ashley Wadsworth, 19, at his Essex home days before she was due to be reunited with her family in Canada.
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Daily Mail

Female prison officer, 25, faces jail after admitting smuggling women's underwear and luxury designer clothes to prisoner with whom she was having 'intimate' relationship

A female prison officer faces a 'significant prison sentence' after having admitted to having an 'intimate' relationship with a prisoner and smuggling designer and women's clothing to him. Rachel Martin, 25, became intimate with convicted robber Raymond Abraham while he served a sentence at HMP Guys Marsh, where she worked.
TheDailyBeast

Skeletal Child Saved From Brink of Death in Horrific Neglect Case, Cops Say

When an exterminator entered room 124 at a Delux Inn in Wichita Falls, Texas, late last month, he thought he saw a skeleton lying in a pack-and-play crib.But, according to a pair of probable cause affidavits filed in Wichita County Court, “When the head of the skeleton turned and faced the exterminator, he realized that the skeleton was a child who was alive.”The unidentified exterminator told his supervisor what he had seen, and the supervisor called police. Now the child’s mother, 32-year-old Catherine Lynn Jarvey, is charged with two counts of injury to a child and exploitation of a child,...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

