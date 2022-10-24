Florida's insured losses from Hurricane Ian near the $7 billion mark

More than 700,000 Florida households have applied for individual federal assistance after Hurricane Ian and another 130,000 are expected to apply, a Federal Emergency Management Agency official said Wednesday. Also, the agency said it would provide temporary housing to people affected by the storm in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto and Lee counties. “We want to keep everybody local,” Federal Coordinating Officer Tom McCool said during a news conference in Fort Myers.“We want to keep you in your communities, where you go to church, whatever house of worship, where the kids go to school and where you’re comfortable.” Meanwhile, FEMA said it approved a separate request from Florida to help speed up the removal of debris on private and commercial properties through use of satellite imagery and other technology. During the news conference, Gov. Ron DeSantis said that after Hurricane Michael hit Northwest Florida in 2018, it took more than 20 months to address debris removal from private and commercial properties in some areas.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO