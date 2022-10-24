ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida's insured losses from Hurricane Ian near the $7 billion mark

By The News Service of Florida
Orlando Weekly
Orlando Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cawIH_0ikd9RM900
Hurricane Ian aftermath in Orlando

With claims continuing to climb each day, estimated insured losses from Hurricane Ian are nearing $7 billion.

Data posted online Friday by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation showed estimated insured losses at $6,886,280,085.

That number is expected to increase as damage continues to be assessed. The data also showed that 569,209 claims had been reported as of Friday, up from 564,399 claims on Thursday and 553,242 on Wednesday.

Of Friday’s total, 397,823 claims involved residential property, while other claims involved such things as commercial property and auto damage.

The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Sept. 28 in Lee and Charlotte counties before crossing the state.

Comments / 0

Related
Orlando Weekly

Hundreds of thousands of Floridians apply for FEMA assistance following Hurricane Ian

More than 700,000 Florida households have applied for individual federal assistance after Hurricane Ian and another 130,000 are expected to apply, a Federal Emergency Management Agency official said Wednesday. Also, the agency said it would provide temporary housing to people affected by the storm in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto and Lee counties. “We want to keep everybody local,” Federal Coordinating Officer Tom McCool said during a news conference in Fort Myers.“We want to keep you in your communities, where you go to church, whatever house of worship, where the kids go to school and where you’re comfortable.” Meanwhile, FEMA said it approved a separate request from Florida to help speed up the removal of debris on private and commercial properties through use of satellite imagery and other technology. During the news conference, Gov. Ron DeSantis said that after Hurricane Michael hit Northwest Florida in 2018, it took more than 20 months to address debris removal from private and commercial properties in some areas.
FLORIDA STATE
Evie M.

(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state park

Koreshan State Park-one of the most haunted Florida state parksKai Schreiber on Flickr.com. For whatever reason, each year without fail once summer ends and fall starts to set in, I start to kick myself for not going camping all those months of warm weather. And now that I live in Florida, I'm kicking myself extra hard, because not only is the weather warm (and brutally hot, for several of the months), there are also amazing places to go camping all over the state. And, if you've been following along with me from the start, you'll know where my mind always wanders. That's right. I started snooping around for haunted Florida state parks. It's embarrassing to admit, but I knew very little about the camping sites around the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered by judge to turn over Martha's Vineyard migrant flight records

A Leon County circuit judge Tuesday ruled that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration did not comply with the state’s public-records law after an open-government group sought records about a controversial decision to fly migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. Judge J. Lee Marsh gave the administration 20 days to provide records sought by the Florida Center for Government Accountability. Marsh pointed, at least in part, to requested phone or text logs that could provide information about communications by DeSantis Chief of Staff James Uthmeier about the flights.
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News

Tolls returning to all Florida roads starting late Monday night

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation said tolls will be returning to all Florida roads starting late Monday night. FDOT said starting Monday at 11:59 p.m., tolls that had been suspended to help with the evacuation and recovery from Hurricane Ian will resume. In the Tampa Bay...
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

In Ian’s wake, Florida communities are being plagued by hordes of mosquitoes

First, the storm. Then, a plague of insects. Hordes of mosquitoes have proliferated in floodwater and debris left in Hurricane Ian’s wake, and now swarm Florida communities. State and local officials are waging a multimillion-dollar war against the bloodsucking insects — which are known to spread diseases like West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis — as they try to keep residents safe and prevent the voracious insects from slowing down the recovery crews working to fix power lines and rebuild infrastructure.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

DeSantis awards $5 million to help Floridians with insurance deductibles

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would award $5 million to Floridians through SHIP to help pay for their insurance deductibles. During a press conference in Punta Gorda Saturday, the governor said the Florida Housing Finance Corporation would give the $5 million to local partners to help Floridians in areas […]
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Fact-checking claims from the Florida governor debate

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — On Monday night, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Florida governor and Democrat Charlie Crist went head to head in Fort Pierce for their only debate ahead of election day. One of the topics that got a lot of play was crime. Who has...
FLORIDA STATE
capecoralbreeze.com

Governor Ron DeSantis announces support for Ian-impacted homeowners insurance deductibles

Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced that Florida Housing Finance Corporation (Florida Housing) is awarding $5 million to local housing partners to help Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian pay their home insurance deductibles in the six hardest hit counties. Funding assistance is available to individuals, families, and seniors living in Lee, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, and Sarasota counties who apply and qualify through Florida Housing’s local housing partners. Homeowners can contact their local State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) office directly for more information: Local Government Information (floridahousing.org).
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Hurricane Ian was a powerful storm. Real estate developers made it a catastrophe.

A century ago, the coast of southwest Florida was a maze of swamps and shoals, prone to frequent flooding and almost impossible to navigate by boat. These days, the region is home to more than 2 million people, and over the past decade it has ranked as one of the fastest-growing parts of the country. Many of those new homes sit mere feet from the ocean, surrounded by canals that flow to the Gulf of Mexico.
FORT MYERS, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando Weekly

Orlando, FL
1K+
Followers
457
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

Orlando Weekly is the Orlando area’s award-winning alternative media company. We have been Orlando’s source for local and state news, opinion, events and culture for over 30 years.

 https://www.orlandoweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy