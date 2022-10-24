ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

13-year-old hit by vehicle in Clovis, police say

By John Houghton
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42O6YO_0ikd9QTQ00

CLOVIS, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A 13-year-old was hit by a vehicle Monday morning in front of Clark Intermediate School in Clovis, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Police say the child was hit while crossing 5th Street in the crosswalk around 7:00 a.m. The child was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

Officers say the teen had some scrapes, was alert and talking, and never lost consciousness.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

2 arrested for shooting at car in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men have been arrested for shooting at an occupied vehicle earlier this year, according to the Fresno Police Department. On Friday, officials announced that 19-year-old Josiah Goolsby and 21-year-old Levi Dill-Williams were arrested in connection to a shooting on July 17. Around 10:00 p.m. the night of the shooting, officers […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man accused of stabbing at Lithia Ford in Fresno charged

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man accused in the stabbing that took place at Fresno’s Lithia Ford dealership was officially charged, according to court records released Friday. Records show that 36-year-old Manuel Bracker was charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. Police say Bracker was arrested Wednesday after […]
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Fatal Truck Accident Reported on Russell Avenue in Fresno County

On the afternoon of Monday, October 24, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash involving a big rig on Russell Avenue in Fresno County. The truck accident occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. near Shields Avenue and Russell Avenue, officials said. Details on the Fatal Big Rig Crash on...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Bicyclist killed in crash near Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bicyclist who died after he was hit by a vehicle near Fresno State last week has been identified. Officials with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office have identified 32-year-old Joshua Brown as the bicyclist who was killed near Bullard and Cedar avenues on Thursday, October 20. Around 7:00 a.m., officers with […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Suspect arrested in Merced cold case homicide, police say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at a motel in 2017, according to the Merced Police Department. On Thursday, officials announced that 30-year-old Michael Anthony Jaramillo was arrested for his involvement in the homicide of 48-year-old Woodrow Tomas Ernest Herrera. On December 1, 2017, officers […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man stabbed at Fresno Lithia Ford dealership, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect was arrested after he stabbed an employee of a Fresno car dealership on Wednesday morning in what was described as a random attack, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 8:30 a.m., officers were called out to the Lithia Ford dealership near Highway 41 and Bullard Avenue for a […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man killed after crashing off Merced bridge, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver was killed after his truck crashed through the railing of a bridge on Tuesday, according to the Merced Police Department. Around 10:40 p.m., officers were called to the Bear Creek bridge on G Street after it was reported that a truck had crashed through the railing. When officers arrived, […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Man sentenced for killing ex-girlfriend, leaving body in California Aqueduct

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old from Tracy has been sentenced in Fresno County to prison time for killing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body in the California Aqueduct, according to the District Attorney’s Office. On Thursday, officials announced that 28-year-old Kaleo Schreiner was sentenced to 45 years to life for the murder of […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Man sentenced in murder at Fresno’s Campus Pointe

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been sentenced to prison time for a deadly shooting at Campus Pointe in 2021, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. On Wednesday, officials said Ricardo Resendez, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, was sentenced by a judge to 10 years in prison as […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy