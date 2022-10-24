13-year-old hit by vehicle in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A 13-year-old was hit by a vehicle Monday morning in front of Clark Intermediate School in Clovis, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Police say the child was hit while crossing 5th Street in the crosswalk around 7:00 a.m. The child was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

Officers say the teen had some scrapes, was alert and talking, and never lost consciousness.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.