Orange County, TX

Port Arthur News

Area man killed Friday in Beaumont railcar collision

BEAUMONT — At 12:08 a.m. Friday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an emergency call at the Beaumont Lubricant Blending and Packaging Plant located in the 2700 block of Sycamore Street in Beaumont. A 66-year old male contractor, identified as Richard Garza of Beaumont, had been involved...
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 17-23

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 17 to Oct. 23:. Thomas Robinson, 31, driving while intoxicated/open container and other agency warrant(s) Daniel Spurlock, 18, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest/detention using vehicle, evading arrest/detention w/previous conviction, escape causing bodily injury. Jason Cochran, 47,...
PORT NECHES, TX
Port Arthur News

POLICE: Nederland student 1 of 2 to confess to major vandalism at Little Cypress Mauriceville

LITTLE CYPRESS — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Sunday by Little Cypress-Mauriceville school administrators concerning vandalism that occurred on school property. Perpetrators used spray paint to vandalize several buildings and property, including the newly installed turf on the football field, field house, signs and building on...
NEDERLAND, TX
Port Arthur News

Area senior falls victim to $1,000 utilities scam; police warn community

NEDERLAND — A local senior citizen is out more than $1,100 after falling victim to a scammer who falsely represented Entergy. The 66-year-old woman reported the crime Oct. 21. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said the victim lost $1,136.07 to the scammer, money she would likely not see returned...
NEDERLAND, TX
Port Arthur News

Here’s the route for the Mid County Cruisers Halloween Candy Cruise

NEDERLAND — A group of locals are gearing up for the 3rd Annual Mid County Cruisers Halloween Candy Cruise. The group of golf cart driving locals will be tossing candy, beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday on streets between Nederland and Port Neches. Organizer Sherman Crochet said the group holds...
NEDERLAND, TX
Port Arthur News

Group to bring first-ever craft barbecue festival to Port Neches

PORT NECHES — Two area business owners recently went before the Port Neches City Council to request permission for a street blockage in order to host the first SETX Craft BBQ Festival. Planned for Feb. 11, 2023, from noon to 8 p.m., the inaugural event would take place on...
PORT NECHES, TX
Port Arthur News

Ruth Helen Allen Thompson

Ruth Helen Allen Thompson, 95, of Nederland passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022 at The Medical center of Southeast Texas. Ruth was born on November 12, 1926 in San Antonio, Texas to parents, Selma Sophie (Ruff) and William “Bill” John Allen. She had lived most of her...
NEDERLAND, TX
Port Arthur News

Area school district outlines uses for $421K safety grant

ORANGE — Leaders in Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District are increasing safety measures courtesy of a new grant. Todd Loupe, chief academic officer, said the grant is to be used for three specific things: security cameras, fencing and lighting. The district was recently awarded $421,875 to improve school...
ORANGE, TX

