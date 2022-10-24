Read full article on original website
Area man killed Friday in Beaumont railcar collision
BEAUMONT — At 12:08 a.m. Friday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an emergency call at the Beaumont Lubricant Blending and Packaging Plant located in the 2700 block of Sycamore Street in Beaumont. A 66-year old male contractor, identified as Richard Garza of Beaumont, had been involved...
Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 17-23
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 17 to Oct. 23:. Thomas Robinson, 31, driving while intoxicated/open container and other agency warrant(s) Daniel Spurlock, 18, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest/detention using vehicle, evading arrest/detention w/previous conviction, escape causing bodily injury. Jason Cochran, 47,...
Port Neches Police Department officer hailed for saving lives following overdoses
A Port Neches police officer recently received a commendation for saving two people who had overdosed within one week. Officer William Navarre was recognized by then-Police Chief Paul Lemoine for actions made July 31 and Aug. 7. “The first one was due to some type of opioid overdose,” said Lemoine...
Port Arthur woman leads Nederland police on chase that ends in Beaumont crash
NEDERLAND — A 39-year-old woman reportedly led Nederland police on a chase in a stolen vehicle into Beaumont before crashing into a highway sign. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said authorities received the call of someone stealing a vehicle at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Hardy Avenue.
Officers keep photo tradition on Madness week; “the pranks have died down”
When it comes to protecting and serving, Nederland Police Department Assistant Chief Andy Arnold and Sgt. Andrew Dupis have clear loyalties. For five years, Dupis and Arnold have enjoyed an ongoing mission to take a themed photo before the Mid County Madness game. Dupuis has been a lifelong resident of...
Louisiana man arrested for alleged Vidor carjacking, chase ends with police spikes
VIDOR — A Louisiana man is behind bars after an alleged carjacking in Vidor followed by a police chase into Chambers County. According to Vidor police, a man and woman were sitting in their vehicle discussing a home they were building in the 300 block of North Lakeside at about 3:10 p.m. Wednesday when a man approached.
POLICE: Nederland student 1 of 2 to confess to major vandalism at Little Cypress Mauriceville
LITTLE CYPRESS — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Sunday by Little Cypress-Mauriceville school administrators concerning vandalism that occurred on school property. Perpetrators used spray paint to vandalize several buildings and property, including the newly installed turf on the football field, field house, signs and building on...
New Port Neches Police Chief Cheri Griffith is “where she’s supposed to be”
PORT NECHES — Somewhere around the age of 43, Cheri Griffith decided she wanted to become a detective. The Nederland native had already spent 12 years as a chiropractor and had been out of the business five years when she found her calling. “I looked into what I needed...
Area senior falls victim to $1,000 utilities scam; police warn community
NEDERLAND — A local senior citizen is out more than $1,100 after falling victim to a scammer who falsely represented Entergy. The 66-year-old woman reported the crime Oct. 21. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said the victim lost $1,136.07 to the scammer, money she would likely not see returned...
Here’s the route for the Mid County Cruisers Halloween Candy Cruise
NEDERLAND — A group of locals are gearing up for the 3rd Annual Mid County Cruisers Halloween Candy Cruise. The group of golf cart driving locals will be tossing candy, beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday on streets between Nederland and Port Neches. Organizer Sherman Crochet said the group holds...
Lifelong Port Arthur resident Hargie Fay Jacob Savoie recognized with street renaming
A portion of Turtle Creek Drive will soon be ceremoniously renamed after a Port Arthur resident who served the community for 92 years. At the request of Councilman Donald Frank, the Port Arthur City Council unanimously approved the honorary renaming of the street from 9th Avenue to Stonegate Manor Apartments after Hargie Fay Jacob Savoie.
Mayor Thurman Bartie, city officials push for housing assistance programs in Port Arthur
Mayor Thurman Bartie along with members of the city council on Thursday encouraged all Port Arthur and surrounding residents to inquire about a program that assists residents with becoming homeowners. “We are proud to announce we have relief coming to all renters in need of affordable housing here in the...
Veteran monument in region gets renovation it needed, according to VFW Post 4820
BRIDGE CITY — A Bridge City veterans monument is getting an upgrade thanks to a local Veterans of Foreign Wars post and a volunteer. Residents in Bridge City might have noticed the gun turret was recently removed from the corner of Texas Avenue and East Roundbunch. Jorg Kitchen, VFW...
Orange County enjoying growth, anticipating more as potential plant projects loom
ORANGE —Orange County’s judge is optimistic even though Chevron-Phillips Chemical has not officially announced where a multibillion-dollar expansion is to take place. Chevron-Phillips’ current work in Orange County is still classified as a “land-improvement project,” with no official announcement of an expansion in Orange. “We...
PHOTO FEATURE — Luke’s Bar & Grill closes in Nederland, hosts inventory sale
Luke’s Bar & Grill on Nederland Avenue closed down this week. Monday was the restaurant’s last day of operation. The location opened back up earlier this year after closing in 2020. The owners, who also closed a restaurant in Beaumont, held a sale at the Nederland location Tuesday.
Public hearing on abandoning part of 25th Street to Motiva draws mixed but strong opinions
The first of two public hearings regarding the abandonment of a portion of a public Port Arthur street to Motiva Enterprises drew as much opposition as it did support during Tuesday night’s council meeting. Motiva has requested taking ownership of a 4.878 acres portion of a public right-of-way on...
Group to bring first-ever craft barbecue festival to Port Neches
PORT NECHES — Two area business owners recently went before the Port Neches City Council to request permission for a street blockage in order to host the first SETX Craft BBQ Festival. Planned for Feb. 11, 2023, from noon to 8 p.m., the inaugural event would take place on...
Billion dollar state levee project reaches 1st milestone locally; officials share next steps
The multi-billion dollar project to better protect the coast by raising a portion of the levee and adding a flood wall has made its first major milestone. The first contract and first mile of the Sabine Pass to Galveston Bay Coastal Risk Management Project was completed this summer and more sections are in the planning stages.
Ruth Helen Allen Thompson
Ruth Helen Allen Thompson, 95, of Nederland passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022 at The Medical center of Southeast Texas. Ruth was born on November 12, 1926 in San Antonio, Texas to parents, Selma Sophie (Ruff) and William “Bill” John Allen. She had lived most of her...
Area school district outlines uses for $421K safety grant
ORANGE — Leaders in Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District are increasing safety measures courtesy of a new grant. Todd Loupe, chief academic officer, said the grant is to be used for three specific things: security cameras, fencing and lighting. The district was recently awarded $421,875 to improve school...
