ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Elrich promotes White Flint development deals during forum; Sullivan criticizes job losses, rising crime in county

By Anne Tallent
bethesdamagazine.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
bethesdamagazine.com

New zoning law will allow expansion of 5G in Montgomery County

A controversial new zoning law will make it easier to expand 5G cell coverage in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Council voted Tuesday to pass a zoning text amendment that will allow 5G antennae and small cell deployments on existing structures 30 feet away from homes. These antennae can be placed on structures such as street lights and utility poles. Under previous zoning rules, 5G antennae had to be placed at least 60 feet away from homes.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich Nominates Dr. Kisha Davis to Become the New County Health Officer; County Council to Vote on Her Nomination in November

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich today announced the nomination of Dr. Kisha Davis to serve as the County Health Officer. The County Council is scheduled to vote on her nomination on Tuesday, Nov. 15. “Montgomery County has led the nation in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic thanks in large part to the leadership at our Department of Health and Human Services,” said County Executive Elrich. “With the nomination of Dr. Kisha Davis as our County’s next health officer, we have found a health expert and leader committed to innovation, equity, and access to healthcare. I want to thank Dr. Davis for accepting this position and I look forward to working with her, listening to her advice and following her guidance regarding the health issues and challenges facing Montgomery County.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Support the Arts and Humanities

AmaZing Theatre Co. (amazingtheatre.org), which is nestled in a historic district, provides workshops to encourage actors and playwrights, and produces socially significant plays based on current and historical events that affect the lives of Americans, particularly in Black/African American communities. Headquartered: Ashton/Sandy Spring. Serves: Metro region. What a donation buys:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Man convicted of robbing same Silver Spring bank he robbed in 2016

Man convicted of robbing same Silver Spring bank he robbed in 2016. A Baltimore man was convicted Wednesday of robbing the same Silver Spring bank he pleaded guilty to robbing in 2016. Jhasir Devaux, 25, was convicted on one count of robbery Wednesday by a jury in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County. [WJLA]
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

Thrive Montgomery 2050: What to know about the plan approved in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The Montgomery County Council has unanimously approved a plan called Thrive Montgomery 2050. While supporters say it creates affordable housing, the county executive is blasting the plan as a "bait and switch." Thrive Montgomery 2050 is a new zoning plan for the next...
mocoshow.com

Coming Soon to Rockville (Restaurants, Retail, and More)

Below is a list of restaurants and businesses that will be coming soon to Rockville, MD. Mochinut, a restaurant that serves mochi donuts, Korean rice flour hotdogs, soft serve, and bubble tea drinks (menu available below), is coming to 838 Rockville Pike– the current location of Tea-Do. Tea-Do is a “contemporary tea house” that was on the early side of MoCo’s bubble tea explosion in recent years, opening in January of 2016. Mochinut offers mochi donuts, which is described as “a donut that originated from Hawaii which is a combination of American doughnuts and Japanese mochi.” Up to 25 different flavors are available, but flavors will vary by location. The Mochinut menu also consists savory treats in the form of Korean hotdogs and offers other sweet menu items like soft serve ice cream and bubble tea drinks. An opening date is not yet available.
ROCKVILLE, MD
NBC Washington

1st Trader Joe's Opens in Prince George's County

A new Trader Joe’s opened in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Thursday, bringing new grocery options to a community that’s been asking for more fresh food. Twenty minutes before doors opened, the line to get inside the new store in College Park wrapped around the exterior of the 11,000-square-foot store. Once the tropical shirt-clad staff cut the red ribbon, shoppers cheered and streamed in.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

RFK Stadium closer to being demolished; no official plans for site

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - RFK Stadium is inching closer to being demolished after D.C. filed a document to get official authorization to knock down the 61-year-old facility. The D.C. government filed a raze permit and site stabilization application for the closed stadium. This would give the District permission to demolish RFK.
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

Help Someone Succeed in College

CollegeTracks (collegetracksusa.org) empowers first-generation-to-college students and students from immigrant and low-income households in Montgomery County, helping them bridge systemic opportunity gaps to get to and through postsecondary education and on a career pathway. CollegeTracks believes that every student deserves a pathway to prosperity, and that education will help build a brighter future for Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

County Council appoints temporary Planning Board members

The Montgomery County Council appointed five temporary Planning Board members Thursday afternoon. The council chose Jeffrey Zyontz, an attorney, to serve as board chair. Zyontz, a Democrat, worked on zoning issues for the County Council from 2006 to 2020. Previously, he worked for the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission from 1974 to 2006.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Tysons Corner (VA)

Tysons Corner is a city in the Northern part of Virginia, United States. Tysons Corner is commonly called Tysons. This city is part of Fairfax County. It is a modern suburban city with a peaceful atmosphere,. This city is the leading business and commercial center of Fairfax County. It had...
TYSONS, VA
mocoshow.com

Crown High School Expected to Open Fall 2027

The Montgomery County Board of Education approved the design plans for Crown High School back on March 24, 2022. The $180 million high school will be located in the undeveloped 30 acre site that is adjacent to Crown Neighborhood Three and is located at the intersection of Fields Road and Omega Drive (photo of exact location below). The school is expected to open in the fall of 2027.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
rockvillenights.com

Armed carjacking in Rockville

Montgomery County police responded to a report of an armed carjacking in Rockville Tuesday night, October 25, 2022. The carjacking was reported in the 15200 block of Shady Grove Road at 10:42 PM Tuesday.
ROCKVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy