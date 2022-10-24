Elrich promotes White Flint development deals during forum; Sullivan criticizes job losses, rising crime in county

Read full article on original website
bethesdamagazine.com
New zoning law will allow expansion of 5G in Montgomery County
A controversial new zoning law will make it easier to expand 5G cell coverage in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Council voted Tuesday to pass a zoning text amendment that will allow 5G antennae and small cell deployments on existing structures 30 feet away from homes. These antennae can be placed on structures such as street lights and utility poles. Under previous zoning rules, 5G antennae had to be placed at least 60 feet away from homes.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich Nominates Dr. Kisha Davis to Become the New County Health Officer; County Council to Vote on Her Nomination in November
For Immediate Release: Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich today announced the nomination of Dr. Kisha Davis to serve as the County Health Officer. The County Council is scheduled to vote on her nomination on Tuesday, Nov. 15. “Montgomery County has led the nation in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic thanks in large part to the leadership at our Department of Health and Human Services,” said County Executive Elrich. “With the nomination of Dr. Kisha Davis as our County’s next health officer, we have found a health expert and leader committed to innovation, equity, and access to healthcare. I want to thank Dr. Davis for accepting this position and I look forward to working with her, listening to her advice and following her guidance regarding the health issues and challenges facing Montgomery County.”
bethesdamagazine.com
Support the Arts and Humanities
AmaZing Theatre Co. (amazingtheatre.org), which is nestled in a historic district, provides workshops to encourage actors and playwrights, and produces socially significant plays based on current and historical events that affect the lives of Americans, particularly in Black/African American communities. Headquartered: Ashton/Sandy Spring. Serves: Metro region. What a donation buys:
Fairfax Co. Board of Supervisors Chair asks for investigation into why thousands of residents were sent the wrong voting locations
FAIRFAX, Va. — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeffrey McKay has requested a full investigation into what led to the mailing of around 60,000 state issued notices with the wrong voting locations across Virginia. The Virginia Election Department says that 31,000 notices were sent out to registered...
County Executive nominates new health officer for Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Dr. Kisha Davis has been nominated as Montgomery County's new Health Officer. County Executive Marc Elrich is expected to introduce Dr. Davis as the county's nominee during a weekly briefing on Wednesday. “Montgomery County has led the nation in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic...
Republican Montgomery County Executive candidate Reardon Sullivan thinks he has a shot in the race in Democratic county
Editor’s Note: For a longer version of the video above, scroll to the bottom of the story. ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Reardon Sullivan grew up in a family of Democrats. But taxes, the businessman who runs his own architectural engineering firm here said, drove him to the Republican side. Now the political novice […]
bethesdamagazine.com
Man convicted of robbing same Silver Spring bank he robbed in 2016
Man convicted of robbing same Silver Spring bank he robbed in 2016. A Baltimore man was convicted Wednesday of robbing the same Silver Spring bank he pleaded guilty to robbing in 2016. Jhasir Devaux, 25, was convicted on one count of robbery Wednesday by a jury in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County. [WJLA]
fox5dc.com
Thrive Montgomery 2050: What to know about the plan approved in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The Montgomery County Council has unanimously approved a plan called Thrive Montgomery 2050. While supporters say it creates affordable housing, the county executive is blasting the plan as a "bait and switch." Thrive Montgomery 2050 is a new zoning plan for the next...
mocoshow.com
Coming Soon to Rockville (Restaurants, Retail, and More)
Below is a list of restaurants and businesses that will be coming soon to Rockville, MD. Mochinut, a restaurant that serves mochi donuts, Korean rice flour hotdogs, soft serve, and bubble tea drinks (menu available below), is coming to 838 Rockville Pike– the current location of Tea-Do. Tea-Do is a “contemporary tea house” that was on the early side of MoCo’s bubble tea explosion in recent years, opening in January of 2016. Mochinut offers mochi donuts, which is described as “a donut that originated from Hawaii which is a combination of American doughnuts and Japanese mochi.” Up to 25 different flavors are available, but flavors will vary by location. The Mochinut menu also consists savory treats in the form of Korean hotdogs and offers other sweet menu items like soft serve ice cream and bubble tea drinks. An opening date is not yet available.
NBC Washington
1st Trader Joe's Opens in Prince George's County
A new Trader Joe’s opened in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Thursday, bringing new grocery options to a community that’s been asking for more fresh food. Twenty minutes before doors opened, the line to get inside the new store in College Park wrapped around the exterior of the 11,000-square-foot store. Once the tropical shirt-clad staff cut the red ribbon, shoppers cheered and streamed in.
fox5dc.com
RFK Stadium closer to being demolished; no official plans for site
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - RFK Stadium is inching closer to being demolished after D.C. filed a document to get official authorization to knock down the 61-year-old facility. The D.C. government filed a raze permit and site stabilization application for the closed stadium. This would give the District permission to demolish RFK.
Taneytown Police Chief Reportedly Placed On Administrative Leave (DEVELOPING)
Questions are surrounding a police chief in Maryland who has been placed on administrative leave for unknown reasons, according to multiple reports. In Carroll County, Taneytown Police Chief Jason Etzler, who has been with the department for two decades, is on temporary leave from the agency for undisclosed reasons. He...
bethesdamagazine.com
Washington, D.C., man sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2013 Rockville murder
A Washington, D.C., man was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison by a Montgomery County Circuit Court judge after he was convicted of first-degree murder in a 2013 incident at a Rockville home. Bryan Bird, 31, was ordered by Judge John Maloney to serve 40 years in prison and...
bethesdamagazine.com
Help Someone Succeed in College
CollegeTracks (collegetracksusa.org) empowers first-generation-to-college students and students from immigrant and low-income households in Montgomery County, helping them bridge systemic opportunity gaps to get to and through postsecondary education and on a career pathway. CollegeTracks believes that every student deserves a pathway to prosperity, and that education will help build a brighter future for Montgomery County.
bethesdamagazine.com
County Council appoints temporary Planning Board members
The Montgomery County Council appointed five temporary Planning Board members Thursday afternoon. The council chose Jeffrey Zyontz, an attorney, to serve as board chair. Zyontz, a Democrat, worked on zoning issues for the County Council from 2006 to 2020. Previously, he worked for the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission from 1974 to 2006.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Tysons Corner (VA)
Tysons Corner is a city in the Northern part of Virginia, United States. Tysons Corner is commonly called Tysons. This city is part of Fairfax County. It is a modern suburban city with a peaceful atmosphere,. This city is the leading business and commercial center of Fairfax County. It had...
mocoshow.com
Crown High School Expected to Open Fall 2027
The Montgomery County Board of Education approved the design plans for Crown High School back on March 24, 2022. The $180 million high school will be located in the undeveloped 30 acre site that is adjacent to Crown Neighborhood Three and is located at the intersection of Fields Road and Omega Drive (photo of exact location below). The school is expected to open in the fall of 2027.
rockvillenights.com
Armed carjacking in Rockville
Montgomery County police responded to a report of an armed carjacking in Rockville Tuesday night, October 25, 2022. The carjacking was reported in the 15200 block of Shady Grove Road at 10:42 PM Tuesday.
WJLA
New reaction as Gov. Youngkin tells Va. schools to 'get moving' on COVID relief spending
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Following Monday's release of the 'Nation's Report Card' that found declining student test scores nationwide post-pandemic, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said school systems must 'get moving' on unspent federal COVID relief funding to help address learning loss. "I'm calling on local school divisions to...
WJLA
DC files raze permit for RFK Stadium, inching steps closer to demolition work
WASHINGTON (7News) — There's a lot of speculation about when the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, also known as RFK Stadium, will be coming down and it appears D.C. has taken a step closer to that. The D.C. government filed a raze and site stabilization application for the 61-year-old...
