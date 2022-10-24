OU study sheds light on cardiac problems caused by cancer treatment

Immune checkpoint inhibitors, which treat a number of cancers by protecting the immune system so it can attack tumor cells, sometimes cause serious cardiovascular problems.

Just how much of a risk the drugs pose to the heart was not well understood until recently, when a hematologist-oncologist at the OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center published a study shedding light on the issue.

Abdul Rafeh Naqash, M.D., was a lead author for the study, which was published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

The research confirmed that cardiovascular problems connected with the use of immune checkpoint inhibitors are quite rare.

Just 0.6% in the study population of nearly 7,000 patients experienced a “major cardiac adverse event.

Among those patients, myocarditis was the most common.

Most patients who were diagnosed with myocarditis developed the condition within 35 days of receiving a combination of two different immune checkpoint inhibitors.

