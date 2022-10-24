ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

RadarOnline

'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Goes Into Spin Overdrive Over Pelosi Attack Suspect

In the immediate hours following news that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband was assaulted by a hammer-wielding assailant in their San Francisco home, Fox News hosts and commentators quickly moved to spin the attack as anything but politically motivated.Even after reporting on the suspect’s reported embrace of right-wing conspiracy theories about COVID and 2020 election denialism, the network’s anchors wondered how to “connect all of that” to Pelosi as there’s a “missing trail of dots here.”David DePape, 42, was taken into police custody early Friday morning after allegedly breaking into the speaker’s house and attacking Paul Pelosi....
Kearney Hub

Amid wave of opposition, some LGBTQ candidates eye epic wins

For LGBTQ activists, the home stretch of the midterm election campaign is a good news, bad news phenomenon. A record number of LGBTQ candidates are running for office, according to newly compiled data, and some breakthrough victories are likely. In Massachusetts, Democrat Maura Healey is favored to become the first openly gay candidate elected as the state's governor. Another lesbian — Democrat Becca Balint — is favored to win Vermont's lone U.S. House seat, becoming the first woman and first openly gay person to represent the state in Congress.
Kearney Hub

Obama gets midterm do-over to help boost Democrats

ATLANTA — Barack Obama is trying to do something he couldn't during two terms as president: help Democrats succeed in national midterm elections when they already hold the White House. Of course, Obama is more popular than he was back then, and now it's President Joe Biden, his former...
Kearney Hub

Jan. 6 panel aids Georgia investigation of Trump

ATLANTA — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is winding down, but the panel is handing Fulton County prosecutors something valuable before it disbands: key evidence about what former President Donald Trump and his top advisers knew as they pressed Georgia officials to overturn the state’s 2020 election results.
Kearney Hub

Biden zeroes in on economy

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — President Joe Biden zeroed in Thursday on economic issues as he fine-tuned his closing argument in upstate New York for voters trying to cope with raging inflation and fears of a recession heading into the Nov. 8 election. Biden's visits to a congressional battleground in Syracuse...
Kearney Hub

Russia's Putin says he won't use nuclear weapons in Ukraine

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday denied having any intentions of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine but described the conflict there as part of alleged efforts by the West to secure its global domination, which he insisted are doomed to fail. Speaking at a conference of international...
Kearney Hub

Bennet, O'Dea meet for final Colorado Senate debate

DENVER (AP) — Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet and Republican challenger Joe O'Dea are meeting for their final debate Friday night as they enter the home stretch of a campaign that tests whether the GOP can win a top-tier race in the blue-trending state. The owner of a construction company...
Kearney Hub

Brazil's bitter presidential race near the end

RIO DE JANEIRO — On Sunday, Brazilians choose between a future of conservative values under a far-right leader or the hope of returning to a prosperous past presided over by a leftist. In the fiercely polarized country, many are simply voting against the candidate they despise. On the one...
Kearney Hub

Economy showing signs of improvement; Skechers boots Ye; Musk declares himself 'Chief Twitt' | Hot off the Wire podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The problems have hardly gone away. Inflation, still near a 40-year high, is punishing households. Rising interest rates have derailed the housing market and threaten to inflict broader damage. And the outlook for the world economy grows bleaker the longer that Russia’s war against Ukraine drags on. But for now anyway, the U.S. economy has likely returned to growth after having shrunk in each of the first two quarters of 2022.
Kearney Hub

China accused of using overseas bases to target dissidents

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — China has reportedly established dozens of "overseas police stations" in nations around the world that activists fear could be used to track and harass dissidents as part of Beijing's crackdown on corruption. Information about the outposts underscored concerns about the ruling Chinese Communist Party's influence...
Kearney Hub

US economy returned to growth last quarter, expanding 2.6%

WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy grew at a 2.6% annual rate from July through September, snapping two straight quarters of contraction and overcoming high inflation and interest rates just as voting begins in midterm elections in which the economy’s health has emerged as a paramount issue. Thursday’s better-than-expected...
AFP

Bolsonaro, Lula on the attack in final debate for Brazil vote

Far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva repeatedly slammed each other as liars in a final debate Friday night that touched on the economy, corruption and foreign policy only two days before Brazil's run-off elections. "The whole system is against me," Bolsonaro said during the debate, as he accused Lula of having friends in the superior elections court known as the TSE who keep ruling against him.

