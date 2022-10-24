ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox13news.com

Tampa police searching for suspect who opened fire on car with child inside

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating after they say a driver shot at another car with a 5-year-old child inside following an argument Wednesday night. Police say two drivers, one in a Toyota Camry and one in a VW Jetta, got into an altercation around 8 p.m. in the area of N. Oregon Ave. and W. Flora Street.
10 Tampa Bay

Pinellas deputies locate, capture escaped inmate

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Pinellas County deputies were able to capture the escaped inmate and take him back into custody Friday afternoon. The recapture of 21-year-old Daniel Sawyer comes about seven hours after he escaped Friday morning, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office reports. Sawyer ran off from a Florida Department...
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Police need your help

Detectives are hoping you can help identify the person shown in one of the photos posted. They would like to speak with the female driver related to a case they are investigating. We know the photo does not capture the entire face of the driver, but the vehicle is a black BMW X5 SUV.

