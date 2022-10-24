Read full article on original website
Related
Man shot to death in Tampa’s Lowry Park neighborhood; police investigating
Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Tampa late Thursday night.
Driver dies after crash outside Riverview Fresh Market
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Riverview man died Friday after he suffered a medical emergency and crashed his pickup truck into a vehicle outside a grocery store, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Fatal crash causing traffic backups on I-75 South in Pasco County
At least one person has died after a crash on Interstate 75 in Pasco County.
fox13news.com
After 9-hour shutdown, southbound I-75 reopens following deadly pedestrian crash in Pasco County
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - For more than nine hours on Thursday, traffic was at a complete standstill in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Pasco County for a deadly crash investigation involving a pedestrian. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the road closed just north of the Interstate 275 apex...
One Man Shot And Killed After Pulling Fake Handgun Overnight In Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. – One man is dead after police say he flashed a fake gun and was shot overnight. On Thursday at 11:28 pm, officers were dispatched to the 8500 block of N. Hamner Ave in reference to shots heard in the area. Officers
Tampa Man Killed When Struck By Three Vehicles On I-75 In Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A 41-year-old Tampa man was killed in a crash that happened on I-75 in Pasco County early Thursday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, on Thursday at 5:07 AM, the Tampa man and his 20-year-old son were traveling southbound on I-75,
5-Year-Old Boy In Car Shot At By Suspect, Tampa Police Seeking Tips
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police were dispatched to the intersection of N. Oregon Ave and W. Flora St just before 8:00 PM on Wednesday night for the report of the driver of a black, early 2000’s model VW Jetta firing a gun and hitting a
Man found dead on road in Brooksville was murdered for trying to leave gang: deputies
Five men allegedly affiliated with the Latin Kings gang have been charged with murder a year after a man was found lying dead on a Brooksville roadway.
I-75 South beyond SR-56 shuts down due to fatal crash
I-75 South at State Road 56 in Pasco County has shut down after a crash that left one person dead, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
fox13news.com
Tampa police searching for suspect who opened fire on car with child inside
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating after they say a driver shot at another car with a 5-year-old child inside following an argument Wednesday night. Police say two drivers, one in a Toyota Camry and one in a VW Jetta, got into an altercation around 8 p.m. in the area of N. Oregon Ave. and W. Flora Street.
Pinellas deputies locate, capture escaped inmate
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Pinellas County deputies were able to capture the escaped inmate and take him back into custody Friday afternoon. The recapture of 21-year-old Daniel Sawyer comes about seven hours after he escaped Friday morning, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office reports. Sawyer ran off from a Florida Department...
Florida man leads police on chase down I-95 on stolen scooter
A Florida man was accused of a series of crimes that reportedly ended with him leading police on a chase down I-95 on a stolen scooter.
Spring Hill Man Found Guilty Of Manufacturing And Aiding In Passing Of Counterfeit Bills
SPRING HILL, Fla. – Derrick Kamran Collins , 31, Spring Hill, has been found guilty of manufacturing counterfeit Federal Reserve Notes (FRN), aiding and abetting the passing of counterfeit FRN, and possession of counterfeit FRN. Collins faces up to 20 years in federal prison on
67-Year-Old Brooksville Man Dies After Crash That Happened On Cortez Blvd.
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – A 76-year-old Brooksville man has died after a crash that happened on Wednesday around 10:33 am. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was traveling westbound on SR-50 (Cortez Boulevard), west of Mobley Road, when he lost control of his pickup truck
fox13news.com
Streetcar in downtown Tampa celebrates 20 years as a staple for tourists, locals
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa’s downtown streetcar celebrated its 20th anniversary Friday, evolving from tourist novelty to commuter option. The streetcar is a staple for tourists and locals who walk on every day, serving 1.1 million riders so far. "I think it’s a good option for people to get around...
2 arrested after putting half-eaten Walmart rotisserie chicken back on shelf, Largo police say
Two Largo residents were arrested Wednesday after police say they were caught partially eating a rotisserie chicken at Walmart and putting it back on a shelf.
Deputies: Dunkin manager in Highlands violated pre-trial release conditions by working with teens
A Dunkin' Donuts manager was arrested in Avon Park on Wednesday for violating conditions of his pre-trial release, according to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.
St. Pete pastor’s brother accused of attacking child at middle school
The brother of a St. Petersburg pastor has been arrested for child abuse. Court records allege Tommy Ward, 62, pushed and shoved a 12-year-old student at Mount Moriah Christian Fundamental Academy.
Memorial sign placed along road where Clearwater teen died
In the two months since 15-year-old Ethan Weiser was hit and killed while crossing Bellear road, his family has been fighting for safety upgrades on that road. And their persistence is paying off.
Lakeland Police need your help
Detectives are hoping you can help identify the person shown in one of the photos posted. They would like to speak with the female driver related to a case they are investigating. We know the photo does not capture the entire face of the driver, but the vehicle is a black BMW X5 SUV.
