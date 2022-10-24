ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dana White confirms that Conor McGregor will require 6 months of USADA drug testing before returning to the Octagon

UFC President Dana White has confirmed that Conor McGregor will require 6 months of USADA drug testing before returning to the Octagon. McGregor (22-6 MMA) has not fought since July of 2021 when he lost to Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA) at UFC 264. The 34-year-old Irishman broke his leg during the fight and had to be operated on to repair fractures to both his tibia and fibula.
Henry Cejudo: Alexander Volkanovski needs 'a lot more than four months' to prep for Islam Makhachev

Henry Cejudo thinks Alexander Volkanovski needs a longer camp than he’s expected to have in order to prepare for Islam Makhachev. UFC featherweight champion Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) is looking to move up a division to challenge newly crowned lightweight champ Makhachev (22-1 MMA, 11-1 UFC) at UFC 284 on Feb. 12, an idea Makhachev is on board with, as well.
Anderson Silva responds to criticism from “young man” KSI: “You and Jake are such an inspiration to the youth. Build together”

Anderson Silva has hit back at KSI for spreading rumours regarding his recent comments about being knocked out in sparring. This Saturday night in Arizona, Anderson Silva will collide with Jake Paul in one of the most bizarre crossover boxing matches of all time. Despite being 47, Silva is widely considered to be the favourite, with Paul taking on the toughest test of his career thus far.
Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone makes WWE debut on NXT

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter Simone has made her WWE TV debut on NXT - in a very unexpected way. Simone, who now goes by the name Ava Raine, has been training at the WWE Performance Center since she signed with the company in February 2020. She made her NXT live debut back in July.
Triple H Planning To Cancel 14-Year WWE PPV

Paul Levesque (Triple H) is reportedly planning to cancel a WWE pay-per-view (or premium live event) that has been a regular fixture on the calendar for 14 years. According to WrestleVotes speaking with GiveMeSport, Levesque will not be going forward with annual Hell in a Cell events. WrestleVotes explained that...
'Stop playing with me!' Jake Paul insists fight with Anderson Silva is '1000 per cent happening' despite reports claiming the UFC legend could be pulled out over comments on being knocked out during sparring

Jake Paul has taken to Twitter to rubbish claims that his fight with Anderson Silva could be called off, instead stating it is '1000 per cent happening' this weekend. Silva, 47, sparked concerns in the lead-up to his showdown with Paul by suggesting he had been knocked out during sparring sessions, forcing the Arizona Boxing and MMA Commission to get together on Thursday and decide whether he should be allowed to compete.
De La Hoya Suggests That Canelo Will Need To Make Drastic Changes To Beat Bivol

Canelo Alvarez has done his best to distance himself from his recent shortcomings. After pilfering every world at 168-pounds, the Mexican star brazenly made the move seven pounds north. Having competed at the 175-pound weight limit in years past, Alvarez was confident in his ability to face larger men. In his first foray into the light heavyweight division since 2019, the pound-for-pound stalwart took on current WBA titlist, Dmitry Bivol.
Sheamus is off WWE TV for the best possible reason

It’s sometimes difficult to tell when wrestlers are actually injured or it’s just the reason given for them being off TV. Case in point, Sheamus, who WWE says was hurt when he was attacked by the Bloodline following a match with Solo Sikoa on SmackDown. But Sheamus is fine, and his reason for being written off WWE TV is a much happier one: He’s getting married this weekend, according to PWInsider. It’s the first time tying the knot for the 44-year-old Sheamus, whose fiancée Isabella Revilla revealed that the couple picked up their marriage license in Brooklyn last month. View...
Deontay Wilder ‘dropped’ first by opponent weighing 398 pounds

World Boxing News uncovers more from the early career of Deontay Wilder after a questionable slip against Dustin Nichols. The former WBC heavyweight champion sees further footage emerge of a possible knockdown even earlier in his career. Hot on the heels of allegations Wilder went down against Harry Sconiers and...
Anthony Smith says he’s disappointed in TJ Dillashaw as a person following UFC 280: “He sold wolf tickets”

Anthony Smith says he is disappointed in T.J. Dillashaw as a person following UFC 280. Last Saturday, October 22nd, saw T.J. Dillashaw (18-5 MMA) meet Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA) in the co-main bantamweight fight in the Octagon. It was a second round TKO which saw Sterling successfully retain the title at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. In the process Sterling broke the UFC bantamweight record for the longest winning streak.

