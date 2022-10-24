Momentary expands outdoor art experience

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — OZ Art NWA has unveiled a new addition to The Momentary’s outdoor art experience, furthering the collection by artist Yinka Shonibare.

According to a press release, “Wind Sculpture (SG) VIII, 2022” is a stainless-steel armature with hand-painted glass reinforced polyester cast and is on a long-term loan to the contemporary art space.

“Yinka Shonibare’s Wind Sculpture series has been at the top of the Momentary’s outdoor sculpture wish list since before we opened. We’re incredibly grateful to OZ Art for making this dream a reality and bringing this truly monumental work to our community,” Kaitlin Garcia-Maestas, acting curator of visual arts at the Momentary, said.

According to the release, Shonibare describes himself as a “postcolonial hybrid”; a product of complex and layered relationships forged by centuries of global trade, migration, politics, and cultural exchange.

In “Wind Sculpture (SG) VIII,” the dynamic movement of a piece of fabric caught in a gust of wind is rendered in a “gravity-defying, solid fiberglass form at a monumental scale.”

“The addition of Wind Sculpture (SG) VIII bridges the vibrant public art on view throughout Bentonville and Northwest Arkansas to the contemporary visual, performance and culinary arts at the Momentary,” said Olivia Walton, board chairperson of Crystal Bridges and the Momentary and OZ Art visionary. “We want art to be part of everyday life in our community, and there’s no better way to do that than with outdoor work that literally stops you in your tracks.”

For more information, visit ozartnwa.com .

