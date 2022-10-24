Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forest Service closes popular Northern Michigan fishing pier over safety concerns
MIO, MICH. -- Citing public safety concerns, the Huron-Manistee National Forest is closing a long-time favorite fishing spot for many anglers on the Au Sable River. The U.S. National Forest Service this week announced the Camp 10 Bridge Pier in Big Creek Township, Oscoda County, would be closed due to numerous structural deficiencies.
Traverse City Whiskey Co. to repurpose abandoned Cherry Growers Co-Op for $20M headquarters
ELMWOOD TOWNSHIP, MI – Traverse City Whiskey Co. plans to overhaul the abandoned Cherry Growers Co-Op facility into its new headquarters, a $20 million investment that’s expected to create 100 jobs, officials announced. “We’re thrilled to break ground on this incredible new facility and are grateful to the...
Crawford County Avalanche
Group breaks ground for Fred Bear monument
Statue of the hunting icon to be placed in Grayling city park near the pavilion. Fred Bear Day board members gathered at the city park on Monday, October 24, for a ground-breaking ceremony as they continue the project to add a Fred Bear monument to the area. In July, the...
Morning Sun
Mt. Pleasant man injured in color tour crash
A Mt. Pleasant man was seriously injured in a crash in Emmet County Sunday while participating in an annual color tour with family and friends. Jacob Malley, 32, is among the organizers of the annual trek in Northern Michigan. Malley was northbound on M-119 northeast of Petoskey when he lost...
UpNorthLive.com
77-year-old man dies in Petoskey crash
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Afton died in a crash in Petoskey on Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police. At 2:27 p.m., troopers responded to a crash involving two vehicles on US-31 near Manvel Road in Bear Creek Township, MSP said. A 2012 Audi driven by a...
1 Person Died In a Motor Vehicle Crash In Bear Creek Township (Bear Creek Township, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Wednesday afternoon. On US-31 near Manvel Road, troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post responded to an accident involving two cars at around 2:27 p.m.
77-year-old Northern Michigan man killed in two-car crash
BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, MI - A 77-year-old Afton man died Wednesday after he was involved in a two-car crash on US-31 near Manvel Road. Michigan State Police say Harold Reynolds was traveling southbound on US-31 in a 2012 Chevrolet Impala when he crossed into the northbound turn lane, where he struck a 2012 Audi driven by a 50-year-old Petoskey man.
The Portal to Hell can be found in on the grounds of the old Traverse City State Hospital
In 1885 the Traverse City State Hospital was built in Traverse City, Michigan, previously known as The Northern Michigan Asylum. Gordon W. Lloyd designed the hospital; construction started in 1883 and was completed by 1885.
leelanauticker.com
The Latest Leelanau County Blotter & 911 Call Report
The Leelanau Ticker is back with a look at the most alarming, offbeat, or otherwise newsworthy calls to the Leelanau Office of Emergency Management/911 dispatch. The following is excerpted from the October 11 to October 27 call reports. Also note: from October 17 to October 19 there were over 130 calls to the county dispatch related to downed trees, downed or arcing power lines, and fires due to the wind storm that swept the region.
Recreational Marijuana is Back on the Ballot in Some Northern Michigan Communities
Some voters in northern Michigan will decide the future of recreational marijuana in their communities this election. And it’s causing some controversy. The cities of Petoskey and Frankfort, as well as Wheatland Township in Mecosta County and Clement and Tobacco Townships in Gladwin County have recreational marijuana on their ballots. The proposals come four years after voters legalized it throughout the state. Wheatland Township’s Clerk Mary Karcher.
No Students Injured In Houghton Lake School Bus Crash
Benjamin Williams, the superintendent of Houghton Lake Community Schools, says one of their buses was hit on Tuesday morning. He says the driver and 14 kids are all safe, with no injuries. Williams says the bus was getting back on the road after dropping off kids when a pickup truck...
Video Released of Suspect’s Car for Houghton Lake Schools Car Break-Ins
UPDATE 10/27/22 4:23 p.m. The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office has shared video of a suspect’s car from Saturday night’s car break-ins at Houghton Lake Schools. According to witnesses, two people wearing hoodies and masks were saw driving the SUV videoed above. They are asking for anyone with...
UpNorthLive.com
Sheriff: Man threatened family, drove towards deputies at high rate of speed
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Cheboygan County man is facing nine charges after deputies say he made threats to his family and law enforcement. Deputies were called to the home in Waverly Township around 11 p.m. Monday. The call was for domestic violence with threats to shoot law enforcement,...
