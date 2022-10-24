ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyne Falls, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Crawford County Avalanche

Group breaks ground for Fred Bear monument

Statue of the hunting icon to be placed in Grayling city park near the pavilion. Fred Bear Day board members gathered at the city park on Monday, October 24, for a ground-breaking ceremony as they continue the project to add a Fred Bear monument to the area. In July, the...
GRAYLING, MI
Morning Sun

Mt. Pleasant man injured in color tour crash

A Mt. Pleasant man was seriously injured in a crash in Emmet County Sunday while participating in an annual color tour with family and friends. Jacob Malley, 32, is among the organizers of the annual trek in Northern Michigan. Malley was northbound on M-119 northeast of Petoskey when he lost...
EMMET COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

77-year-old man dies in Petoskey crash

EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Afton died in a crash in Petoskey on Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police. At 2:27 p.m., troopers responded to a crash involving two vehicles on US-31 near Manvel Road in Bear Creek Township, MSP said. A 2012 Audi driven by a...
PETOSKEY, MI
MLive

77-year-old Northern Michigan man killed in two-car crash

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, MI - A 77-year-old Afton man died Wednesday after he was involved in a two-car crash on US-31 near Manvel Road. Michigan State Police say Harold Reynolds was traveling southbound on US-31 in a 2012 Chevrolet Impala when he crossed into the northbound turn lane, where he struck a 2012 Audi driven by a 50-year-old Petoskey man.
AFTON, MI
leelanauticker.com

The Latest Leelanau County Blotter & 911 Call Report

The Leelanau Ticker is back with a look at the most alarming, offbeat, or otherwise newsworthy calls to the Leelanau Office of Emergency Management/911 dispatch. The following is excerpted from the October 11 to October 27 call reports. Also note: from October 17 to October 19 there were over 130 calls to the county dispatch related to downed trees, downed or arcing power lines, and fires due to the wind storm that swept the region.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Recreational Marijuana is Back on the Ballot in Some Northern Michigan Communities

Some voters in northern Michigan will decide the future of recreational marijuana in their communities this election. And it’s causing some controversy. The cities of Petoskey and Frankfort, as well as Wheatland Township in Mecosta County and Clement and Tobacco Townships in Gladwin County have recreational marijuana on their ballots. The proposals come four years after voters legalized it throughout the state. Wheatland Township’s Clerk Mary Karcher.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy