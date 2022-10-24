Read full article on original website
Related
Bolsonaro, Lula on the attack in final debate for Brazil vote
Far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva repeatedly slammed each other as liars in a final debate Friday night that touched on the economy, corruption and foreign policy only two days before Brazil's run-off elections. "The whole system is against me," Bolsonaro said during the debate, as he accused Lula of having friends in the superior elections court known as the TSE who keep ruling against him.
decrypt.co
Hong Kong May Overturn Crypto Rules, Open Trading to Retail Investors: Report
A new crypto program in Hong Kong may see retail investors welcomed back to the world of trading, but raises questions about China’s influence. Hong Kong is planning to put new rules in place that would make retail crypto trading legal in the city, as part of its efforts to become a center for crypto, Bloomberg reported.
decrypt.co
Costa Rican Lawmakers Propose Nixing Almost All Taxes on Bitcoin
The move would attract foreign investors, fintech companies, and create jobs for Costa Ricans, says Costa Rican Congresswoman Johana Obando. Lawmakers in Costa Rica are working to make the Central American country a Bitcoin-friendly nation, with significantly lower taxes on crypto. This week, Costa Rican lawmaker Johana Obando presented a...
Comments / 0