Military officials consider ending armed forces COVID-19 vaccine mandate

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — There is a new push to end the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the military.

Some active-duty officers are questioning why the mandate is still in place after President Joe Biden said earlier this month that “the pandemic is over.”

As of August, about 5,700 service members had been discharged from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps for refusing to get vaccinated.

