Poughkeepsie, NY

Early voting sites in Dutchess County ready to accept ballots this weekend

DUTCHESS COUNTY – Early voting for the November 8, 2022 elections begins this Saturday, October 29, 2022. The following sites are being used for early voting:. Mid-Hudson Library Auditorium, 105 Market Street, Poughkeepsie, NY, 12601. East Fishkill Community Library, 348 Route 376, Hopewell Jct., NY, 12533. Cornell Cooperative Center,...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Letter to the Editor: GOP Commissioner Haight continues to break the law

Regarding your article “College Students Warn of Voting Rights Violations by Republican Elections Commish”:. Republican Elections Commissioner Erik Haight refuses to follow the law and forces voters to bring lawsuits against the Dutchess County Board of Elections to obtain relief. As an election lawyer, I have represented many voters and candidates against the Dutchess County Board of Elections, and against other Boards of Elections as well. However, I have never encountered nor even heard of a commissioner who refuses to follow the law as blatantly as Republican Commissioner Haight.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Newburgh councilman says city’s police commissioner ‘has to go’

NEWBURGH – Newburgh City Councilman Omari Shakur, a frequent critic of the police, Monday called out Police Commissioner Jose Gomerez in no uncertain terms. During a nighttime city council session, Shakur went on a tirade about Gomerez and his leadership of the department. “Until we get a real commissioner...
NEWBURGH, NY
Hinchey secures $50,000 domestic violence shelter

GREENE COUNTY – State Senator Michelle Hinchey (D, Saugerties) has secured $50,000 in state funding for Community Action of Greene County to support building restorations on a safe house for domestic violence victims. The appropriation will be used to replace damaged windows and decayed siding and maintain the safety...
GREENE COUNTY, NY
City of Kingston launches community choice aggregation program

KINGSTON – The City of Kingston’s Community Choice Aggregation Program has begun. The program enables municipalities to supply residents and small businesses with accessible and affordable green energy by pooling demand. Kingston’s program, called Kingston Community Energy, allows the city to purchase clean energy supply at bulk rates...
KINGSTON, NY
Officials celebrate groundbreaking for cannabis facility

ELLENVILLE – Industry is returning to Ellenville and the Town of Wawarsing following the groundbreaking of Cresco Labs’430,000 sq. ft. cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facility. “This project is a massive win,” said Congressman Pat Ryan, (D, NY-19), who championed the project as the former Ulster County executive. “This...
ELLENVILLE, NY
Pertussis confirmed in Sullivan County

LIBERTY – The Sullivan County Public Health Department has confirmed three unrelated cases of pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, among children less than two years of age in different geographic regions of the county. “In 2016, the county had an outbreak of 36 confirmed cases but only six...
Draft East of Hudson unit management plan ready for comment

ALBANY – The State Department of Environmental Conservation has released the draft East of Hudson Unit Management Plan for public comment. The plan guides the future uses and management of nearly 6,700 acres of DEC-managed public lands within the East of Hudson Unit in the towns of Amenia, Beekman, Carmel, Cortlandt, Dover, Kent, LaGrange, Milan, Pawling, Philipstown, Pine Plains, Pleasant Valley, Putnam Valley, Stanford, and Union Vale.
AMENIA, NY
Another shooting in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – One man was wounded in the latest gunfire in the City of Newburgh. The incident occurred in a building on City Terrace at around 10 p.m. Thursday, EMS sources told Mid-Hudson News. City Police and Mobile Life Support Services were called to the scene. The condition of...
NEWBURGH, NY
Cornerstone Family Healthcare celebrates over $6 million upgrade to Port Jervis center

PORT JERVIS – Cornerstone Family Healthcare, headquartered in Newburgh, has completed the $6.75 million upgrade to its facilities in the City of Port Jervis. The center, in the former Doctors Sunnyside Hospital that was founded in 1959, has been transformed into a full-service medical practice to serve all people, noted Linda Muller, Cornerstone’s president for over 31 years.
PORT JERVIS, NY
Sheriff’s office investigates car larcenies in southern Ulster

KINGSTON – Police are investigating a series of larcenies from vehicles in Ulster County during the overnight hours of October 26-27. The sheriff’s office said several vehicles were entered in the towns of Wawarsing, Rochester, and Shawangunk, and the Village of Ellenville. Residents are asked to check any...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Newburgh man shot twice in latest gun violence

NEWBURGH – A 45-year-old Newburgh man took one bullet to his upper chest and another to his right arm when shot just after 10 p.m. on Thursday, Newburgh City Police said. The incident occurred inside a residence in the area of City Terrace and Van Ness Street. The victim...
NEWBURGH, NY
Shots fired in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – City police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Harrison Street on Friday, just after noon. No victims were located. Officers canvassed the area when they arrived at 12:10 p.m. and located several bullet casings that were collected as evidence. If anyone has...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Greene County man sentenced to 10 years for trying to entice minor

ALBANY – A 37-year-old Cairo man was sentenced on Tuesday in Albany federal court to 10 years in prison for attempting to coerce and entice a minor to engage in sexual activity with him. Thomas “Tommy” Squires admitted that between June 28, 2020, and August 19, 2020, he exchanged...
CAIRO, NY
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Chester

ALBANY – Someone who purchased a Powerball ticket for the October 26 drawing in Chester is going to be $1 million richer. The ticket was purchased at Cumberland Farms at 38 Brookside Road. The winning numbers for that Powerball game are 19-36-37-46-56 and the Powerball of 24. Meanwhile, a...
CHESTER, NY
EV fast chargers now in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN – The City of Middletown now has its first electric vehicle fast chargers in the corner of the parking lot across from the Paramount Theater. The devices are funded by the New York Power Authority, and it will cost an average of $25 for a full charge. The...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Sentencing of man who dragged cop with car postponed

POUGHKEEPSIE – John Vanleuven Jr., a 29-year-old career criminal, was scheduled to be sentenced in Dutchess County Court on Tuesday. The sentencing was postponed because the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office was unable to bring the defendant to court for sentencing. Tuesday’s sentencing was the result of a previous...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY

