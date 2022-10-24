Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Proposed Red Hook town budget seeks 79% salary increase for supervisor
TOWN OF RED HOOK – The 2023 preliminary budget for the Town of Red Hook lowers the tax rate by 17 percent but calls for a $25,000 raise for the town supervisor. The 17 percent tax decrease is an attempt to offset the increase in residential assessment rates. The...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Early voting sites in Dutchess County ready to accept ballots this weekend
DUTCHESS COUNTY – Early voting for the November 8, 2022 elections begins this Saturday, October 29, 2022. The following sites are being used for early voting:. Mid-Hudson Library Auditorium, 105 Market Street, Poughkeepsie, NY, 12601. East Fishkill Community Library, 348 Route 376, Hopewell Jct., NY, 12533. Cornell Cooperative Center,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Letter to the Editor: GOP Commissioner Haight continues to break the law
Regarding your article “College Students Warn of Voting Rights Violations by Republican Elections Commish”:. Republican Elections Commissioner Erik Haight refuses to follow the law and forces voters to bring lawsuits against the Dutchess County Board of Elections to obtain relief. As an election lawyer, I have represented many voters and candidates against the Dutchess County Board of Elections, and against other Boards of Elections as well. However, I have never encountered nor even heard of a commissioner who refuses to follow the law as blatantly as Republican Commissioner Haight.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh councilman says city’s police commissioner ‘has to go’
NEWBURGH – Newburgh City Councilman Omari Shakur, a frequent critic of the police, Monday called out Police Commissioner Jose Gomerez in no uncertain terms. During a nighttime city council session, Shakur went on a tirade about Gomerez and his leadership of the department. “Until we get a real commissioner...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hinchey secures $50,000 domestic violence shelter
GREENE COUNTY – State Senator Michelle Hinchey (D, Saugerties) has secured $50,000 in state funding for Community Action of Greene County to support building restorations on a safe house for domestic violence victims. The appropriation will be used to replace damaged windows and decayed siding and maintain the safety...
Mid-Hudson News Network
City of Kingston launches community choice aggregation program
KINGSTON – The City of Kingston’s Community Choice Aggregation Program has begun. The program enables municipalities to supply residents and small businesses with accessible and affordable green energy by pooling demand. Kingston’s program, called Kingston Community Energy, allows the city to purchase clean energy supply at bulk rates...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Officials celebrate groundbreaking for cannabis facility
ELLENVILLE – Industry is returning to Ellenville and the Town of Wawarsing following the groundbreaking of Cresco Labs’430,000 sq. ft. cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facility. “This project is a massive win,” said Congressman Pat Ryan, (D, NY-19), who championed the project as the former Ulster County executive. “This...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh one of eight school districts worldwide to win IBM cybersecurity preparedness grants
ARMONK – The Newburgh Enlarged City School District is now on the global stage as it is one of eight districts worldwide to receive an IBM Education Security Preparedness Grant. A team of IBM Service Corps volunteers will be assigned to address the cybersecurity resiliency of the district. Ray...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pertussis confirmed in Sullivan County
LIBERTY – The Sullivan County Public Health Department has confirmed three unrelated cases of pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, among children less than two years of age in different geographic regions of the county. “In 2016, the county had an outbreak of 36 confirmed cases but only six...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Draft East of Hudson unit management plan ready for comment
ALBANY – The State Department of Environmental Conservation has released the draft East of Hudson Unit Management Plan for public comment. The plan guides the future uses and management of nearly 6,700 acres of DEC-managed public lands within the East of Hudson Unit in the towns of Amenia, Beekman, Carmel, Cortlandt, Dover, Kent, LaGrange, Milan, Pawling, Philipstown, Pine Plains, Pleasant Valley, Putnam Valley, Stanford, and Union Vale.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Another shooting in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – One man was wounded in the latest gunfire in the City of Newburgh. The incident occurred in a building on City Terrace at around 10 p.m. Thursday, EMS sources told Mid-Hudson News. City Police and Mobile Life Support Services were called to the scene. The condition of...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Cornerstone Family Healthcare celebrates over $6 million upgrade to Port Jervis center
PORT JERVIS – Cornerstone Family Healthcare, headquartered in Newburgh, has completed the $6.75 million upgrade to its facilities in the City of Port Jervis. The center, in the former Doctors Sunnyside Hospital that was founded in 1959, has been transformed into a full-service medical practice to serve all people, noted Linda Muller, Cornerstone’s president for over 31 years.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Parents, community leaders say Middletown school officials dropped the ball with injured autistic children
MIDDLETOWN – Bishop James Rollins of Middletown and civil rights attorney Michael Sussman have joined forces with the parents of two young autistic children, who were injured while in the care of the schools. Catherine YaaYaa Whalen-Williams’ six-year-old daughter Mia, who is a non-verbal autistic child, was grabbed and...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sheriff’s office investigates car larcenies in southern Ulster
KINGSTON – Police are investigating a series of larcenies from vehicles in Ulster County during the overnight hours of October 26-27. The sheriff’s office said several vehicles were entered in the towns of Wawarsing, Rochester, and Shawangunk, and the Village of Ellenville. Residents are asked to check any...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh man shot twice in latest gun violence
NEWBURGH – A 45-year-old Newburgh man took one bullet to his upper chest and another to his right arm when shot just after 10 p.m. on Thursday, Newburgh City Police said. The incident occurred inside a residence in the area of City Terrace and Van Ness Street. The victim...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Shots fired in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – City police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Harrison Street on Friday, just after noon. No victims were located. Officers canvassed the area when they arrived at 12:10 p.m. and located several bullet casings that were collected as evidence. If anyone has...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Greene County man sentenced to 10 years for trying to entice minor
ALBANY – A 37-year-old Cairo man was sentenced on Tuesday in Albany federal court to 10 years in prison for attempting to coerce and entice a minor to engage in sexual activity with him. Thomas “Tommy” Squires admitted that between June 28, 2020, and August 19, 2020, he exchanged...
Mid-Hudson News Network
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Chester
ALBANY – Someone who purchased a Powerball ticket for the October 26 drawing in Chester is going to be $1 million richer. The ticket was purchased at Cumberland Farms at 38 Brookside Road. The winning numbers for that Powerball game are 19-36-37-46-56 and the Powerball of 24. Meanwhile, a...
Mid-Hudson News Network
EV fast chargers now in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN – The City of Middletown now has its first electric vehicle fast chargers in the corner of the parking lot across from the Paramount Theater. The devices are funded by the New York Power Authority, and it will cost an average of $25 for a full charge. The...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sentencing of man who dragged cop with car postponed
POUGHKEEPSIE – John Vanleuven Jr., a 29-year-old career criminal, was scheduled to be sentenced in Dutchess County Court on Tuesday. The sentencing was postponed because the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office was unable to bring the defendant to court for sentencing. Tuesday’s sentencing was the result of a previous...
