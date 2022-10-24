Regarding your article “College Students Warn of Voting Rights Violations by Republican Elections Commish”:. Republican Elections Commissioner Erik Haight refuses to follow the law and forces voters to bring lawsuits against the Dutchess County Board of Elections to obtain relief. As an election lawyer, I have represented many voters and candidates against the Dutchess County Board of Elections, and against other Boards of Elections as well. However, I have never encountered nor even heard of a commissioner who refuses to follow the law as blatantly as Republican Commissioner Haight.

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO