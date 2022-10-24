Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
Man and Woman Fatally Stabbed in Palmdale; Suspect in Custody
A man was in custody Friday for allegedly fatally stabbing a man and a woman in a Kohl’s parking lot in Palmdale where the three apparently were living in their vehicles, authorities said. The crime occurred about 11:50 a.m. Thursday in the 39800 block of 10th Street West, according...
KTLA.com
Sheriff’s Department asks public for information to help determine if Moreno Valley death was homicide or traffic accident
A 28-year-old man was found dead in a Moreno Valley roadway on Sunday morning, and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to come forward with any information that could help investigators determine if the death was accidental or intentional. Juan Franco, a Moreno Valley resident, was...
mynewsla.com
Charges Expected Against Man in Alleged Pursuit, Hitting Police Vehicles
Charges are expected Friday against a 34-year-old man suspected of striking multiple vehicles while leading officers on a vehicle pursuit from Indio to Thermal. John Anthony Aispuro Jr. of Indio was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of attempted assault on a peace officer, evading arrest and violation of a protection order, according to Ben Guitron from the Indio Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Suspect In Banning Jail For Alleged Murder Of Man, Woman Found In Coachella
A 22-year-old man was behind bars in Banning Thursday for the alleged murder of a man and woman who were found dead on a residential property in Coachella. Daniel Torres Cerda of Coachella was arrested in Redwood City on suspicion of murder, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Starting Fire in Hemet Police Station, Resisting Officers
A 25-year-old man accused of igniting a fire inside the Hemet Police Department, causing damage and culminating in a fight between him and several officers, during which he tried to take one patrolman’s gun, was charged Friday with arson and other offenses. Bryan Alfaro of Fontana was arrested Wednesday...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Long Beach Alley; Suspect Sought
Authorities sought the public’s help Friday to find the gunman who killed a man in a Long Beach alley. The crime occurred about 12:10 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Seventh Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Curtis Ray Yarbrough, 35, died at the scene,...
mynewsla.com
Anaheim Stabbing Victim Hospitalized in Critical Condition
A man was stabbed in Anaheim Thursday evening and hospitalized in critical condition. Anaheim Police Department officers were called at approximately 9:30 p.m. to the 2900 block of West Lincoln Avenue, east of Beach Boulevard, where they found the victim with at least one stab wound, Sgt. Shane Carringer told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected of Robbing Elsinore Store Apprehended in Arizona
A 61-year-old man suspected of robbing a Lake Elsinore business and fleeing the state was apprehended in Yuma, Arizona, where he was awaiting extradition back to Riverside County, authorities said Friday. George Cardenas of Yuma was arrested by Yuma Police Department officers Wednesday and booked into the Yuma County Detention...
3 men shot in Desert Hot Springs
Desert Hot Springs Police said they were investigating an early Thursday morning shooting that left three men injured. Officers were called to the 12800 block of W. Arroyo Drive at 12:45 a.m. They confirmed to KESQ News Channel 3 that the injuries suffered were considered non-life-threatening. There was no immediate word on the injured men's The post 3 men shot in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Rollover Crash on Hillside East of Anza
A motorist was killed Friday in a rollover crash on a hillside along Highway 74 just east of Anza. The fatal wreck occurred about 12:10 p.m. on the westbound side of the highway, near Palm Canyon Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said the car went out...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Traffic Crash in Hancock Park
Authorities Friday identified a man who died in a traffic crash in Hancock Park. The crash was reported about 11:35 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of South Rossmore Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Ruben Gonzalez, 30, of Los Angeles died at the scene, the Los Angeles...
mynewsla.com
Assault Investigation Underway in Palmdale
Authorities Thursday were investigating an assault in Palmdale that left at least one person injured. Paramedics sent to the 39800 block of 10th Street West about noon on a report of a stabbing took a person to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Toddler on Scooter Hit By Vehicle, Killed in Irvine
Irvine police Friday were investigating a fatal collision that killed a 2-year-old girl riding on a scooter. Police and firefighters responded at 8:05 p.m. Thursday to the collision near the parking lot exit of the Cross Creek Apartments at 22 Creek Road, police said. The girl was struck by a...
mynewsla.com
Person of Interest Sought in Killing at Laguna Niguel Hotel
Authorities asked for the public’s help Thursday to locate a person of interest in a killing at a hotel in Laguna Niguel. Investigators want to talk to David Moreno, 38, of San Juan Capistrano in connection with the death of 36-year-old Griselda Petra Pinedareta, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Todd Hylton.
mynewsla.com
81-Year-Old Suspected of Operating Illegal Marijuana Grow Operation Arrested
An 81-year-old man suspected of operating an illegal marijuana cultivation operation at his Moreno Valley property was arrested Wednesday. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies served a search warrant about 8 a.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 8700 block of Pigeon Pass Road, according to Sgt. Joseph Fitzgerald. During...
mynewsla.com
Man, 79, With Dementia Reported Missing in Garden Grove
Authorities sought the public’s help to find a 79-year-old man with dementia who went missing early Friday in Garden Grove. Robert Green was last seen at the Delta Hotel, 12021 Harbor Blvd., according to the Garden Grove Police Department. Green is white, 6 feet tall, weighs 190 pounds and...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Knife Assault on Temescal Valley Resident
A 27-year-old man accused of stabbing a Temescal Valley resident numerous times during a confrontation outside a mobile home park was charged Thursday with attempted murder and other offenses. Mario Cervantes Martinez of Temescal Valley was arrested Tuesday following a weeklong Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. In addition to...
Woman leads police on freeway pursuit through San Diego County
A woman who failed to stop for police Friday led authorities on a chase through San Diego County that ended near Temecula.
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed in North Hollywood Crash Identified
A 37-year-old woman who was killed in a crash on a freeway transition road in the North Hollywood area was identified Friday. The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Monday on the transition from the southbound Hollywood (170) Freeway to the eastbound Ventura (134) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
mynewsla.com
Pasadena Officer’s Fatal Shooting of Suspect Complied with Policy
A Pasadena police officer who fatally shot a Black man running from a 2020 traffic stop — prompting months of protests — acted within department policy, according to the results of an internal investigation released Friday. The report from the department’s Use of Force Review Board, and affirmed...
Comments / 0