Desert Hot Springs Police said they were investigating an early Thursday morning shooting that left three men injured. Officers were called to the 12800 block of W. Arroyo Drive at 12:45 a.m. They confirmed to KESQ News Channel 3 that the injuries suffered were considered non-life-threatening. There was no immediate word on the injured men's The post 3 men shot in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO