ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested in Fatal Early Morning Crash on I-10 in Louisiana

Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested in Fatal Early Morning Crash on I-10 in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on October 26, 2022, that on October 25, 2022, shortly after 2:00 a.m., LSP Troop I responded to a report of a stalled vehicle in the center eastbound lane of Interstate 10 west of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, around mile marker 108. The responding trooper discovered shortly after arriving that a person had been struck by a pickup truck just east of the abandoned vehicle.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Convicted Felon in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Firearms Charges After a Shootout and Traffic Stop

Louisiana Convicted Felon Pleads Guilty to Firearms Charges After a Shootout and Traffic Stop. Louisiana – On October 27, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Jakari Brown, a/k/a “Jakari Lemar,” age 24, a resident of Bogalusa, Louisiana, pled guilty on October 25, 2022, before U.S. District Judge Greg G. Guidry to a superseding bill of information which charged him with two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).
BOGALUSA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 167 After Failing to Yield at an Intersection

Louisiana Driver Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 167 After Failing to Yield at an Intersection. Louisiana – On October 25, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that shortly before 8:00 p.m. on October 24, 2022, LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US Highway 167 and Bourque Road in Lafayette Parish. Tyler Nicole Girard, 27, of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, died in the crash.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Speed Suspected as a Factor in Louisiana Crash on LA 115 that Killed One and Injured Another

Speed Suspected as a Factor in Louisiana Crash on LA 115 that Killed One and Injured Another. Louisiana – On October 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers from LSP Troop I began investigating a single-vehicle incident on Louisiana Highway 115 north of LA 106 in Evangeline Parish soon after 7:30 p.m. on October 23, 2022. Jaworski Christmas, 41, of Bunkie, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
an17.com

Two arrested in connection with string of business burglaries

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office Chief Jimmy Travis announces the arrest of Alvin Roy Phillips and Earl Duncan, Jr after a string of Dollar General burglaries were reported during the month of October. During the course of the investigations, detectives were able to positively identify the primary suspect as 50-year-old Alvin...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Dies in Early Morning Crash After Running Off Roadway and Colliding with a Flatbed Trailer

Louisiana Man Dies in Early Morning Crash After Running Off Roadway and Colliding with a Flatbed Trailer. Louisiana – On October 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police confirmed that Troopers with LSO Troop B began investigating a fatal crash on LA 611-1 (River Road) near Iris Avenue in Metairie just after 4:30 a.m. on October 23, 2022. Delfino Sanchez-Fernandez, 34, of Houma, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
METAIRIE, LA
WAFB

1 dead, 1 injured in Prairieville shooting

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead and another person is in the hospital after a fatal shooting in Prairieville Tuesday, Oct. 25. A spokesman with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed one of the two victims died as a result of their injuries. The incident happened on...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Weekend Crash on I-55 Claims the Life of 30-Year-Old Louisiana Man

Weekend Crash on I-55 Claims the Life of 30-Year-Old Louisiana Man. Louisiana – On October 23, 2022, Louisiana State Police confirmed that on October 22, soon before 9:45 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 55 at the US Highway 51 intersection in Tangipahoa Parish. Brandon Whittington, 30, of Hammond, Louisiana, died in the crash.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unidentified Driver Killed, Other Driver Uninjured in Head-On Crash in Louisiana on LA 182

Unidentified Driver Killed, Other Driver Uninjured in Head-On Crash in Louisiana on LA 182. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle incident on Louisiana Highway 182 Long-Allen Bridge (old bridge) between Morgan City and Berwick in St. Mary Parish shortly after 2:30 p.m. on October 23, 2022. An unidentified man was killed in the crash.
MORGAN CITY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Bid Results for 11 Statewide Projects Released by the Louisiana Department of Transportation

Bid Results for 11 Statewide Projects Released by the Louisiana Department of Transportation. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) stated on October 27, 2022, that 11 projects around the state have recently accepted bids. Eleven contractors submitted apparent low bids totaling $91.4 million. “This second...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Christmas Eve Armed Bank Robbery, Faces Up to 45 Years and $500,000 Fine

Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Christmas Eve Armed Bank Robbery, Faces Up to 45 Years and $500,000 Fine. New Orleans, Louisiana – On October 26, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that, on October 25, 2022, Devin Chaney (“Chaney ”), age 32, agreed to plead guilty to one count of Armed Bank Robbery in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 2113(a) and (d) (Count 9); and one count of Hobbs Act Robbery, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1951(a) (Count 3).
LOUISIANA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Chase that reached 156 mph on Mississippi interstate ends with arrest of Louisiana, Texas felons

A high-speed chase Saturday that reached a top speed of 156 mph ended with the arrest of two Louisiana men on Brookway Boulevard in Brookhaven. A Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M officer was running radar on vehicles on the northbound side of I-55 near mile marker 24 Saturday afternoon, when he clocked a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette traveling 99 mph in the 70 mph zone.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/

Comments / 0

Community Policy