Saints head coach Dennis Allen names Andy Dalton starting quarterback
Devery Henderson, Fred McAfee and Kevin Mangum inducted into Saints Hall of Fame
Where to move based on your personality type
Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasure
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested in Fatal Early Morning Crash on I-10 in Louisiana
Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested in Fatal Early Morning Crash on I-10 in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on October 26, 2022, that on October 25, 2022, shortly after 2:00 a.m., LSP Troop I responded to a report of a stalled vehicle in the center eastbound lane of Interstate 10 west of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, around mile marker 108. The responding trooper discovered shortly after arriving that a person had been struck by a pickup truck just east of the abandoned vehicle.
Louisiana Man Killed in Morning Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash on LA 28
Louisiana Man Killed in Morning Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash on LA 28. Louisiana – On October 25, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon before 5:00 a.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 28 West at Stovall Road. David W. Paige, 58, of Alexandria, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
Louisiana Felon Arrested for Multiple Hunting and Firearms Violations
Louisiana Felon Arrested for Multiple Hunting and Firearms Violations. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on October 27, 2022 that enforcement agents arrested an Erwinville, Louisiana man on October 26 in West Baton Rouge Parish for alleged hunting and weapon offenses. Hunter W. Varnado, 20, of Erwinville, Louisiana,...
wbrz.com
State trooper famous on social media placed on leave after being involved in hit-and-run boating crash
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police placed Trooper Justin Chiasson on leave this month for his involvement in a hit-and-run boating crash that left a person injured. Chiasson is an internet sensation who has millions of followers under the name Stalekracker. Chiasson was on a boat in July with Bryan...
Demoted NOPD officer suspended for 4 months
A New Orleans Police lieutenant, recently demoted from captain, has been suspended without pay for 120 days. The suspension is the maximum allowed under civil service rules.
Convicted Felon in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Firearms Charges After a Shootout and Traffic Stop
Louisiana Convicted Felon Pleads Guilty to Firearms Charges After a Shootout and Traffic Stop. Louisiana – On October 27, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Jakari Brown, a/k/a “Jakari Lemar,” age 24, a resident of Bogalusa, Louisiana, pled guilty on October 25, 2022, before U.S. District Judge Greg G. Guidry to a superseding bill of information which charged him with two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).
Louisiana Driver Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 167 After Failing to Yield at an Intersection
Louisiana Driver Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 167 After Failing to Yield at an Intersection. Louisiana – On October 25, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that shortly before 8:00 p.m. on October 24, 2022, LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US Highway 167 and Bourque Road in Lafayette Parish. Tyler Nicole Girard, 27, of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Speed Suspected as a Factor in Louisiana Crash on LA 115 that Killed One and Injured Another
Speed Suspected as a Factor in Louisiana Crash on LA 115 that Killed One and Injured Another. Louisiana – On October 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers from LSP Troop I began investigating a single-vehicle incident on Louisiana Highway 115 north of LA 106 in Evangeline Parish soon after 7:30 p.m. on October 23, 2022. Jaworski Christmas, 41, of Bunkie, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
an17.com
Two arrested in connection with string of business burglaries
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office Chief Jimmy Travis announces the arrest of Alvin Roy Phillips and Earl Duncan, Jr after a string of Dollar General burglaries were reported during the month of October. During the course of the investigations, detectives were able to positively identify the primary suspect as 50-year-old Alvin...
Louisiana Man Dies in Early Morning Crash After Running Off Roadway and Colliding with a Flatbed Trailer
Louisiana Man Dies in Early Morning Crash After Running Off Roadway and Colliding with a Flatbed Trailer. Louisiana – On October 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police confirmed that Troopers with LSO Troop B began investigating a fatal crash on LA 611-1 (River Road) near Iris Avenue in Metairie just after 4:30 a.m. on October 23, 2022. Delfino Sanchez-Fernandez, 34, of Houma, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
Texas Woman Arrested for Alleged Contractor Fraud in Louisiana Totaling Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars
Texas Woman Arrested for Alleged Contractor Fraud in Louisiana Totaling Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars. Louisiana – The St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed on October 26, 2022, that Laura Patricia Nandin, 50, of Farmers Branch, Texas, was arrested on many counts of contractor fraud on October 24, 2022.
1 dead, 1 injured in Prairieville shooting
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead and another person is in the hospital after a fatal shooting in Prairieville Tuesday, Oct. 25. A spokesman with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed one of the two victims died as a result of their injuries. The incident happened on...
Weekend Crash on I-55 Claims the Life of 30-Year-Old Louisiana Man
Weekend Crash on I-55 Claims the Life of 30-Year-Old Louisiana Man. Louisiana – On October 23, 2022, Louisiana State Police confirmed that on October 22, soon before 9:45 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 55 at the US Highway 51 intersection in Tangipahoa Parish. Brandon Whittington, 30, of Hammond, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Unidentified Driver Killed, Other Driver Uninjured in Head-On Crash in Louisiana on LA 182
Unidentified Driver Killed, Other Driver Uninjured in Head-On Crash in Louisiana on LA 182. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle incident on Louisiana Highway 182 Long-Allen Bridge (old bridge) between Morgan City and Berwick in St. Mary Parish shortly after 2:30 p.m. on October 23, 2022. An unidentified man was killed in the crash.
1 dead, 2 critical after helicopter crashes into Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana coast
MORGAN CITY, La. — One person is dead and two others are in critical condition at the hospital after a helicopter crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the Louisiana coast on Wednesday. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a helicopter belonging to Westwind Helicopter Inc. crashed into the...
Bid Results for 11 Statewide Projects Released by the Louisiana Department of Transportation
Bid Results for 11 Statewide Projects Released by the Louisiana Department of Transportation. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) stated on October 27, 2022, that 11 projects around the state have recently accepted bids. Eleven contractors submitted apparent low bids totaling $91.4 million. “This second...
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Christmas Eve Armed Bank Robbery, Faces Up to 45 Years and $500,000 Fine
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Christmas Eve Armed Bank Robbery, Faces Up to 45 Years and $500,000 Fine. New Orleans, Louisiana – On October 26, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that, on October 25, 2022, Devin Chaney (“Chaney ”), age 32, agreed to plead guilty to one count of Armed Bank Robbery in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 2113(a) and (d) (Count 9); and one count of Hobbs Act Robbery, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1951(a) (Count 3).
brproud.com
K-9 search leads to discovery of heroin, methamphetamine and more during traffic stop in Louisiana
AMELIA, La. (BRPROUD) – Sandi Ann Leone Dominguez, 38, of Erath, La., was arrested after a recent traffic stop on U.S. 90. On Sunday, October 23, a traffic violation led a deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office to request that the vehicle stop. Domiguez was found to...
Chase that reached 156 mph on Mississippi interstate ends with arrest of Louisiana, Texas felons
A high-speed chase Saturday that reached a top speed of 156 mph ended with the arrest of two Louisiana men on Brookway Boulevard in Brookhaven. A Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M officer was running radar on vehicles on the northbound side of I-55 near mile marker 24 Saturday afternoon, when he clocked a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette traveling 99 mph in the 70 mph zone.
Metairie woman killed in Assumption Parish crash
A Plaquemine man is an OWI facing charge after the early-Sunday-morning crash killed a 64-year-old woman from Jefferson Parish. The crash remains under investigation.
