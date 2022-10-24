When a Formula 1 car is beached in a gravel trap, there’s no getting out of that situation alone. You can rev the engine and spin your wheels as much as you want, but you’re only going to dig yourself deeper into the problem until the rescue crew decides it’s time to help. It’s frustrating to see your forward momentum stutter to a halt, embarrassing to know that you contributed to your own failure in front of an audience, humbling to watch someone else pick up your pieces while you climb onto the back of a moped and putz off back to the pits, where you’ll have to give your waiting crew a full run-down of exactly how and why you fucked up before figuring out a game plan for the future.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO