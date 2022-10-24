Read full article on original website
Related
Jalopnik
How to Watch Formula 1, NASCAR, NHRA and Everything Else in Racing This Weekend, October 29-30
Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s Formula 1, NASCAR, and MotoGP racing, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
Jalopnik
The Velocity Invitational Is the Rolex Historics for the Rest of Us
For many car enthusiasts, Monterey Car Week is a massive draw. Cars show up that you’d struggle to see anywhere else on Earth, and out of all the events at car week, the Historics races at Laguna Seca are my absolute favorite. If you’ve never been to Laguna Seca,...
Jalopnik
The United States Grand Prix Reminded Me Why I'm Here
When a Formula 1 car is beached in a gravel trap, there’s no getting out of that situation alone. You can rev the engine and spin your wheels as much as you want, but you’re only going to dig yourself deeper into the problem until the rescue crew decides it’s time to help. It’s frustrating to see your forward momentum stutter to a halt, embarrassing to know that you contributed to your own failure in front of an audience, humbling to watch someone else pick up your pieces while you climb onto the back of a moped and putz off back to the pits, where you’ll have to give your waiting crew a full run-down of exactly how and why you fucked up before figuring out a game plan for the future.
Jalopnik
This Is How America Could Get Its Next Formula 1 Driver
This year, Formula 1 has been close to securing an American driver for the first time since 2015, but countless issues have risen to the fore to keep that from happening. But over the United States Grand Prix weekend, Williams team principal Jost Capito confirmed that the team is fully prepared to sign Logan Sargeant alongside Alex Albon for 2023. He just needs a few more super license points.
Jalopnik
Fast & Loose Is the F1 Podcast Every New Race Fan Needs
The growth of Formula 1 in America has brought with it a massive interest from personalities who may not have paid much attention to the European spectacle in the past — and it has also resulted in big names getting involved in the sport. For that, you need look no further than the Fast & Loose podcast on Amazon’s Amp. Hosted by Will Arnett (Arrested Development, BoJack Horseman, Smartless), Michelle Beadle (ESPN, What Did I Miss?), and The Kid Mero (Desus and Mero) alongside F1 World Champion Mika Hakkinen, Fast & Loose is already carving out a new, exciting niche in the world of motorsport podcasting.
Jalopnik
How a Fun Game About Off-Road Trucking Became the Center of a Legal Slugfest
Spintires. Mudrunner. Snowrunner. Whether you’re a seasoned sim racer, off-road enthusiast or merely enjoy getting into helpless, precarious situations with your friends that may require the use of a winch, these three titles are simple, pure fun. Unfortunately, their development has been pretty much the complete opposite of that, as an illuminating investigative piece from IGN’s Rebekah Valentine published on Wednesday has uncovered.
Jalopnik
Audi Selects Sauber to Become Factory F1 Team in 2026
Near the end of August, during the Belgian Grand Prix weekend, Audi confirmed that it would be entering the FIA Formula 1 World Championship as a power unit supplier for the 2026 season and beyond. Though, the German automaker didn’t confirm which cars would be fitted with its 1.6-liter turbocharged hybrid engines. However, the worst-kept secret in the Formula 1 paddock was the identity of the team in negotiations with Audi.
Jalopnik
Late Paperwork Saved Fernando Alonso's 7th Place Finish in Austin
One of the most shocking moments of last Sunday’s United States Grand Prix was when Lance Stroll’s blatant block on Alpine’s Fernando Alonso. As Alonso attempted to pass the Canadian down the Circuit of the Americas long back straight, Stroll looked into his mirror and turned left directly in front of Alonso. The pair collided. The left-rear tire on Stroll’s Aston Martin shredded, and he was spinning into the barrier.
Jalopnik
Ferrari Trento Brings Tradition and Modernity into F1's Podium Celebrations
In 2021, Formula 1 made a significant but perhaps overlooked change. After decades of years of partnerships with French champagne makers, it turned its eyes to a new horizon and signed Ferrari Trento to serve as the podium celebration drink of choice. For the first time in F1's history, a sparkling wine waited for drivers on the top three steps of the podium.
Jalopnik
The 15 Most Successful Formula 1 Cars of All Time
Formula 1 is a funny sport. While some fans celebrate the heroes in the driving seat for their masterful on-track action, others will argue that they’re only as successful as their last car. And in a year that has seen Red Bull driver Max Verstappen set records, that similar mantra of “it’s all because of his car” is being batted around again.
Jalopnik
At $21,000, Would You Say Giddy-up to This 2017 Ford Mustang GT?
Ford invented the pony car class with the Mustang, and as today’s Nice Price or No Dice GT proves, the company still keeps the faith fully half a decade later. Let’s see how much someone should rightfully have to “pony up” to enjoy it. A clean...
Jalopnik
Who Modded It Best: 2022 SEMA Acura Integra Edition
The Acura Integra is finally back, and true to form, Acura will have three heavily modified cars at this year’s SEMA show to highlight its tuning potential. They’re all pro builds that likely cost a truly absurd amount of money, so the odds of running into someone who did something similar at your local get-together are pretty low. But since each tuner took a drastically different approach to their Integra, we’re curious which one you think looks the best.
Comments / 0