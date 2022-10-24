ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ga. inmate serving murder sentence who escaped 3 times captured in Florida

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. — A Georgia inmate who escaped for the third time last week has been captured walking down a Florida highway.

Anthony Moret, 67, was serving a life sentence for murder at the Valdosta Transitional Center when he escaped on Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

The Florida Highway Patrol said they found him on Saturday morning walking down I-75 in Charlotte County.

According to Ga. DOC records, Moret was convicted of a 1978 murder in Tattnall County, when he was just 23.

Records show he was also convicted of a 1975 DeKalb County armed robbery.

Moret also has escape convictions dating back to 1976 and 1985, making this his third escape attempt, according to Ga. DOC records.

The Charlotte County, Florida Sheriff’s Office says Moret is currently being held in their custody while he waits to be extradited back to Georgia.

It is unclear what new charges he will face.

Comments / 6

Sallieblue
4d ago

Why was a murderer in a transitional center anyways??? And after 40 plus years unless he was a menace you’d think he would be out already?

Reply
5
aaaafyt
4d ago

3rd attempt hell, he successfully escaped custody. not sure about 1st 2 but this should read different 😆

Reply
3
