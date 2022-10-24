Ga. inmate serving murder sentence who escaped 3 times captured in Florida

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A Georgia inmate who escaped for the third time last week has been captured walking down a Florida highway.

Anthony Moret, 67, was serving a life sentence for murder at the Valdosta Transitional Center when he escaped on Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Florida Highway Patrol said they found him on Saturday morning walking down I-75 in Charlotte County.

According to Ga. DOC records, Moret was convicted of a 1978 murder in Tattnall County, when he was just 23.

Records show he was also convicted of a 1975 DeKalb County armed robbery.

Moret also has escape convictions dating back to 1976 and 1985, making this his third escape attempt, according to Ga. DOC records.

The Charlotte County, Florida Sheriff’s Office says Moret is currently being held in their custody while he waits to be extradited back to Georgia.

It is unclear what new charges he will face.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group