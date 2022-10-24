NFL Trade Rumors: Eagles checked in on Christian McCaffrey, could target veteran pass rusher

Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Chiefs traded for a playmaker but received a headache in return
The Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) traded for former first-rounder Kadarius Toney on Thursday, hoping the electric wideout can add another element to an already stout offense. The final receipt reads Toney for the Chiefs’ third- and sixth-round picks in 2023. The third-rounder is a compensatory pick, therefore, the Chiefs still have a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
Cowboys 'Apology' from Coach Kellen Moore to WR Michael Gallup
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup failed to record a catch against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, just the third such game in his career.
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ roster gets major boost on Wednesday
When the Dallas Cowboys selected linebacker Damone Clark in the fifth round, a guy many had as a Day 2 pick, it looked at as one of the steals of the draft. Clark came with a little red flag, though, and that was the spinal fusion operation he had back in March to fix a herniated disk, causing many to think he wouldn’t play in 2022.
Sporting News
James Tamou's return to Cowboys confirmed with one-year deal
James Tamou will return to his former club next season, signing a one-year deal with the North Queensland Cowboys. The 33-year-old was left unsigned by the Tigers at the end of 2022, with the possibility of retirement staring the veteran front-rower in the face. But in a surprising twist, reports...
Cowboys Trade Rumors at WR: Jerry Jeudy, DJ Moore, Chase Claypool
The Dallas Cowboys made a strength stronger when they traded for defensive tackle Jonathan Hankins. Now, fans are banging the table for an offensive playmaker.
KXAN
Mickey: New and returning Cowboys players
FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – It will be a new look for the Dallas Cowboys when they take the field against the Chicago Bears on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. The new face on the team is defender Jonathan Hankins, the veteran player obtained from the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week.
Jalen Hurts welcomes new teammate Robert Quinn
The Eagles loaded up on ammunition ahead of a largely anticipated playoff run in the NFC. The team traded a future fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears for defensive end Robert Quinn. The Bears will reportedly pay the majority of Quinn's contract for the rest of the year, and the Eagles will get a star defensive end heading into the rest of the season.
Why Eagles’ Robert Quinn was surprised the Bears traded him to Philly
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn sat at his locker stall inside the NovaCare Complex Thursday, the first time that he had done so since the Eagles shipped a 2023 fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears to add him to their roster. Quinn settled in and was greeted...
Cowboys Reveal 'Secret Sauce'; Dak Prescott & Practice Injury Report - PHOTOS
Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was happy with Dak Prescott's return and made mention of the secret sauce to the running game that played a role in the win over Detroit.
NBC Sports
Eagles' Quinn trade has ex-Cowboy irate on TV
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is on such a heater right now, he has former Cowboys defensive ends losing it on live television. Roseman pulled off another heist on Wednesday, dealing a fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for Robert Quinn - while the Bears will pick up the majority of his salary this season. The 32-year-old pass rusher had 18.5 sacks last season and is still a dangerous piece in his 12th year in the league.
Eagles trade for a star defensive end, and how Robert Quinn will fit in for a playoff run
PHILADELPHIA − The Eagles, clearly gearing up for a playoff run, are trading for Chicago Bears pass rusher Robert Quinn, adding much-needed depth and experience to the defensive line. Quinn has had 19 sacks in one season early in his career and 18½ sacks last season. And he's tied for sixth among active...
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ underdog is acing his new assignment
Wide receiver Noah Brown didn’t have the smoothest start to his career with the Dallas Cowboys due to multiple injuries. The worst came in 2019 when the former seventh-round pick missed the entire season after having multiple operations to repair a knee issue. Despite these setbacks, Brown did enough...
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Significant Cowboys Trade
The Dallas Cowboys got back to their winning ways on Sunday with an easy 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions. But they'll be heading into Week 8 with a big new addition to their defense - emphasis on big. Earlier this week the Cowboys traded for Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan...
atozsports.com
National outlet suggests dynamic move to push Cowboys over the top
The Dallas Cowboys sit at 5-2 on the season heading into a week eight matchup against the Chicago Bears. Dallas went 4-1 without Dak Prescott, so the return of QB1 has the chance to make the Cowboys a legitimate contender in the NFL this season. Still, there are ways that...
NBC Sports
Good injury news for 2 Eagles veterans coming back from bye
The Eagles expect to have two of their key veterans back for Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Right tackle Lane Johnson has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and defensive end Brandon Graham (hamstring) returned to practice on Thursday after missing the first session of the week. Johnson, 32,...
Report: NBA wants hard salary cap, NBPA objects
The NBA would like to implement maximum team salary totals in its next collective bargaining agreement, but the National Basketball
Joel Embiid wants to see more effort from Sixers after loss to Raptors
The Philadelphia 76ers have had a rough go at it to begin the 2022-23 season as they are failing to find any cohesion to begin the season. After a discouraging 119-109 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday to begin a 4-game road trip, the defensive issues that have plagued them popped up again.
