4d ago

You know, I am the furthest thing from a conspiracy theorist and I mean the furthest, when someone hints at a conspiracy I'm the first to scream " tin foil" but this cannot be ignored, no way no how.The young are dying by the dozen each week, another thing I am seeing is lots of seizures, a coworker of mine had 2 of his employees out with seizures, one of our secretaries had one 2 weeks ago ( perfect health besides that) and my cousin in Indiana had one a month ago,nope, something is definitely going on.

Connie Hunter
4d ago

Jesus take the wheel we're losing so many people it's crazy. I'm praying for her family with grace and mercy. in Jesus name we pray amen.

Diana Skirianos
4d ago

people are are dropping with unexplainable season or unknown cause of death. Pfizer and CDC know why. and only going to get worst. God have mercy on us.

