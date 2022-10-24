Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Designer Brands (DBI) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of...
Zacks.com
4 High Earnings Yield Picks That You Shouldn't Ignore
ALB - Free Report) , Chevron Corporation (. CMI - Free Report) are some stocks boasting high earnings yield. Just like the case with dividend yield, firms with higher earnings yield are considered underpriced, while those with lower earnings yield are seen as overpriced. Earnings yield captures both the tangible and intangible yield of a firm, as opposed to dividend yield, which only takes into account the tangible yield.
Zacks.com
3 Gold Funds to Buy as Alternate Investment Destinations
Major Wall Street bourses continue to gyrate on account of various domestic and global macro-economic factors. The Eearnings season hasve given some a breather to the investors, and the market reported positively in the month of October after a highly disappointing September. But the overall sentiment remains bearish. The S&P 500, the Dow and the Nasdaq have given negative returns of 20.12%, 11.85%, and 31.02%, respectively, so far this year.
Zacks.com
Is BGSF (BGSF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, value investing is...
Zacks.com
Stock Market News for Oct 28, 2022
The Dow closed higher for the fifth-straight session on Thursday as fresh data showed that the GDP grew faster than expected in the third quarter, which gave investors’ confidence a boost. However, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended lower following a mixed batch of earnings reports, while investors awaited earnings reports from some tech giants.
Zacks.com
4 Chemical Stocks Poised to Outshine Q3 Earnings Estimates
Chemical companies’ third-quarter results are expected to reflect healthy demand across major end-use industries and the benefits of self-help actions to counter continued headwinds from higher raw material, energy and logistics costs. The chemical industry is still recovering from the havoc wreaked by coronavirus, taking succor from an upturn in demand across major end-use industries such as automotive, building & construction and electronics. The demand recovery has been backed by an uptick in global manufacturing and industrial activities.
Zacks.com
New Analysts Initiate Coverage: 5 Top-Ranked Stocks to Buy
HONE - Free Report) , Washington Federal, Inc. (. WAFD - Free Report) , Super Micro Computer, Inc. (. SMCI - Free Report) , MGIC Investment Corporation (. MTG - Free Report) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (. KREF - Free Report) are a few stocks that have...
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 28th
CBFV - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Community Bank which provides services like personal banking and business banking, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days. CB Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus. CB Financial Services, Inc....
Zacks.com
Implied Volatility Surging for W&T Offshore (WTI) Stock Options
WTI - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Nov 18, 2022 $1.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
Tap Into the Lithium Boom With These 3 Top-Ranked Stocks
With a growth potential that’s challenging to measure, the electric vehicle (EV) market is undoubtedly one of the most exciting stories unfolding over the last several years. And it goes without saying that investors have a massive opportunity to profit from the industry's growth trajectory over the next decade.
Zacks.com
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Corsair Gaming (CRSR) Stock?
CRSR - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Nov 18, 2022 $2.50 Call ad some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
MU - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this chipmaker have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks...
Zacks.com
After Plunging 23.2% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why the Trend Might Reverse for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN)
ALPN - Free Report) has been beaten down lately with too much selling pressure. While the stock has lost 23.2% over the past four weeks, there is light at the end of the tunnel as it is now in oversold territory and Wall Street analysts expect the company to report better earnings than they predicted earlier.
Zacks.com
3 Top-Ranked Small Caps With Big Growth
Many investors enjoy parking cash in small-cap stocks (under $1 billion market-cap), and for an easy-to-understand reason – we all dream of getting in early on the next big thing. Still, there is a lot of negative sentiment surrounding the stocks. Why?. Small-cap stocks are typically seen as more...
Zacks.com
Brink's (BCO) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investing is essentially an exception to the idea of "buying low and selling high." Investors following this style of investing are usually not interested in betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time.
Zacks.com
Why Should You Buy Consumer ETFs Now?
Americans are gaining optimism as the University of Michigan consumer sentiment for the United States increased to 59.8 in October of 2022, the highest in six months, up from 58.6 in the previous month and above market expectations of 59, a preliminary estimate showed. The current economic conditions index increased...
Zacks.com
3 Top Business Services Stocks Braving Industry Challenges
WNS - Free Report) , BGSF, Inc. (. VVI - Free Report) to sail through the pandemic-related challenges. The Zacks Business-Services industry comprises companies that offer a range of services, including specialty rental, supply-chain management, electronic commerce, technology, document management, digital audience, data, voice, analytical and business transformation, among others. The pandemic will continue to change the way industry players have conducted business and delivered services so far. The industry’s key focus is currently on channelizing money and efforts toward more effective operational components, such as technology, digital transformation, data-driven decision-making and enhanced cybersecurity. To position themselves suitably in the post-pandemic era and better utilize the opportunities that the economic recovery will bring, service providers are increasing their efforts toward formulating and reassessing strategic initiatives.
Zacks.com
Are Investors Undervaluing BP (BP) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Looking at...
Zacks.com
Here's What Could Help Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
Zacks.com
How Much Upside is Left in American Airlines (AAL)? Wall Street Analysts Think 29%
AAL - Free Report) have gained 14% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $13.97, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $18 indicates a potential upside of 28.9%.
Comments / 0