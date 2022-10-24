ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnetka, IL

Police Reports: Wallet picked from jacket pocket, bribery attempt at Winnetka post office

 4 days ago

These reports were pulled from the latest police summaries provided by departments in our coverage area (Wilmette, Winnetka, Northfield, Kenilworth and Glencoe).

WILMETTE

Oct. 20

• Jewelry worth about $4,000 reportedly was stolen from a home in the 3500 block of Forest Avenue. There was a real-estate showing at the home that day, according to the police report.

Oct. 15

• A wallet reportedly was stolen from a resident’s jacket in the 3000 block of Glenview Road. Credit cards contained in the wallet reportedly were used to make fraudulent purchases in the amount of $5,691.

Oct. 14

• Two bottles of alcohol and a coin collection reportedly were stolen between Oct. 10-13 from a business in the 1100 block of Wilmette Avenue.

Oct. 11

• Cash and clothes reportedly were stolen from a car between 3-3:15 p.m. near the paddle tennis courts at Westmoreland Country Club.

Oct. 6

• A car reportedly was broken into overnight in the 2000 block of Greenwood Avenue.

WINNETKA

Oct. 7

• A car reportedly was stolen between noon and 1:20 p.m. near Oak and Chestnut streets.

Oct. 6

• A resident’s information reportedly was used to fraudulently rent a vehicle between Feb. 25-Sept. 27. The reported loss is $3,231.

Oct. 4

• Two homes in the 1300 block of Sunview Lane reportedly were broken into between Oct. 1-4 and damage reportedly was made to windows at both residences to gain entry.

GLENCOE

Oct. 16

• Two lock boxes with personal items reportedly were stolen from a home in the 500 block of Oakdale Avenue.

Oct. 15

• Two unknown individuals reportedly were having intercourse in a car parked in a resident’s driveway in the 400 block of Sheridan Road. Police located the vehicle, but the motorist fled the scene and eluded police.

Oct. 11

• An individual reportedly offered $1,000 to a post office employee for office equipment. The offer reportedly was denied and the incident referred to the US Postal Inspection Service.

NORTHFIELD

Oct. 13

• A laptop reportedly was stolen from a business in the 500 block of Frontage Road.

Oct. 10

• Several bottles of liquor reportedly were stolen from Mariano’s, 1822 Willow Road.

KENILWORTH

No activity was reported between Oct. 14-21

The Record’s police reports are taken from police-activity summaries prepared by local police departments. Police Reports contain public information from preliminary reports and are not a complete listing of all police activity. The Record does not publish the names of individuals arrested and named in in preliminary reports unless the incident is a matter of public safety or has significant community implications. All arrestees are innocent until proven guilty.

