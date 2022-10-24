Police Reports: Wallet picked from jacket pocket, bribery attempt at Winnetka post office
These reports were pulled from the latest police summaries provided by departments in our coverage area (Wilmette, Winnetka, Northfield, Kenilworth and Glencoe).
WILMETTE
Oct. 20
• Jewelry worth about $4,000 reportedly was stolen from a home in the 3500 block of Forest Avenue. There was a real-estate showing at the home that day, according to the police report.
Oct. 15
• A wallet reportedly was stolen from a resident’s jacket in the 3000 block of Glenview Road. Credit cards contained in the wallet reportedly were used to make fraudulent purchases in the amount of $5,691.
Oct. 14
• Two bottles of alcohol and a coin collection reportedly were stolen between Oct. 10-13 from a business in the 1100 block of Wilmette Avenue.
Oct. 11
• Cash and clothes reportedly were stolen from a car between 3-3:15 p.m. near the paddle tennis courts at Westmoreland Country Club.
Oct. 6
• A car reportedly was broken into overnight in the 2000 block of Greenwood Avenue.
WINNETKA
Oct. 7
• A car reportedly was stolen between noon and 1:20 p.m. near Oak and Chestnut streets.
Oct. 6
• A resident’s information reportedly was used to fraudulently rent a vehicle between Feb. 25-Sept. 27. The reported loss is $3,231.
Oct. 4
• Two homes in the 1300 block of Sunview Lane reportedly were broken into between Oct. 1-4 and damage reportedly was made to windows at both residences to gain entry.
GLENCOE
Oct. 16
• Two lock boxes with personal items reportedly were stolen from a home in the 500 block of Oakdale Avenue.
Oct. 15
• Two unknown individuals reportedly were having intercourse in a car parked in a resident’s driveway in the 400 block of Sheridan Road. Police located the vehicle, but the motorist fled the scene and eluded police.
Oct. 11
• An individual reportedly offered $1,000 to a post office employee for office equipment. The offer reportedly was denied and the incident referred to the US Postal Inspection Service.
NORTHFIELD
Oct. 13
• A laptop reportedly was stolen from a business in the 500 block of Frontage Road.
Oct. 10
• Several bottles of liquor reportedly were stolen from Mariano’s, 1822 Willow Road.
KENILWORTH
No activity was reported between Oct. 14-21
The Record’s police reports are taken from police-activity summaries prepared by local police departments. Police Reports contain public information from preliminary reports and are not a complete listing of all police activity. The Record does not publish the names of individuals arrested and named in in preliminary reports unless the incident is a matter of public safety or has significant community implications. All arrestees are innocent until proven guilty.
The post Police Reports: Wallet picked from jacket pocket, bribery attempt at Winnetka post office appeared first on The Record .
Comments / 0