Check out some of the best Halloween decorations on display in Horry County this October

Halloween is next Monday, and some Horry County residents are gearing up with skeleton crews, werewolves and clowns to create some unforgettable displays in their front yards.

Here are three Horry County families who are taking Halloween decorations to the next level:

Oakbury haunted house at The Farms in Carolina Forest

Randy Dorebos works to build a haunted house in his The Farm at Carolina Forest neighborhood on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. The shocking displays, which often feature neighbors in costume and make-up, have become popular draw for visitors from around the area. From fun and quirky decorations to down right scary haunted houses, around Horry County residents are preparing for Halloween 2022. October 20, 2022. JASON LEE/JASON LEE

Six years ago, Carolina Forest resident Randy Dorebos and his family began building a haunted house each year during the month of October. Minus the year of the pandemic, the “Oakbury Haunted House” has drawn sizable crowds each year to see the incredible display.

Last year, Dorebos said the haunted house, which stands in his driveway, drew about 4,000-5,000 people during a two-night span. He anticipates more than 5,000 this year, and will open the haunted house to brave participants for an extra night.

The haunted house will be open Saturday through Monday, starting at 7 p.m.

Dorebos is carrying on a family tradition with the haunted house.

“My dad always did when I was a kid,” he said. “So it was an invaluable memory for me because my parents used to go all out for Halloween.”

The project takes Dorebos nearly the entire month of October to set up, using animatronics, cages, skeletons and just about every other horror you can think of to make the house a terrifying experience.

This year, Dorebos is enlisting about 12 kids from The Farms neighborhood to hide in the haunted house and scare willing participants. If it’s too scary, there is an option to go through with a tour guide.

The haunted house is located at 5809 Oakbury Court in The Farms neighborhood of Carolina Forest.

The Momyer Mansion in Conway

Morgan and Matt Momyer are preparing for Halloween by filling their Claypond Road yard with inflatable displays outside Conway, S.C. From fun and quirky decorations to down right scary haunted houses, around Horry County residents are preparing for Halloween 2022. October 19, 2022. JASON LEE/JASON LEE

Morgan Momyer, who lives in the rural area of Conway, has spent the past three years alongside her husband building a collection of huge inflatables for Halloween. Huge clown faces, a black cat, a skeletal dragon and even a haunted ice cream truck guards the driveway at the house, located at 3700 Stillpond Road.

The Momyers, despite not having children of their own, started this elaborate collection with the trick-or-treaters in mind.

“Halloween is an opportunity for children to be anything that they want,” Momyer said. “And it gives us an opportunity to expand their imagination, you know, and give them hope that they can be and achieve anything that they want to be.”

The house brought 300-400 kids last Halloween, she said. This year, the Momyers spent nearly $400 on full size candy bars, hoping that more children will enjoy their display this year.

“We really enjoy doing it,” Momyer said. “And it takes a lot of work.”

Myrtle Beach-area woman puts up her Halloween display for a cause

Mandy Desmond, a resident in Myrtle Beach, is using her elaborate halloween display as a way to bring awareness to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital campaign, “Skeletons for St. Jude.” October 21, 2022. CAROLINE WILLIAMSON

One resident in the Myrtle Beach area is partnering with Skeletons for St. Jude, a nationwide effort to raise $100,000 for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital by decorating for Halloween and including a display for the movement.

Mandy Desmond has a few huge animatronics this year, including a 15-foot tall phantom, a floating witch and a skeleton whose eyes follow you as you making your way to her front door. Desmond said she loves Halloween and wanted to do something a little different this year.

“Every year, I usually do like the breast cancer walk or something,” Desmond said. “And this year, I just felt like if I was going to put up Halloween decorations, I should do it for something a little bit greater, a little grander.”

Desmond has raised about $160 since putting the display up last week. The campaign as a whole has raised about $250,000, according to its website.

The displays are located at 2124 Seneca Ridge Drive. Donations to her campaign can be made at the St. Jude’s website.