Louisiana man who allegedly used multiple counterfeit $100 bills wanted by police

By Allison Bruhl
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for help identifying a man accused of using counterfeit $100 bills at a College Drive business.

Police said the suspect used the fake cash to buy a video game system. No further details of the crime were released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Comments / 17

Kornbreadfed
4d ago

They had bill markers and didn’t use them. Whose to say he knew they were fake if they didn’t 🤡

Reply
4
Jay Cole
4d ago

they were throwing fake $100 from a float at the parade in new Orleans

Reply
6
 

